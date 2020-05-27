There was a time — the first third or so of my life when I was politically and historically naïve—when I liked, really liked America.
I liked its shopping, in particular the sameness of the prices in the shops of a retail chain across the country. I liked the interconnectivity of its roadways, now falling apart through neglect.
I liked the relative cheapness of its technologies—or rather the technologies that were conceptualised and birthed there, involving significant inputs from the brawn and brain of the immigrant multitude—that allowed ordinary folks from “the Third World” to own high-quality products. I liked how its tertiary schools produced internationally competitive innovation after innovation.
I liked the diverse offerings of its universities, and the SAT- and GMAT-based accessibility of its Ivy League schools, even though I allowed that, in particular fields, there were better universities in other countries. I liked its public libraries, especially the Library of Congress. I liked the easy access to its scholarship.
Despite its clear white racism towards minorities, I liked the notion that the latter could participate in the pursuit of the American Dream. I liked the fact that it was a melting pot, demonstrably so, for all the different peoples of the world. I liked how a little boy from a little rural village in the Caribbean could migrate to America, lay hold of the Dream, compete with everybody (albeit on an uneven playing field) and put down roots that the worst storms can’t trouble—except I might be dreaming a different kind of dream.
And, by and large, I liked its world leadership, the leadership of the White House, the leadership of its President that exuded wisdom, restraint, maturity, generosity, grace — by and large, I say—in its internal and external politics.
I liked that America. I liked to visit it. Now, I am afraid of today’s America, genuinely afraid. If at all I can stay away from visiting it, I will.
I am afraid of this America where the reflexes of Jim Crowism and automatic lynchings and shootings of blacks—strange fruit hanging from a tree, as Billie Holliday sang—are still alive. I am afraid of this America where white racism towards blacks, browns, and yellows continues to erupt with impunity and lethal force from barely corralled, barely repressed depths of privilege. I am afraid of its isolationist foreign policies, now resurging with a vengeance and automatically reclothing themselves with American moral rightness in situations—like regime change, climate change, and disregard for weaker, non-threatening countries —where the Americans are indisputably in the wrong but derive their sense of right from their lopsided military and economic might.
I am afraid of this America, long practised in “gunboat diplomacy”, that is quick to impose crippling, devastating economic sanctions on countries that don’t share its vision of the world order and that resist its soulless exploitation of their economic resources—this America that brandishes its powers at every self-serving opportunity.
I am afraid of the bully in the White House who, as we say so inimitably, have no time for us in Trinidad and Tobago—this bully who thinks that we are too small to afford the luxury of sovereignty. I am afraid of this bully who invents lies at will, who is too narcissistic to take any blame whatsoever, who threatens Iran and Venezuela, whom they have heartlessly sanctioned, for trading to save their lives.
Kamla and Moonilal love this America—so much that they have complained to the Marli Street embassy, in our country, against our lawful Parliament of which they are a part, and charged, with suspicions as their data, that the Rowley administration has sold a shipment of fuel to Venezuela in the guise of selling it to Aruba. (By the way, they also charge, parroting the Americans, that the duly elected Maduro government is illegitimate, and they promote the view that Guaidó is the interim rightful president.)
This is incalculably absurd and treacherous politics, but we must trust the people to deal with it in due course.
Kamla, Moonilal and the UNC prop up their position with the perspective that we must err on the side of America the Mighty lest we incur their wrath. Others would say, less it smites us with a tweety rant or a self-righteous tantrum if word should get out that Young and dem smiled too easily with Delcy Rodiguez or sent reciprocal greetings to Maduro. They argue (?) that we must tiptoe around America since we cannot survive the sanctions which they can bomb us with. And they have adopted the view that the Rowley Government has violated the Rio Treaty that enjoins on all member states to support majority action against another member state even if a member, such as Trinidad and Tobago, abstained from voting for the treaty.
Our manhood is good for nothing in the presence of the United States of America. God!
I have read Article 20 of the treaty which states that decisions which require the application of measures specified in Article 8 shall be binding on all the signatory states. But it does not state what the locus of those decisions is. Article 8 lists the measures that may be taken against offending members, but again there is no specifying of the locus of the decisions that will trigger the measures.
Perhaps the decisions are entailed in the violation of human rights? But we would have to say what human rights Trinidad and Tobago has violated.
This is the sorry pass that this America that frightens me has dragged us to.