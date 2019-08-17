LOOKING INTO THE ABYSS

IT was Nietzsche who wrote if you gaze long enough into the abyss it will gaze back at you. I think the level of criminal activity for so many years has made many of us glimpse into the abyss and, at times, I am afraid one day I may look too long.
Children found next to three rotting bodies—that is one glimpse into the abyss. Sandman meeting the Sandman in front of his children was another.
As it happens, Nietzsche also said whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process, he does not become a monster.
How can we deal with those who behave like monsters without becoming monsters ourselves? Glorification of take-downs like these turn such men into martyrs and scar their children for life.
Who knows—they may grow up into men and women wanting vengeance on a society which has taken their parents from them.
We are comfortable with our folkloric monsters and treat them like old friends. The real monsters amongst us are men and women. They may be dressed in sharp suits or high heels with brand-name handbags. They may be wealthy enough for generations to come, yet fight tooth-and-nail for down to cleaning contracts for official buildings.
Monstrously greedy they are. They never look into the abyss.
Mr and Mrs Graspers and Grabbers ignore the fact that eating everything on the table leaves very little for the smaller people who also want to live a decent life and to leave something for the next generation. They are entitled to have the same ambitions for themselves and their children.
For goodness sake, take race out of this equation because the graspers and grabbers come in all skin colours, hair textures and eye colours.
Their need to eat everything is obscene because in whatever sphere they operate and whatever hypocritical clichés they mouth, however many prayers they say in whichever place of worship they attend, they do not give a damn about their fellow men.
This is why we are where we are today.
Let us remember the Cali cartel in Colombia in the early to mid-1990s. Much of their illicit business—that is to say, arms and drug trafficking—was fronted by pharmacies on the corner.
They also obtained foreign franchises to pretend they were introducing international brands into the country so that they could launder their money.
I will wager that the street gangs of East Port of Spain cannot purchase foreign franchises.
How are these purchases being made when we are short of US dollars?
Gangs of businessmen, regardless of their social class and the address at which they may choose to live, who may be involved in human trafficking, money laundering, drugs and arms trafficking, cannot be successful unless they have managed to burrow deep into the customs, immigration and police departments.
How about if we hear this “information-based” approach has actually led to us finding out who these officials are and charging and/or suspending/firing them?
Weaken one arm of the enterprise. Focus on it.
Trafficked women were found at an address at Ariapita Avenue. I think three people were charged.
So our investigations have dug so deeply that a trafficking operation along a major thoroughfare, fronted by an apparently legitimate business, results in only the arrest of a few.
Really? Why has the outcome of this investigation been so limited? More women and girls must be enslaved, raped, prostituted and sold?
Did someone sue someone? Was a threat to sue enough to stop a law enforcement investigation?
I am just asking. Exploring the possibilities which may have resulted in us getting so little fruit from what ought to have been a bearing tree.
Money laundering? Drive down any main road in any town, and see which businesses have patrons and which do not. Or look at those which are overstocked and empty. That might be useful information.
Are there bars on the roads in the vicinity of the Croisee blasting music every weekend with familiar faces from the criminal world? How far is the police station from the bar? Do they visit? For what purpose?
Protection money is being extorted from every small businessman close to the Croisee. So much so that the extortions are multiple.
How many police officers do you see walking along that road taking note of the faces of the young men repeatedly entering people’s premises? Or even asking them about what business they have there?
Does anyone consider looking at the licences for these businesses?
The only time I see police officers on foot patrol is when dignitaries are around, when they block off streets, or for traffic control.
Speeding about safely in your squad cars blasting sirens does not make us feel safer. Especially when you see squad cars at odd places, in front of bars, with uniformed officers on stools inside, at a beach in Tobago after a sea bath, dropping children off to school, and so on.
Clearly the cars are being used for some purpose. Just not the nation’s business.
Forgive me, birthdays tend to make me peek into the abyss.
—Sophia K Chote, SC,
is an Independent
senator.