Make T&T pleasing to the eye

One of the frontiers of development that we have not considered is the question of aesthetics, which in this context refers to what we see physically around us.
When we drive into the capital city. When we go to a beach. When we drive through the countryside. This country on its own could be pleasing to the eye. But poverty, neglect, greed, recklessness, and plain lack of vision have over time conspired to render it less so.
I remember in my youth that one of the issues in South was the quarrying of San Fernando Hill. This was a tireless preoccupation of members of the San Fernando Arts Council, with people like Mungal Chattergoon and James Lee Wah working overtime, calling to our sensibilities, as the lovely green hill was reduced before our eyes to mere gravel. Pat Bishop once made her statement here by bringing Desperadoes to that hill, to sing out.
I have in recent years become incensed each time I reach the Claxton Bay exit on the Uriah Butler Highway, where over the wonderful greenery that is before one’s eyes there hovers corbeaux, the sign that one is approaching the south La Basse. And in the brief time it takes to pass through there, you see the trucks laden with all sorts of rubbish, maybe an old fridge, the carcass of an old car, anything, driving to some general area to dump their garbage. Some of them do not wait to get to the main dump. In a hurry, they just off-load in the general vicinity.
The model is the main La Basse, located at the entrance to Port of Spain. Over years we have tried to rehabilitate it.
In my youth Glen Byam used to work tirelessly in the cause of beauty in the capital city. Walking around, planting flowers in open spaces. That is the ideal that should govern us as we think of development.
I have had the experience of flying into Salt Lake City, Utah, many times, and each time I have been taken by what I have seen looking down. There is just pristine ordering, from the centre of the city out into the suburban hinterlands. You get the sense that this could not have occurred by chance. There was a time in the past when people sat around and talked about this, agreed, then set it into motion. On television, I see places like Barcelona, where again there is this overpowering aesthetic.
If you look at a Google map of Port of Spain, you will find that our city too is laid out in line with aesthetic logic. There is the savannah to the north from which streets run through the city. The Savannah itself with its greenness is the star of the whole thing, the open green space one of our wonders, and the grand trees. The Google map itself shows the hand of colonial architects and town planners. There is the Dry River as one border, which in itself could be an aesthetic marker of design.
But that Google map of the city also reveals graphically what we know culturally. On the west side of the Dry River, it shows orderly streets criss-crossing and yielding neat city blocks. But east of the Dry River, there is a tangle of lines running in no particular direction, representative of the completely unplanned nature of most of Laventille, Belmont and Gonzales. As you emerge from the Churchill Roosevelt Highway onto the Beetham Highway and you look in the direction of the hills you are beset by this unplanned patchwork of structures home to thousands of people.
To me, this whole area cries out for aesthetic order, which I think could lead to change in behaviour among the residents there.
I was born up there, near the church that bestrides the hill, the only building of any substance to be found, from the Dry River below, to the apex.
If an aesthetic logic is drawn upon by those who represent the people there, the result could be demand for urban planning, and for the amenities that come with planning. Those hills constitute an assault on the senses. But it does not have to be so. What will it take to fix it? I think that this is the kind of question that “development” requires.
We do not attach value to aesthetics. We do not seem to understand that if you leave the carcass of a burnt house standing in a community, the whole tenor of that community changes—becomes devalued by the assault on the senses, that this burned carcass presents. I have relatives living in Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, which back in the 1960s was a prime place to live, a marker of middle-class arrival. But now, up to three houses have burnt in the area, their carcasses left standing.
I think that as part of general “development” of this country, environmental awareness should stand out. We must think about preservation of our mountains, rivers, swamps, mangroves, and trees. And about housing and decent living spaces for all, that conform to an aesthetic logic.
— Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus, University of Minnesota