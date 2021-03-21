Manage health care budget wisely

The Estimates Debate (in the Barbados Parliament) has been an eye-opener in more ways than one. It has revealed how severely Covid-19 has tested the various social security systems and left major economic challenges in its wake.
Yet, if there is one area in which its impact has been most seriously felt it is the area of health economics. Every single person in our country needs, in one form or other, to have the benefit of proper health care.
The expense of providing this care is an inescapable fixture on our economic playing field. It cannot be avoided, and the Covid-19 experience has cruelly exposed the need for all our health care planners to be on their best form if we are not to be overrun by inadequate health and wellness facilities.
By inadequate we include less-than-sufficient medical personnel at the very least. We also mean modern equipment and specialist doctors and nurses, not to mention all the other professionals who form part and parcel of the front-line attack on medical problems.
We have supplemented our lone public hospital by a well ordered system of polyclinics, and this country is well able to provide medical services for the vast majority of its people at negligible overall cost to them and free service at the point of delivery.
Historical models
Providing the finances to cater to our present system is not an easy matter, considering that, as the minister put it in the current debate recently, the historical models of public revenue provide the means of financing our medical care for our nationals. No one needs to be reminded that taxation is not a bottomless source of revenue!
What the Estimated Debate tells us very clearly is that the current model is not properly addressing the problems in the health sector and those relating to the health of Barbados that we now face, or may have to deal with in the future.
Of course, the recent economic blows suffered as a result of Covid-19 have restrained the kind of growth which might have allowed for spin-off financing from such increased growth; but survival and stabilisation of the economy are now the necessary watchwords.
Careful and competent planning is required and will be needed for the foreseeable future. The global shortage of nurses does not help our situation as the competition from greener pastures means that we may have a job on our hands holding on to those nurses we have trained.
Higher salaries
The reality is that higher salaries may be justified, especially as we recruit specialist nurses to maintain best practices and upgraded expertise.
In a nutshell, every aspect of the medical budget allocated to the Ministry of Health and Wellness will have to be very efficiently managed.
We will not only have to train our nurses but also keep them here at home. But some form of national health insurance may be necessary and, in any event, the preventative aspects of national health care must now be even more vigorously emphasised.
If we can keep our people exercising and taking individual care of their lives and wellness, then we can dedicate resources to providing care for those who have fallen victim to the ravages of disease or ill health.
Each one of us has an obligation to take responsibility for our health and well-being. That should be the takeaway lesson from this year’s debate.
