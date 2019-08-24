FIRST it was the United States. The shale revolution moved that country from being an importer to a leading exporter of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), pushing Trinidad and Tobago out of the US market where we were once the sole LNG supplier to America’s eastern seaboard.
Now it’s happening in Latin America. Six years ago we were a major LNG exporter to Argentina. We are being pushed out by shale again. I warned about this three years ago when, in observing the global energy revolution, I highlighted Argentina’s Vaca Muerta, the most impressive shale basin outside the US, with some 27 billion barrels of resources. Last month Argentina joined the “select club of LNG exporting nations” with its first cargo from Vaca Muerta. It also resumed pipeline exports to Brazil and Chile, threatening to edge out T&T’s LNG from those markets as well. Wood Mackenzie says Argentina’s production could reach six million tonnes per annum (mmtpa) in 2024 and become a major LNG supplier to Asia, where Trinidad and Tobago also sells. We are threatened everywhere by the coming LNG flood. But this improvident administration is asleep.
Will they wake up to the flood now coming from Russia as well? Long a global gas superpower, the Kremlin’s LNG standing will rise from the melting Arctic region with its vast oil and gas resources. Moscow’s current focus there is around the Yamal Peninsula, led by Novatek, Russia’s giant gas producer. Its “Arctic LNG 1” is a 17. 4 million tons per annum (mtpa) liquefaction plant with three trains of five million each. It produced nine million tons of LNG for the first six months of 2019, generating 126 LNG shipments, mainly to Asia, the journey from the melting Arctic 40 per cent faster than through the Suez. Another Novatek project, Ob LNG, is located in central Yamal with a total of 157 billion cubic metres of natural gas and will produce up to 4.8 mtpa of LNG. Eighty per cent of Novatek’s future LNG production will go to the Asian markets particularly China, where we also sell. We could be pushed out of there too.
Because now comes Russia’s bigger “Arctic LNG 2”, a 19.8 mtpa plant, with three trains of 6.6 mtpa each, from the resources of the Utrenneye field, which has reserves of 1,138 billion cubic metres of gas and 57 million tons of liquids. The first train will be commissioned in 2023, the two others by 2025. But in T&T, BPTT’s Train One faces mothballing from paucity of gas!
There is significant global interest in the Russian Arctic venture. In addition to partners from China, two Japanese companies as well as French oil major, Total, recently signed agreements to each buy ten per cent shares, despite international sanctions against Russia for its 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea. SaudiAramco will soon join. But in Trinidad and Tobago, only one joint bidder, BP/Shell, participated in a recent round. Unconvincing and foreboding!
In Russia, however, Gazprom will fully develop its field in northern Yamal, estimated to hold two trillion cubic metres of gas, with peak output of 32 billion annually. And Gazprom Neft will produce LNG from its Arctic field with recoverable reserves of over 320 bcm. Even more is coming. The northern sea route above Russia, encircling the North Pole, mainly ice-bound for thousands of years, is now accessible with “colossal hydrocarbon reserves that could upend energy markets.”
Russia wants more. It is claiming another 1.2 million square kilometres of the Arctic Ocean to add to a fifth of its land inside the Arctic Circle. Its claims of underwater ridges has produced a positive response from the UN Commission on the Continental Shelf which recognises part of the neutral Arctic waters as a continuation of the Russian shelf, making it possible that next year, the Mendeleev Rise and the Lomonosov Ridge could become Russian.
Rivals are waking up. The United States, Canada, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland all have territory within the Arctic Circle. Under international law, each is limited to an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of 200 nautical miles adjacent to their coasts. They all want to exploit their resources. The US is building its first icebreaker in decades, spending US$746 million on a ship to be ready in 2024 to establish “our nation’s presence in the polar regions,” in the words of a coast guard official. Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. Floods of oil and gas, including LNG, will be coming from the cold, driving down prices and our revenue, way into the future.
Indeed, the present global gas glut will already persist into the next decade say both Royal Bank of Canada and S&P Global Platts. The medium and long-term outlook even worse, with renewable energy increasingly taking market share. Now add the Arctic exploration, and depressed LNG prices could persist even beyond the next decade. Meanwhile Australia has overtaken Qatar to become the world’s largest LNG exporter, aiming for over 80 million tonnes per year; but challenged by the US, the biggest producer, aiming for over one trillion cm in 2024 when it will export over 100 billion cm as LNG. Also coming are mega LNG projects from Africa, Canada and Mexico with a combined production capacity of over 54 million tonnes per year.
Poor T&T with its fading energy industry, its vulnerability exposed along with the folly of our arrogance! This has been coming, as I have repeatedly warned over the past four years. But this abysmally improvident administration has done absolutely nothing to develop new streams of foreign earnings to preserve our viability. Now, a global LNG flood could drown us.