Looking for the light

This country has descended to a failed state, Rampersad Sieuraj declared in his response to the question as to whether, and to what extent, we are being guided out of the embrace of the Covid pandemic by the work of the task force established for this purpose.
Mr Sieuraj is the president of the Penal/Debe Chamber, one of a list of regional business organisations strung across the country. They are known as the Confederation of Business Chambers of Trinidad and Tobago. They represent clusters of small and medium-sized business organisations from Sangre Grande to Point Fortin, Couva, Pt Lisas and Princes Town, Gasparillo, San Juan and Tunapuna, among others.
Every institution in the country is non-functional, Mr Sieuraj declared, having read the articles which appeared in this space, asking about the promise made to us. This was that going forward we would be subject to the findings and the recommendations of the Recovery team.
He said that undertaking, the work of some of the country’s best and brightest, was simply “another exercise in political gymnastics”.
Keston Nancoo, director at the Employers Consultative Association, professed to having not seen any movement towards “progressing the work or output of the (Roadmap to Recovery) team”. He, however, allowed that there may be work taking place “on the inside”m and noted what the public is seeing is “focus on saving lives, and less on livelihoods”. This, in his view, should entail “holding delicate conversations on rebuilding the economy”.
The 23-member team of top-flight doers and thinkers among us was assembled by the Prime Minister, and its locus is said to remain in the Office of the Prime Minister. But the Ministry of Planning is given as the veritable executing agency for getting its conclusions and recommendations into the bite-sized bits necessary for national consumption, digestion and follow-through. Up to this week, the minister was reported as being unavailable for any discussion on the way forward, from the report’s perspectives. The report was handed in sometime during the first quarter, 2021.
The Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) is one of several female-headed organisations which submitted written proposals for the consideration of the Recovery team.
Several of its recommendations call for progressive change in the relations between banks and their customer bases. The organisation advocated a system which would make enterprise financing less onerous. Its arguments on this front took the position that bank processes and procedures acted to keep many women from accessing investment support for start-up and stabilisation of critical ventures.
“The fact is that there should be a reckoning on the direction of the Roadmap, as well as the milestones,” the CADV said in a statement post-release of the report.
It asked also whether, and to what extent, the economy was being restructured to be less dependent on a few sectors. Would young people be given the skills to create; what is the thinking on how to arrest the fallout of those young people who have been out of school and may never return, without intentional policy; how are communities being mobilised to help one another in the upcoming years? These are also on the list of queries the CADV has posed. The organisation remains expectant of conscientious response, like so many others who continue to repose faith in the system’s processes and those whose fingers are at the controls.
Having been put together in the grip of Covid-19’s fear and trembling in April 2020, the Recovery team was given marching orders from the Prime Minister to be different, and do differently, in coming up with required prescriptions. But the national instinct towards cynicism is again being given ample room to manoeuvre in the wake of this the drop-dead silence attaching to its report.
“Covid-19 has unmasked the inequalities that exist in the economy and at the wider societal level, but it also has demonstrated that all segments of our society are at risk. The Road Map must be based, therefore, on collective action and strong collaboration among all sectors of the economy, and all sectors of the society. It will require a programming exercise to be undertaken to ensure that execution is feasible and takes place within the context of resource availability and execution capability.” These sentiments formed Clause 11 in the Prime Minister’s 12-point injunction to the group he put together for this assignment of a lifetime.
Now try this on for size, as the latest from the communications unit at what is established as the central executing agency. “The Ministry of Planning and Development is co-ordinating the policy formulation coming out of the Report guiding the work of the whole government approach. Through the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) the Planning Ministry is working with all other ministries to prioritise the areas for capital investment.”
This, however, falls way short of any ambition to correct the absence of inspiration, inhabited by such citizens as Rampersad Sieuraj. Here is his own conclusion. “The day the HSF (Heritage and Stabilisation Fund) is burnt-out, then God help us, as there is no strategic plan in place to recovery. Eg: non-implementation of the Road Map, Restructuring and Transformation.”
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist