Lost Carnival opportunities

We are well into the Carnival season with its culmination less than two weeks away.
Billed as the Mother of all Carnivals following the cancellation of the event for two consecutive years, there was a sense that the pent-up demand would lead to the biggest festival ever.
The initial signs, however, do not point to this being the case, as fete promoters are reporting smaller crowds. While hotels and guest houses expect to be at capacity, and it is all but impossible to get flights into the island, the structure of the tourism sector in T&T ensures there will not be profit maximisation from the event.
That is not to say a lot of money will not be circulating in the country. The additional spending from the Carnival will help the economy in terms of the multiplier effect, but the limited number of arrivals means the level of foreign exchange generated will be a fraction of what is truly possible.
For T&T to maximise the returns from Carnival, it has to attract much larger numbers of tourists to the festival, create a consistent level of demand for Carnival products all year round, and take the elements of the culture and export it. It is only when that happens that we can bring to an end this ridiculous annual gripe about taxpayers’ money being spent on Carnival.
The Central Statistical Office customarily releases data on the estimated arrivals for Carnival and spend. A look at the data would show that arrivals over the last decade, 2010-2020, tended to be between 31,000 and 37,000 people, and the spend in the vicinity of $350 million or US$51 million.
Dr Keith Nurse had done a study that is now over a decade old that showed Carnival’s contribution to the wider economy, inclusive of the multiplier effect to be above TT$1 billion.
This data alone should put an end to this talk about Carnival being a waste of taxpayers’ money, but it still does not deal with the reality that we are not making the most of what is possible from the festival. What is also clear is that compared to two other major carnivals held at the same time as T&T’s, this country’s revenue streams are extremely low.
According to a study from WalletHub, New Orleans Mardi Gras has an economic impact of more than US$1 billion. The celebration’s economic impact in New Orleans has grown 66 per cent since 2011; and today, it makes up two per cent of the city’s GDP, according to the report. It attracts 1.4 million visitors for the parades and celebrations, which is almost four times New Orleans’ population.
A study released by the city of Rio de Janeiro last year showed that carnival brings in US$760 million to the economy of the city.
It is true that T&T does not have the size of room stock to accommodate the number of visitors to New Orleans. New Orleans has at least 40,000 hotel rooms and that does not include bed-and-breakfast and Airbnb. In Rio De Janeiro the number is closer to 30,000. Trinidad, where most of the Carnival activities take place, has under 2,500 hotel rooms, with a similar number in Tobago.
So, we have a capacity issue and the story of the airlift challenges is well documented. The pandemic did not help, with some airlines like WestJet pulling out and JetBlue limiting its flights to Port of Spain/New York.
Trinidad and Tobago has to walk a tightrope if we are to maximise our returns from Carnival. It means the continued protection of the culture, including museums, teaching, and training of young people in the art of mas making, playing pan, calypso, etc. This process must be supported by the State.
There must also be a strategy to increase arrivals for Carnival with the right level of marketing and brand support from the State.
There has to be a strategic approach to Carnival so that we create a quality tourism product that lasts all year and includes elements of Carnival.
As an example, there is a need for the tour operators to work with pan theatres to ensure that a staple of the tours offered to cruise ships and lay-over visitors is visits to pan theatres. The visits must be timed in such a way that they last no more than two hours, and people get a chance to hear and even play the pan themselves.
It must offer vendors in the community an opportunity to sell their craft to visitors, and part of the experience should include local food and drink for the visitors, all of which is pre-paid for and part of the fee for the tour.
Communities must see the visits as an opportunity to earn money, and it must be done in a safe and secure environment, and those playing pan must see it as a professional career.
This approach can help differentiate Trinidad and Tobago’s tourism product from the rest of the region and by doing that, with the right marketing and a focus on opportunity to create a product that is not just based on Carnival but also on other festivals, we then create the supply side where investors will see the potential to have more heads in beds and thereby spur the construction of more hotel rooms and force airlines to see the potential benefit of more airlift.
We cannot expect to host a million visitors in one go, but if we plan and pay attention to what still remains a relatively low-hanging fruit we can truly make a business of what is one of the largest businesses in the world—the tourism sector.
It is clear that no government has taken tourism seriously since Independence and Carnival is still seen as a festival for locals and not a focus on making it a true money-making experience.
We continue to look a gift horse in the mouth and miss out on real opportunities.
—Author Curtis Williams is managing editor of the ‘Express’.