AS things stand, citizens of Ukraine need a visa to enter Trinidad and Tobago, and citizens of the Russian Federation do not. Russian citizens can visit T&T, visa free, for up to three months.
The guidance on visa requirements for all countries from T&T’s Ministry of Foreign and Caricom affairs website says – with respect to Ukraine and a number of other countries – that “visa not to be issued without prior approval from Chief Immigration Officer”. For Russian citizens, the intervention of the CIO is required only for those seeking work.
To be fair, CIO scrutiny for tourist and business visas appears to be standard procedure. It’s in place for a significant number of countries. However, symbolism matters. T&T’s position on visas with respect to these two countries – apparently unchanged since Russia’s invasion in February last year – contradicts its and Caricom’s publicly stated position on the issue.
Caricom issued a forceful statement shortly after the invasion, calling for “the immediate and complete withdrawal of the (Russian) military presence”.
The statement continued: “The hostilities against Ukraine go counter to the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state and the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which are the bedrock of this Community”.
Caricom clarified where it stood by inviting Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address its Bahamas summit by video link from Kyiv, the capital, in February.
Guardian Media reported last month that, according to Russian media, T&T was among 11 countries with which it was “in talks” to create visa-free agreements. In response, T&T’s Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said this: “This matter of a draft visa waiver agreement was raised with T&T by the Russian Federation back in 2014, but it is certainly not under consideration at this time by T&T. There has been no discussion on this matter for the past several years.”
That’s weak sauce. And it kicks the immediate issue into the long grass. T&T needs to go beyond stating that it’s not currently engaged with Russia in changing the status quo. The Government should announce that T&T would be taking steps towards requiring visas for Russian citizens, and relaxing visa requirements for Ukrainians.
Those two ships need to pass each other in the night, headed in opposite directions. Browne should then let the public know what the procedural steps are for getting there. T&T’s position on entry is not reciprocated by Russia. Bring them into line, albeit in a way that Moscow probably hadn’t bargained for.
Caricom condemned Russia in strong terms. While there’s no requirement among member states to harmonise domestic policies to match these multilateral positions, condemnation of bad behaviour by rogue states is meaningless if member states maintain the appearance of business as usual. And it shouldn’t be the case that it’s harder to have normal ties with Ukraine than it is with Russia.
None of this is to take at face value Russian claims about talks. What Browne said seems an accurate summation of things. However, it’s useful to understand that Russia is fighting its pariah status in a number of ways. One, with influence. Two, with cash. Three, by courting the enemies of its enemies; particularly the United States, Ukraine’s main backer.
The visa stuff is influence. Let’s talk cash. Russia managed a PR coup, by getting President Vladimir Putin to pose for photos, in Moscow, with the leaders of more than 20 African countries. Russia had written off their financial debts, totalling US$20 billion. Who can blame the African leaders? The selfie was worth it.
What of the courtships? Russia is seeking a realignment of trade payments away from the US dollar and towards the Chinese Yuan. Saudi Arabia hasn’t been able to get the US to give it what it wants in nuclear technology, but it has found a willing new partner in Russia.
As said here last week, too many countries are pussyfooting around Putin and doing so out of cynical self-interest. India and South Africa, both of which are eyeing greater influence on the world stage, are two countries most noticeably doing so.
Many in South Africa’s current leadership still value Russia (then the dominant player in the USSR) as an ally which stood by its black liberation leaders during the Apartheid struggle, when the US and UK appeared squishy and even supportive of the country’s Apartheid government.
Nevertheless, their failure in international bodies to take principled votes in condemnation of Russia’s actions are a betrayal of the principles for which they gained wide international admiration, and of their own landmark historical struggles against armed oppression. South Africa has just completed a round of South Pacific exercises with the Russian navy. That was terribly tone-deaf.
India, a stalwart of the Non-Aligned Movement of the 1960s and 70s, has simply lost its way. It seems to have bet the farm on being a key member of an emerging force called BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), and carefully navigating its way to permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.
The five principles of non-alignment are “mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence”.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to channel the spirit and intent of Jawaharlal Nehru, his predecessor at that time.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com