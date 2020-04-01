The coronavirus is all the rage.
It is negatively impacting every single individual that has the ability to think and will even inadvertently influence those that are not so blessed.
It has found its way into the fleeting minutes that make up our very existence and yet is commanding hours as we labour for understanding of its true impact.
Wuhan, a city in China, is dictating how we act in Toco, in Trinidad! Truly amazing!
I have detected on social media a certain satisfaction from the citizenship for the tactics employed by our leaders during this unsavoury development. Whether you are in agreement or you consider the actions taken to be cursory and superficial in actuality, it matters not. This is not a time for politicking.
I too am pleased that we are being kept informed and I am particularly happy to note that the arrogance that can rear its ugly head when our leaders are under pressure has had to take a back seat at this time.
This ghost virus ain’t partial to one party over the other and is teaching us many good lessons that have been lost over the years.
The COVID-19 will pass at huge cost, not only to us here in Trinidad and Tobago, but the greater Caribbean region and even more so in first world countries.
My bigger concern is when this infectious disease does pass, which it will, that we here in T&T, having already been battered and badly bruised, will now have to face foreign debt of significant magnitude; local debts that themselves equate to tens of billions; a runaway crime element; unchecked corruption; an army of youths in drift mode that have long been forgotten by all, to our peril; a massive foreign currency shortage; inadequate and poorly balanced social programmes; a two-party political system that has been a complete failure; a health system that is woefully inadequate, amongst many other significant pressures that are all coming to a boil at the same time.
All this in the lead-up to an election. The perfect storm!
I want to make it patently clear that while politicians are an easy target to chastise for their useless leadership, complete lack of vision, corruption, and inability to make meaningful change of any kind, and I often paint them in this light, I hold many others, including myself, responsible for the significant degradation and decay that now presents itself as T&T.
I consider the leaders and high-ranking members of the numerous chambers of commerce, the labour unions, the TTMA, the universities and their academics, the banks, the insurance companies, the press, those consultants hired by governments to guide, and all the other major stakeholders in T&T, whomever they be, to be partially responsible for our country’s demise.
We are all responsible for the disgraceful state of affairs. We never understood our responsibility to help define the way forward for our country and we never accepted nor understood that without a strategy for national development and transformation we would eventually find ourselves in this unsavoury place.
We never held ourselves and others up to a higher standard. We were always too busy fixing ourselves by planting garden instead of planting Samaan trees. Now we face the perfect storm.
Regardless how the coming election pans out and who is charged with the responsibility of taking us to a better place, one thing is for sure! Without a strategy for national development and transformation, we cannot improve our situation.
No amount of bluster and old talk, pretence and churlish behaviour, robber talk and Carnival mentality will suffice.
It is ironic that Singapore and Norway—one with an autocratic leader, the other with democratic governance—could both find themselves in the enviable position of being two world-class success stories.
The only thing they have in common is their adherence to the development and utilisation of a strategy for “National Development and Transformation”.
There are no academics, consultants, political parties, business organisations or activists talking the language of national development and transformation at this time. None!
And without it we are completely doomed. The citizens must now therefore demand that it becomes central to the political conversation and integral to the way forward.
If we want to be truly innovative in our approach to the development of our nation, then it behoves us to demand that our leaders commit to the development of a strategy for national development and transformation.
With it, we can achieve anything we so desire. Without it, we will continue to build more $100 million goat racing facilities.
You decide!