Liz Cheney, Lioness

After he almost wrecked democracy in his own country and wounded American alliances abroad, former US president Donald Trump, with a stranglehold on the Republican party through his support base in the Mid-West, has been threatening a rerun in the 2024 presidential election, with a plausible prospect of victory.
If he is derailed, it will be due, in large part, to the courage and tenacity of an American lioness from his own Republican party, Liz Cheney, House Representative of Wyoming, core conservative state in the US.
In May 2021, Cheney’s Congressional party colleagues ousted her as chair of the House Republican Conference. Her sin? Rejecting the baseless claims of voter fraud by Trump and his fans following the 2020 election. Just before being voted out, Cheney warned fellow House Republicans against being complicit in Trump’s efforts to unravel US democracy, saying “Down that path lies potentially the destruction of our country. If you want leaders to enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person.” She was reportedly booed by her colleagues. After her dismissal, she defiantly told reporters, “I will do everything I can to ensure the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.” Consequently, she could lose her seat next month in Wyoming which Trump won resoundingly.
But Cheney has maintained the courage she demonstrated in January 2021 when, in defiance of the Republican party, she supported impeachment of Donald Trump for his direct role in fomenting violence at the Capitol. She said, “Trump summoned this mob and lit the flame of this attack on the most sacred space in our Republic. Everything that followed was his doing. The President could have immediately intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a US president of the country’s Constitution. I will vote to impeach him.”
But Republican senators acquitted Trump in the impeachment trial and also rejected the creation of an independent commission. House Democrats then established a special investigative committee to probe January 6, supported by Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Republican representing Illinois. They were invited to join the panel. Cheney accepted “the honour”, saying fidelity to the Constitution, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power “must always be above partisan politics”.
That House Committee worked over the past year. Kiran Stacey in the Financial Times said behind the scenes Cheney was the one making critical decisions, “breaking down the investigation into seven parts, each the basis for a single hearing; taking the lead on questioning; and heavily influential in two crucial decisions: to focus exclusively on the 64 days between the election and January 6, and to let Republicans tell the story”. The BBC commented on Cheney’s “powerful remarks” at the first public hearing; and after eight public sessions, Monica Hesse of The Washington Post said Liz Cheney was “calm, unflappable and plain-spoken. She did not grandstand or gloat. She did not use her position to campaign for her next election”.
The hearings confirmed Trump planned the march on the Capitol in advance. He was informed that many in the crowd were armed, but still exhorted them onwards, telling the Secret Service: “I don’t effing care they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.” When his security refused to let him join the march, Trump tried to grab the wheel of the presidential limousine, lunging at the Secret Service officer’s collarbone, saying “I’m the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now.”
The public also heard that Trump was repeatedly told by his own people, including Attorney General Bill Barr, and also Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Mark Meadows, that the 2020 election was not stolen. But Trump, Rudy Guilliani and others pressured Republican state officials to overturn Biden’s victory in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. They failed. They also assembled slates of fake electoral college members to vote for Trump in seven swing states. They had planned to get then-vice-president Mike Pence to discard Biden’s electoral college votes and replace them with the Trump fake ones. But Pence refused and when rioters chanted “hang Mike Pence”, Trump said the VP “deserves it”.
Things could turn now. In June, prosecutors charged the leader of the Proud Boys and members of the white nationalist extremist group with seditious conspiracy, a signal the Justice Department is focused on the leadership of the insurrection. In recent days, the prosecution moved into high gear, with federal prosecutors directly asking witnesses about Trump’s attempts to reverse his election loss, as revealed in the hearings. Will the former president also be charged for “seditious conspiracy”? Will he end up in jail?
“Liz Cheney has been the star,” said Norman Eisen, former White House Special Counsel. “Because of the committee, and especially her, we now have this weight of evidence in favour of prosecuting Trump.” She has termed working on the committee “maybe the most important thing I’ll ever do”. Indeed. She could save American democracy when it is needed more than ever in the world. We would all owe a debt of gratitude to a lioness, Liz Cheney.