Locust hesitancy

Something has changed, dramatically. The Ministry of Agriculture has agreed to begin public discussion on what may be driving the latest infestation of locusts in parts of the country, particularly in areas around Princes Town.
For weeks, farmers, residents and their representatives have been clamouring for a proper look-in by officials from the ministry on this plague. Up to last week, officials at the ministry appeared unmoved by the cries and the pleadings of farmers.
It seemed officials knowledgeable about the causes and the consequences of this latest round of devastating visitation were shying away from addressing it directly. In a positively surprising move on Monday, however, the ministry’s Communications department was calling around this week to arrange media appearances for said officials on the topic.
Some farmers have been reporting devastation to their crops and to their family income. Others have related tales of terror, with the destruction of cherished flora and fauna, at the tentacles of these creatures. They cling to people’s clothing, their hair and their skin, causing terror, particularly for women and children. Their group-buzzing while on the move is fright-inducing.
In one news release carried on November 1, the ministry seemed content with pointing out that while such “outbreaks” are to be expected every 14 years, more frequent occurrences as in the current wave may be due to “climate change and other factors”. The release said these creatures can change their behaviour, and migrate over long distances.
The release stated that this was a global phenomenon, but that what is happening locally is part of a one-year cycle, and that it had it, well, covered. A week later, on November 8, Chase Village resident Ralph Deonarine’s letter to the editor charged the ministry for what he said was its poor response in the current circumstances. He noted that at least two Opposition MPs had issued news releases the previous week calling on the ministry to act in defence of the people on this matter.
It was his view that only when the plague began turning up in such places as San Fernando West and Point Fortin, that the ministry appeared ready “to take action”. Was this coincidental, he wondered. In response to calls from affected farmers for compensation in the face of related devastation of their crops, the ministry answered only with spraying in some areas. This was his contention. He noted that farmers in places such as Cap-de-Ville resorted to buying insecticide out of pocket. They “could not afford to wait” on the ministry to step in. The issue of appropriate compensation remains open here, too, for them as well.
Up and across in Princes Town, Councillor Deryck Mathura described the situation in parts of that district in similarly dreadful tones. Farming is what this area is about. He claimed to have had “many conversations” with officials at the ministry, to no avail, up to the time of his writing, on November 3. Comprehensive spraying and assessments for compensation are uppermost in the minds of those farmers, he contends. Whereas commercial farmers have lost considerable crop, if not having been wiped out entirely, domestic kitchen gardens have also been significantly negatively affected by the noisy, winged marauding gangs. This therefore piles on further financial strain on persons and families regarding their supplemental food supplies.
On the back of dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, affected residents now face added burdens. Their level of dependency on the Government has increased significantly, “partially or entirely”, Councillor Mathura is arguing.
There appeared to be no acknowledgement on November 8 of what the ministry said in its statement issued a week earlier—that aerial spraying was detrimental to human health, wildlife, beneficial insects and the environment.
Alternatively, the ministry had asked “stakeholders” in affected communities to track the flight path of the locusts and locate their eggs. The ministry would then effect chemical controls on the immature grasshoppers as they emerge from their nests.
Going further, the ministry said it was “cognisant of the current threat” being posed by what it prefers to describe as the “Moruga grasshoppers”, at this stage of their life cycle. It said officers would continue to provide necessary support to the national community in a collective and meaningful way.
To say, however, that this effort is already garnished with what is seen as too tentative, half-hearted, mix-messaging communications is to put it mildly. How the ministry will respond to the claims already being formulated for proper compensation for residents and farmers distressed through this process will be one to watch.
A similar strain of this virus is at play in another ministry, at which the Piparo Empowerment Centre appears set for closure. Persons seeking entry to programmes for drug and alcohol abuse and other forms of obsessive-compulsive behaviour are reported to be turned away. The Minister of Social Development has responded to related queries, saying discussions regarding transfer of this facility to the Children’s Authority were merely “exploratory”. She has promised fuller disclosure on this agenda item. More on that, and its implications, to come.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist