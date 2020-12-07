Just in case anybody had forgotten, it remains possible, as one with entitlements of the place, to enjoy the T&T coastline as an experience especially dedicated to those of us “born here”. After years, mostly passed around the northwestern coastal destination called Macqueripe, it’s possible to know or need nowhere else comparable.
Such is the satisfaction occasioned at Macqueripe by those of us attuned to it by ever more indulgent practice, that nowhere else quite matches. In the water last weekend, then, at Salibia, or Salybia, (or “Sally Bay”) names that I failed and failed to get right, rediscovery of swimming and floating had to be reimagined.
Compared to Macqueripe many Trinidad north coastal miles east, a saltier water taste was startling. What? What? What was this all about? A companion more familiar with the geography suggestively noted the nearby intersection of the Atlantic and the Caribbean waters. Which was to blame for the heavier saltiness also noted by her, a Macqueripe regular—she could not tell.
For throat clearing, the sharper salt taste might work for such a gargle of which we might sometime feel need. There was more. The heavy-engined pirogues steered by just single boatmen kept swinging in and out of the bay, so near to us relatively inshore swimmers that we wondered about their missions. In response to a hail-out by my companion one laughingly shook his plaited head to say that no, he had no fish catch that might interest us.
More salt, no fish. But for swimming, the water was somehow heavier; it took more effort to move from one point on. What is this and why?
Macqueripe people voiced our discomforts about such unaccustomed conditions. Here is a setting that we should get to know better, assuming existence of plans or hopes to frequent it more.
Maybe we don’t need to get into the water. Such is the luxuriance of the foliage that makes a theatre of what stands between the mountainside and the sea that this counts as a theatrical place to be watching.
So look. Rarely do they come like this any more. It rained and drained. And last Sunday, way up there in Toco somewhere, you could find people willing to go down slopes and up, following waterways.
Down a slope reached by rope knotted for hold-on reasons, we worked our way to a place that looked so much like the river scene recognised in Petit Valley.
It drizzled, it rained. What was required was the coming together of elements of a scene.
So it went, as T&T more or less configured ways and means to understand where to go from here.
Back on land, on shore, more was able for reckoning about where and how people are to recognise where to get safely from wherever here is.
The north coast. I’ve been there. There’s nowhere now to do anything else that’s enabling more people-favouring issues than the present.
So take, for example, Wilfred Espinet, former head of Heritage Company. His view is that, “It is deeply satisfying to see T&T nationals working together to achieve world-class results in the face of unprecedented circumstances.”
Mr Espinet holds that Heritage Petroleum, his own creation, has “set a proud example for us all”. It is an accomplishment that will hold out for much times to come.
Still, however, things are evolving into more and more troubled circumstances. So much, for example, the foot X-ray that confirmed this writer’s heel trouble.
It now requires different kinds of reactions. Heel trouble will call for so much more enabling reactions.
In spite of it all, the sheer luxuriance of the north coast vegetation survives to cheer up all else.