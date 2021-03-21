Manage health care budget wisely

Guest editorial

The Estimates Debate (in the Barbados Parliament) has been an eye-opener in more ways than one. It has revealed how severely Covid-19 has tested the various social security systems and left major economic challenges in its wake.

Yet, if there is one area in which its impact has been most seriously felt it is the area of health economics. Every single person in our country needs, in one form or other, to have the benefit of proper health care.

The expense of providing this care is an inescapable fixture on our economic playing field. It cannot be avoided, and the Covid-19 experience has cruelly exposed the need for all our health care planners to be on their best form if we are not to be overrun by inadequate health and wellness facilities.

By inadequate we include less-than-sufficient medical personnel at the very least. We also mean modern equipment and specialist doctors and nurses, not to mention all the other professionals who form part and parcel of the front-line attack on medical problems.

We have supplemented our lone public hospital by a well ordered system of polyclinics, and this country is well able to provide medical services for the vast majority of its people at negligible overall cost to them and free service at the point of delivery.

Historical models

Providing the finances to cater to our present system is not an easy matter, considering that, as the minister put it in the current debate recently, the historical models of public revenue provide the means of financing our medical care for our nationals. No one needs to be reminded that taxation is not a bottomless source of revenue!

What the Estimated Debate tells us very clearly is that the current model is not properly addressing the problems in the health sector and those relating to the health of Barbados that we now face, or may have to deal with in the future.

Of course, the recent economic blows suffered as a result of Covid-19 have restrained the kind of growth which might have allowed for spin-off financing from such increased growth; but survival and stabilisation of the economy are now the necessary watchwords.

Careful and competent planning is required and will be needed for the foreseeable future. The global shortage of nurses does not help our situation as the competition from greener pastures means that we may have a job on our hands holding on to those nurses we have trained.

Higher salaries

The reality is that higher salaries may be justified, especially as we recruit specialist nurses to maintain best practices and upgraded expertise.

In a nutshell, every aspect of the medical budget allocated to the Ministry of Health and Wellness will have to be very efficiently managed.

We will not only have to train our nurses but also keep them here at home. But some form of national health insurance may be necessary and, in any event, the preventative aspects of national health care must now be even more vigorously emphasised.

If we can keep our people exercising and taking individual care of their lives and wellness, then we can dedicate resources to providing care for those who have fallen victim to the ravages of disease or ill health.

Each one of us has an obligation to take responsibility for our health and well-being. That should be the takeaway lesson from this year’s debate.

—Barbados Nation

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Public input on UWI report crucial

Public input on UWI report crucial

The recently-released Governance Report on The UWI is an indictment of the region’s premier educational institution on its failure to adapt to a changing world.

The team of experts led by Sir Dennis Byron who were tasked by Chancellor Robert Bermudez with reviewing The UWI’s operations discovered what has long been established—which is that The UWI is an archaic and unwieldy institution that is ill-equipped for the 21st century world of innovative teaching and learning, managerial accountability and operational transparency.

Face facts, it’s Mr Duke’s party

The ongoing political stalemate in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), is no storm in a tea cup. It never allegedly had a tea cup-sized hope in hell of being resolved by just talking.

Manage health care budget wisely

Manage health care budget wisely

The Estimates Debate (in the Barbados Parliament) has been an eye-opener in more ways than one. It has revealed how severely Covid-19 has tested the various social security systems and left major economic challenges in its wake.

Govt sorely lacking in diplomatic skills

I’M bewildered by the undiplomatic rants of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh regarding the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines. It’s as though they are intentionally attempting to discourage importation of the vaccine by private organisations and businesses over a fear of being upstaged, even embarrassed at their own failed attempts to secure vaccines as promised.

Men need support groups too

Dr Varma Deyalsingh, secretary of Association of Psychiatrists of Trinidad and Tobago, writing in the Trinidad Guardian on Friday called for a male cultural change. He was referring to the prevailing male attitude towards women. He was “spot on”.

It’s about saving lives, Dr Rowley, not ego

The truth is finally out.

Our Prime Minister didn’t ask for the free vaccines because he didn’t want to be seen as “begging for free vaccines”. Now, I am not in the habit of criticising the PM, because he is normally level-headed and logical while adhering to “good” principles. But does this vaccine thing sound like someone concerned about saving lives or does it sound like “ego”, how it go look.