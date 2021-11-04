Man and nature

World leaders gathered in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, to discuss a way out for a bright future for mankind in terms of tackling the challenge of climate change.
Chinese President Xi Jinping made a written statement to COP26, proposing all parties uphold multilateral consensus, focus on concrete actions and accelerate the green transition. He also urged all parties to take stronger actions to jointly tackle the climate challenge, and called on developed countries to provide support to help developing countries do better.
President Xi repeatedly speaks of climate change in the international arena, which shows firm determination of China to combat the issue. Last year, President Xi announced at the United Nations General Assembly that China would strive to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060—the largest reduction in carbon intensity in the world with a time span far shorter than any developed country.
Earlier over the weekend, President Xi also spoke with G20 leaders at length on climate change, urging countries to balance environmental protection and economic development, address climate change and safeguard people’s livelihood.
To realise its emission-reduction ambitions, China is putting in place a top-level “1+N” policy framework. Recently, China released two directives, namely Working Guidance for Carbon Dioxide Peaking and Carbon Neutrality in Full and Faithful Implementation of the New Development Philosophy, which is the “1”, and Action Plan for Carbon Dioxide Peaking Before 2030, which constitutes one of the “Ns”. Specific implementation plans for key areas such as energy, industry, construction and transport, and for key sectors such as coal, electricity, iron and steel, and cement will be rolled out, coupled with supporting measures in terms of science and technology, carbon sink, fiscal and taxation, and financial incentives.
Visions will come true only when we act on them. China has continued to take solid steps in green, low-carbon and sustainable development. Starting from the 12th Five-year Plan period (2011-2015), China has incorporated reducing carbon intensity into the national economic and social development plans as binding targets. As a result, China’s carbon intensity in 2020 was 18.8 per cent lower than that in 2015, and 48.4 per cent less than that in 2005. China attaches great importance to market mechanism, and established the national carbon market in July 2021 with a total volume of 4.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, making it the world’s largest emissions trading system.
China’s new energy industry is witnessing strong growth. China has topped the world in NEV output and sales for the last six years. In June 2021 the country’s NEV fleet reached 6.03 million. In the manufacture of wind power and PV power generation equipment, China has established the most complete industrial chain in the world, and led the world in PV capacity additions for eight consecutive years, helping to bring down the cost of clean energy globally.
The earth is home to all human beings. Countries in the world need to honour their commitments, set realistic targets and visions, and do their best according to national conditions. China vigorously promotes international climate cooperation, and helps developing countries build capacity through various forms of results-oriented South-South cooperation.
China has also made ecological cooperation a key part of Belt and Road cooperation to bring enduring benefits to the people of all BRI partner countries. Last month, China hosted the UN biodiversity conference Cop15, where President Xi announced the set-up of the Kunming biodiversity fund, with China committing an initial capital contribution of 1.5 billion RMB yuan.
China firmly upholds multilateralism and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities which was endorsed by the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Developed countries need to lead by example on emissions reduction by fully accommodating the special difficulties and concerns of developing countries, delivering on their commitments of climate financing, and providing technology, capacity-building and other support for developing countries. It is far too unfair to ask developing countries to shoulder responsibilities that are beyond their development stage and capability.
Trinidad and Tobago, as a SIDS country, is vulnerable to the adversity of climate change, and is attaching great importance to sustainable energy production and global climate change cooperation. As both are developing countries, China and Trinidad and Tobago share a lot in common in mitigating climate change. China fully understands and supports the reasonable demands of Trinidad and Tobago along with other SIDS countries, and is willing to work with Trinidad and Tobago to develop low-carbon energy and green economy, uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and push for full implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in furtherance of better global environmental governance.
Humans and nature share a community of life. Climate change is the common challenge of human beings. Combating climate change is not a choice to make, but a call that we must answer. Saving the Earth is a common responsibility. We need to remain in solidarity and act together. I believe, by working together as one and taking stronger actions in the same direction, we will successfully build a community of life for man and nature and create a bright future of human beings.
—Author Fang Qiu is Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Trinidad and Tobago