Low-level leadership

Ralph Maraj___Use

political analysts Ralph Maraj 

LAST MONDAY in Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “shamelessly” tried to place blame for the surge in Covid cases and deaths in this country on the candlelight vigils arising from the brutal murder of Andrea Bharatt.

It was a despicable attempt to hide the truth that it is he, the Prime Minister, who is more responsible than anyone else.

What are the facts? As far back as early March, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram had warned of “a considerable increase” in the spread of the virus. “People thought then that it was too small,” said the CMO, but he was concerned, especially since “we were going into Easter” with “an increased number of people coming together”.

He warned that “this kind of increase goes on top the next, so you double, then you go into a quadruple very fast”. But the Government ignored this expert warning, and the virus now ravages the nation.

Then, on April 21, technical director of the Epidemiology Division Dr Avery Hinds confirmed Parasram’s position, saying that while other activity contributed to the spread, “the other driving factor was the large congregations around the Easter period” producing “that large surge we’re now experiencing”.

Last Wednesday, he reaffirmed that position, saying a pre-Easter spike was triggered by a confluence of issues, but that during the “Easter weekend and beyond we saw additional increases, so we had a surge on top of a surge”.

But Rowley ignored expert assessment of the situation last Monday. Not surprising, since, to shore up shrinking appeal in Tobago, evidenced by the 6-6 tie in the THA elections, he had issued an elaborate invitation for citizens to visit Tobago, saying it is “the place to be for Easter, the best vacation you can have”. Over 50,000 “Trinis” responded and went for a frolicking holiday. And in Trinidad, where they had just re-opened beaches, there were many more frolicking thousands. Therefore, this Easter, instead of triumph, darkness deepened in Trinidad and Tobago. The crucifixion of sanity resurrected the spread of Covid. Consequently, in just 28 days in May, the number of deaths has exploded from 171 to 458 (Friday’s figure), and infections have more than doubled from 11,072 to 22,531 among the highest rates in the world, including India where another prime minister has also made a massive mess.

The situation accentuates that feeling of “terminality” gnawing at faith in this country’s future under its low-level leadership. If a leader will not acknowledge his error while thousands fall dangerously ill and hundreds die, what hope can such selfish uncaring bring? If in the midst of a national tragedy, protecting one’s paltry political image is a leader’s principal preoccupation, then heaven help this nation. For even if we miraculously survive the pandemic, can such leadership take us out of our present condition, the society decaying and the economy with one foot in the grave? Indeed it is the present leadership that has led this nation into its present terminal decline.

For example, for the past five years I have warned about “the end of oil” and the threat to our economy. Now even the International Energy Agency (IEA), largely pro-fossil fuel, says countries must immediately halt all investment in new supply projects of oil, gas and coal if humanity is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. “It is a huge turnaround for the IEA,” says climate analyst Dave Jones. “Truly a knife in the fossil fuel industry,” says another researcher. And it comes after a new study from Wood Mackenzie which says global oil demand will begin to fall as early as 2023 if countries move aggressively to limit global warming in accordance with the Paris Accord.

Nations are moving. Many, including America and China, the biggest emitters, have now set new reduction targets by 2030, accelerating the transition. The financial world is increasingly on board. Germany’s Deutsche Bank is now warning that lenders “risk losing their licence to operate” if they fail to make green finance a priority; and Nigerian Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo complained recently that several European countries and development finance institutions are banning further investments in fossil fuels in Africa. Including natural gas! Hear that, Trinidad and Tobago?

This country remains woefully out of step with the rest of the world economy where renewable electricity capacity increased 45 per cent to 280 gigawatts last year, the “new normal”, says the IEA.

It is the product of the global energy revolution about which I have warned for the last five years, but which Keith Rowley incompetently failed to recognise. His failure to heed warnings also produced monumental mismanagement of the pandemic.

In our present circumstances, another leader would inspire the country to summon its sinews and attain new heights. But under Rowley’s low-level leadership, Trinidad and Tobago keeps sinking.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NCRHA boomerang blow

NCRHA boomerang blow

In one fell swoop, the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) and its chief executive, Davlin Thomas, have managed to cast public doubt on the professional competence of several of its own senior doctors and the quality of care given by it to patients at the Couva Hospital, while focusing attention on its own failure to act expeditiously in saving patients’ lives and protecting their health.

Angry dus’ in we face

Angry dus’ in we face

In the parliamentary debate held on Monday last, the boastful confirmation of the Minister of Transport that the air- and seabridges carried 50,000 persons between Trinidad and Tobago during Easter week came up again.

Searching for Our Truths

Searching for Our Truths

There is much that is silly about the back-and-forth between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition about who is to be blamed for the rising death rate the savage pandemic has inflicted upon the people of our country.

Departing on arrival day

Departing on arrival day

IN THE event that you may have just awakened from a Rip Van Winkle sleep, please note that as shocking as it might seem to you, it’s not just T&T; the world is at war, and has been for almost one and a half years.

Low-level leadership

Low-level leadership

LAST MONDAY in Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “shamelessly” tried to place blame for the surge in Covid cases and deaths in this country on the candlelight vigils arising from the brutal murder of Andrea Bharatt.

Celebrating Indian Arrival Day

Celebrating Indian Arrival Day

The Indian diaspora which celebrates its 176th Indian Arrival Day in Trinidad and Tobago is not an abstract entity, but one that flowers the socio-economic and cultural growth and development of our peoples.

It remains a proud moment for all of us—politicians, sociologists, economists, civic, religious and cultural leaders—in world history.