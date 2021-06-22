Looking for the roadmap

I begin with a correction and an apology. In this space last week, I declared, based on information sourced online, that Trinidad and Tobago had won its bid to host the secretariat of the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement in which we had invested significantly, in terms of driving the discussions forward for its adoption at the United Nations. After years of debate and discussions on the issue, a motion was adopted at the UN General Assembly. The vote then was 156 countries in favour, three against and 23 abstentions. We led the rest of the Caricom delegations at the UN on the matter, and had secured the support of the majority of countries in the Americas region, when the initiative was completed in December 2014. On the first round of voting for the location of the secretariat, we emerged comfortably ahead of the pack. But in what has been described as a surprise development in the second round balloting, in Cancun, Mexico, we lost to Switzerland, 32 votes to 35. My thanks to retired diplomat Margaret King-Rousseau for pointing that out.
The Arms Trade Treaty set out to establish common standards for the international trade in conventional weapons, including small arms, and seeks to reduce the illicit arms trade. It is meant “to reduce human suffering caused by illegal and irresponsible transfers, improve regional security as well as promote accountability and transparency, concerning transfers of conventional arms.”
What remains outstanding, however, is the fact that this country is yet to begin the process of securing enabling legislation which will give effect the provisions of the treaty here. This is against a background of decades of high crime rates, with the handgun being the weapon of choice in a vast majority of the cases.
Along with efforts to fight off the Covid-19 virus, other issues take precedence, even as crime continues essentially unabated.
Respondents to the latest survey conducted on his performance gave the Police Commissioner an 80 per cent approval rating. His three-year contract ends soon and the issue of renewal has come up. His wife has told newspaper reporters of the significant toll the job, and his approach to doing it, is taking on the family. She pretty much makes a case for why he should surrender the uniform. She asks plaintively, whether it’s worth the cost.
In his mid-term review of the 2021 budget, assailed by emergency provisions made necessary to address fall-out from Covid-19 restrictions in the society and the economy, the Minister of Finance said $300 million had been committed to Covid relief allowances. He announced a $5 billion revenue shortfall.
Fuming over what he described as an absence of any new initiatives in the minister’s pronouncements, David Abdulah said there was “not even a mention of the Covid Roadmap to Recovery report.” He declared this to be “a major problem.”
The report was put together by a team of 23 of the nation’s best and brightest. It included both Winston Dookeran and Vasant Bharath, both members of the administration between 2010 and 2015—the People’s Partnership—the major party from which is now the official Opposition. The team had been assembled following an announcement by the Prime Minister on April 16, 2020. This was around the time when the reckoning had begun about how to address the social and economic fallout wrought by the arrival of the virus in T&T.
Here’s the thing, however. The report has been in hand months now – at least a first instalment of what we have been told is a two-part exercise. It advocates for a process of transformation “to a new economy and a new society.” Its conclusions ought to have been informed by a set of propositions the Prime Minister made to members of the team at their inaugural assembly.
But as we speak here and now, the country has just emerged from an experience in which there was a 19-hour curfew over a holiday weekend. Borders which were officially closed almost 16 months ago are promised to be re-opened, maybe in two to four weeks’ time.
There has been a series of on-again, off-again, stops and starts in the attempt to re-open the economy. There were more Covid-19 deaths in May this year alone, than there were over the previous 12 months.
The Roadmap to Recovery team’s report is 125 pages long. Its Executive Summary covers pages 17 to 25. Its foundational declaration is that this first effort will “deal with the burdens brought on by the Pandemic,” that it will “regain ground lost during the period,” and “establish a foundation of economic expansion, characterised by equity and resilience.”
But thousands of people are still out of work. Many businesses have closed down, for good in many cases. New rounds of funding for income and salary support, and a range of other financial assistance provisions from the Government remain in place. The Recovery report did not anticipate we would be where we are at the moment.
—To be continued
• Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist