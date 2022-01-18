Management of Covid in Tobago: the way forward

While the number of cases of Covid-19 is significantly lower in Tobago than it is in Trinidad, and infection numbers have lagged behind those of the bigger sister island, the death and infection picture in Tobago remains a cause for concern, as does the increased rate of infection, especially over the past eight months.
Tobago has a much smaller population than Trinidad, so lower total numbers of infected individuals are to be expected. However, size, density and the unique interaction of the people of the smaller island make the Covid-19 situation graver than one might think. Urgent action is needed. I will lay out some suggestions for what can and should be done, but first, let me paint a fuller picture of Covid-19 in Tobago.
As Trinidad goes, so goes Tobago. Trinidad’s first Covid-19 case was recorded on March 12, 2020. The first case of Covid-19 in Tobago was recorded 11 days later, March 23—a returning resident on an international flight. The first death in Trinidad was on March 25, 2020; in Tobago, 11 days later, on April 5.
Nationwide, as of January 12, 2022, the total number of positive cases was 98,474 and deaths totalled 3,119. Of that, Tobago accounted for 6,145 cases (6.24 per cent) and 219 deaths (7.02 per cent). What matters more to Tobagonians than the actual proportions are the speed at which Covid-19 is spreading, and the increasingly ripe conditions for that spread. The case-fatality rate for Tobago is 3.69 per cent, which means approximately four out of 100 cases ends in death. The overall rate for the entire country is 3.167 per cent.
In Tobago, political changes have resulted in the third Secretary of Health now managing the epidemic. At the start of the crisis in early 2020, it was Dr Agatha Carrington. In March 2020, responsibility was passed to Mrs Tracy Davidson-Celestine, following the resignation of Dr Carrington. The recent December election that put Mr Farley Augustine’s Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in office resulted in Dr Faith B.Yisrael assuming the responsibilities for health matters on the island.
Dr B.Yisrael has significant challenges to overcome. The first is that there is one hospital on the island, the Scarborough General Hospital (SGH). We may remember in the early days of the pandemic, the first four patients were taken to Trinidad in Coast Guard vessels—a trip that took approximately five to six hours. That was the initial plan for patients to be treated, given the one hospital. However, things have changed since then. The Scarborough Regional Hospital (SRH) on Fort King George was refurbished in mid-2020, became the “parallel hospital”, and started accepting patients in September 2020. There was the recent expansion of the number of ICU beds at the SGH from five to eight, and another expansion is happening now at SRH. However, supply continues to outstrip demand.
Secondly, an overwhelmed public healthcare system. Currently the out-patient clinic at the SGH is used for acute care of Covid-19-positive patients. This has negatively impacted management of non-Covid patients, as their needs for care have been compromised.
Thirdly, there are long wait times for contact tracing, to get appointments for Covid-19 testing, and long wait times to get results. Typically, the wait time for a swab can take between five and ten days, and results one to two weeks after testing. How does Tobago, the new Executive Council, meet the increasingly concerning public health challenge posed by Covid-19? The more highly infectious Omicron variant is in Trinidad and Tobago, the tourism industry is reopening for foreign visitors and therefore the health system must also prepare for them.
I believe the management of the pandemic should be coordinated from the office of the Chief Secretary, given its impact and the significant requirement of resources. The Division of Health and Social Protection is the Chief Executing agency. A similar model was used for management of HIV in the past. The planning team should be multidisciplinary and should include the private sector and the minority leader. A robust prevention plan should be put in place, including but not limited to vaccination and better maintenance of current Public Health regulations—using appropriate means of engaging the public. Testing, both antigen and PCR, must be more easily available on the island.
A review of the cases of patients who have died over the past four to six months is a necessary step in understanding, and combating, the trajectory of the pandemic on the island. Digital technology must be available in real time for monitoring and advising patients at home. For example, patients could send their information via an app on their phone to a central area; a healthcare professional could then monitor it and advise the patient appropriately.
Could there be involvement of primary care doctors and nurses—as well as retired doctors and nurses—in home monitoring of clients? That would certainly increase the number of medical personnel available for this essential task and help to decrease the number of patients coming too late to hospital. The Tobago Island government must promote meaningful involvement of communities in the prevention programme. One example of this could be getting community leaders to be involved in mobilising persons for vaccination drives. These communities are close-knit and an effort like this could be possible. Every assemblyman should make Covid-19 a priority in the discharge of their duties. That is how serious the task of managing Covid-19 in Tobago has become.
—The author is an independent senator in the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament, and a retired paediatrician