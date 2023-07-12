“The history of the islands can never be satisfactorily told”
—VS Naipaul, The Middle Passage
“So you don’t know who Brinsley Samaroo is?
“Nope.”
This sums up the exchange I had with my partner recently upon hearing that Prof Brinsley Samaroo had passed away. The lack of knowledge surrounding one of the Caribbean’s leading scholars of our history is our collective failure. It is summed up by VS Naipaul in his 1962 travelogue and first book-length work of non-fiction, The Middle Passage.
Naipaul’s cynicism toward the unsatisfactory telling of Caribbean history continues today. However, it isn’t just because of the historian whose tone and perspective Naipaul questions. We continue to lose our history because there isn’t enough value attached to preserving it.
Prof Samaroo’s legacy of being a leading historian of the Indian diaspora in T&T cannot be overstated. In addition to this, it is The Price of Conscience: Howard Noel Nankivell and Labour Unrest in the British Caribbean in 1937 and 1938, one of his most recent works, that has proven to be equally valuable. This 2015 book contributed to a new perception of labour movements in T&T.
While Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler remains the enduring face of our national labour consciousness, one that is rooted in riots, in The Price of Conscience Samaroo reveals that there is more to our labour history by focusing on lesser-known figures such as then-governor Sir Murchison Fletcher, his secretary, Howard Nankivell, and Howard’s wife, Florence Nankivell.
In school, my knowledge of T&T’s labour movements was dominated by stories of Butler who was expelled from the Trinidad Labour Party for his fiery and confrontational personality. In writing this part tribute to Prof Samaroo’s legacy, I could not neglect the thought that our contemporary labour movement is equally confrontational and disruptive.
The statue of Butler that stands proudly in front of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) office in Fyzabad is a fitting symbol of that labour party’s characteristic method of protest which is fuelled by rage and resentment for any political party in power. The OWTU of course was born out of the 1937 labour riots.
Prof Samaroo saw a different side to our labour history. Governor Fletcher, secretary Nankivell and Florence offered a different narrative to our lasting colonial culture of protest and disruption. Samaroo explains in his book that Nankivell in particular had a genuine concern for the plight of working people in T&T. So provocative was Samaroo’s unveiling of a different narrative that I felt compelled to do more research. I found that it was under Nankivell’s chairmanship of a mediation committee that approval was given for trade unions to be organised, the most notable of which at the time was the OWTU.
Without Samaroo’s nuanced research into relatively obscure figures in our history, we would be bound by the kind of unsatisfactory telling of history identified by Naipaul. Contributions such as these uncover the true values of history and, by extension, the need to encourage the academic study of the subject.
According to Prof Rhoda Reddock, the study of history from secondary school through tertiary institutions is waning. Following Samaroo’s passing, Reddock drew attention to an increasing number of secondary schools that no longer offer history as a CXC subject. This trend is also observed at the UWI St Augustine campus.
According to the UWI Student Statistical Digest 2016/2017 to 2020/2021, undergraduate enrolment in history has consistently dropped, from 47 in 2016/2017 to 31 in 2020/2021. At the postgraduate level, the numbers are even more stark, from one in 2016/2017 and one in 2017/2018 to zero in each of the following three academic years.
How will our history continue to be satisfactorily told if there are literally zero new persons being enrolled in advanced degrees? The shrinking numbers at both the undergrad and postgrad levels is an SOS to the Government for greater investment in the study of history. But that can only come with the appreciation that investing in our history is an investment in ensuring our future.
Prof Samaroo deserves a national tribute for his contributions. There could be no greater tribute to his legacy than a heavy injection of funding to encourage students to pursue studies in history; by investing heavily in archival work, archaeology and museum management. Giving prospective history majors diverse career options as well as offering grants for historical work will encourage more enrolment.
To keep the existing, albeit waning, study of history, The UWI could also encourage interdisciplinary work by requiring students, regardless of their major, to enrol in at least one history course. This will not only allow students to think outside of their field, but also to appreciate the depth of our history.
As an undergraduate, even before I myself learned who Prof Samaroo was, I would see him sitting diligently reading the daily newspaper. I never spoke to him. I could have learned a lot. Like my partner, like myself, we have history accessible to us but we don’t always treat it with the reverence it deserves. While the tributes continue to pour in for one of our leading historians, let there also be a conscious return to the past before we continue to lose our history.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.