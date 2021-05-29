Low-level leadership

LAST MONDAY in Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “shamelessly” tried to place blame for the surge in Covid cases and deaths in this country on the candlelight vigils arising from the brutal murder of Andrea Bharatt.
It was a despicable attempt to hide the truth that it is he, the Prime Minister, who is more responsible than anyone else.
What are the facts? As far back as early March, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram had warned of “a considerable increase” in the spread of the virus. “People thought then that it was too small,” said the CMO, but he was concerned, especially since “we were going into Easter” with “an increased number of people coming together”.
He warned that “this kind of increase goes on top the next, so you double, then you go into a quadruple very fast”. But the Government ignored this expert warning, and the virus now ravages the nation.
Then, on April 21, technical director of the Epidemiology Division Dr Avery Hinds confirmed Parasram’s position, saying that while other activity contributed to the spread, “the other driving factor was the large congregations around the Easter period” producing “that large surge we’re now experiencing”.
Last Wednesday, he reaffirmed that position, saying a pre-Easter spike was triggered by a confluence of issues, but that during the “Easter weekend and beyond we saw additional increases, so we had a surge on top of a surge”.
But Rowley ignored expert assessment of the situation last Monday. Not surprising, since, to shore up shrinking appeal in Tobago, evidenced by the 6-6 tie in the THA elections, he had issued an elaborate invitation for citizens to visit Tobago, saying it is “the place to be for Easter, the best vacation you can have”. Over 50,000 “Trinis” responded and went for a frolicking holiday. And in Trinidad, where they had just re-opened beaches, there were many more frolicking thousands. Therefore, this Easter, instead of triumph, darkness deepened in Trinidad and Tobago. The crucifixion of sanity resurrected the spread of Covid. Consequently, in just 28 days in May, the number of deaths has exploded from 171 to 458 (Friday’s figure), and infections have more than doubled from 11,072 to 22,531 among the highest rates in the world, including India where another prime minister has also made a massive mess.
The situation accentuates that feeling of “terminality” gnawing at faith in this country’s future under its low-level leadership. If a leader will not acknowledge his error while thousands fall dangerously ill and hundreds die, what hope can such selfish uncaring bring? If in the midst of a national tragedy, protecting one’s paltry political image is a leader’s principal preoccupation, then heaven help this nation. For even if we miraculously survive the pandemic, can such leadership take us out of our present condition, the society decaying and the economy with one foot in the grave? Indeed it is the present leadership that has led this nation into its present terminal decline.
For example, for the past five years I have warned about “the end of oil” and the threat to our economy. Now even the International Energy Agency (IEA), largely pro-fossil fuel, says countries must immediately halt all investment in new supply projects of oil, gas and coal if humanity is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. “It is a huge turnaround for the IEA,” says climate analyst Dave Jones. “Truly a knife in the fossil fuel industry,” says another researcher. And it comes after a new study from Wood Mackenzie which says global oil demand will begin to fall as early as 2023 if countries move aggressively to limit global warming in accordance with the Paris Accord.
Nations are moving. Many, including America and China, the biggest emitters, have now set new reduction targets by 2030, accelerating the transition. The financial world is increasingly on board. Germany’s Deutsche Bank is now warning that lenders “risk losing their licence to operate” if they fail to make green finance a priority; and Nigerian Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo complained recently that several European countries and development finance institutions are banning further investments in fossil fuels in Africa. Including natural gas! Hear that, Trinidad and Tobago?
This country remains woefully out of step with the rest of the world economy where renewable electricity capacity increased 45 per cent to 280 gigawatts last year, the “new normal”, says the IEA.
It is the product of the global energy revolution about which I have warned for the last five years, but which Keith Rowley incompetently failed to recognise. His failure to heed warnings also produced monumental mismanagement of the pandemic.
In our present circumstances, another leader would inspire the country to summon its sinews and attain new heights. But under Rowley’s low-level leadership, Trinidad and Tobago keeps sinking.