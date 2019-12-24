The T&T Coast Guard put out a press statement on November 30, reporting on an exercise conducted four days earlier, in which a vessel, a pirogue, carrying 28 Venezuelan nationals, was intercepted in Trinidad and Tobago waters. The location was given as “two cables west of Gaspar Grande, at 0150 hours. The passengers on board included ten males and ten females, two of them pregnant.”
Issued by the Coast Guard’s Public Affairs Department, the statement added that all the persons found on board were “escorted to Staubles Bay to be processed by immigration.”
What happened with this group of persons after the immigration “processing,” and how many such incidents might there have been since the end of the registration period for Venezuelan nationals in this country without proper documents at the end of June?
A female member of the Coast Guard’s Public Information Department had been deputised to do the follow-up. The officer reported that such information was “classified.” There has also been no response from the Chief Immigration Officer on a request for information on the matter.
Meanwhile in the Express on December 18, a story by Carolyn Kissoon began by saying that “a number of Trinidadians are demanding that the Police Service show compassion to illegal immigrants, especially children and the elderly.” This purported “demand” came about, the reporter said, “after 35 Venezuelan nationals were found hiding under a bridge near a beach in Erin,” the previous Sunday morning. Among them, the story told us, were a two-month-old baby and a 76-year-old man. “A woman who contacted the Express said she was disappointed in the way the immigrants were treated,” the story said. It included the fact that among this group were young children, two girls aged four and seven, in only their underwear. Many of them were hungry and were still wearing clothes “caked in mud.” The elderly man was in a cell at the Siparia Police Station. The children were separated from their parents, the report said.
At a news conference at his office in Port of Spain on December 20, the Archbishop of Port of Spain told reporters that the church’s Living Water Community sees “perhaps 95 persons, twice or three times a week,” representing those who make it to the church’s “migrant and refugee ministry.” This is the continuing story of the flight from misery in their homeland by Venezuelan nationals, and it represents a partial tale of those who keep coming to these shores. The Archbishop said when the exodus was first noticed more than a year ago, the Living Water Community was seeing around 95 would-be Venezuelan migrants or refugees a week. Six months after the Government in Port of Spain announced it would deport those still coming to these shores seeking safe haven, the traffic has trebled, at least from the standpoint of the Living Water Community. The news conference had been called, to mark the visit last week of Fr Robert Stark, regional co-ordinator in the migrants and refugees section at the Vatican’s Integral Human Department.
In a story in the Express datelined Geneva, the United Nations human rights chief, the former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, was reported as warning of the “ongoing misery” for what was described as “the Caribbean neighbours of Venezuela” ahead of elections next door, next year.
She had produced a damning report based on a visit to Venezuela in mid-year, in which she cited a broadside of human rights violations, including extra-judicial killings, forced imprisonment and detentions. In Monday’s report, there is just more of the same. “Amid national protests last month by members of the opposition, students and government supporters, Bachelet highlighted how ‘considerable’ security forces were deployed against those not supporting President Nicolas Maduro.”
There appears to be jubilation in some quarters, among members of the “progressive forces” here and elsewhere, that the Venezuelan president is still in office, and his challenger, Juan Guaido, is “struggling for momentum,” as captured in an Express headline on November 20. The story was reflecting on what appears to have been Guaido’s rise and fall, in the course of the year now coming to a close. Many of those who were buoyed by his presumed prospects for leading change have become battle-scarred, beaten down by what’s been described as “Maduro’s military regime, known to use heavy-handed tactics that include arbitrary arrests and torture.”
Diego Moya-Ocampos is identified as “principal Venezuela analyst with the London consulting firm HIS Markit.” He reflects a large public sentiment in his conclusion that “it’s very difficult to maintain momentum when you’re facing such a strong security apparatus. They’re willing to use force against protesters and willing to treat an unarmed population as an enemy combatant.”
Since this crisis began more than a year ago, the UN has estimated that 4.7 million Venezuelans have fled their homeland, 80 per cent of them “sheltering” somewhere in the Caribbean region.
Such are the means and the methods by which a regime sustains itself in power, with ideological support from many among us.