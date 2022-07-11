Two months ago, in May, I wrote about our existing mask mandates. I specifically questioned why this mandate still required the population to wear masks outdoors when research on Covid-19 transmission pointed to a low level outdoor risk. I concluded by saying the mask mandate should be revised.
So, given my belief that masks should be required indoors not outdoors, the news by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley earlier this month that mandatory mask wearing will be replaced by voluntary mask wearing seemed to go from one extreme to the other. This move might be premature considering the rising surge of the BA.5 Omicron variant and other emerging sub-variants worldwide.
Life is arguably as “normal” as they have ever been; schools have reopened, public transportation is back to full occupancy, people have physically returned to work, and travel restrictions have been removed. Masks are now the only tangible reminder that we’re still living through a pandemic. We need this reminder.
BA.5, the latest variant of Covid-19, which has become the dominant strain in Europe and the US amounting to 54 per cent of recent cases in the US according to the CDC is also the worst of the variants so far. While this variant seems less severe in terms of illness and hospitalisations, BA.5 and BA.4 have been revealed as the most capable of all the variants to evade immunity and previous infections. Portugal and South Africa, countries with higher vaccination rates than T&T, experienced sharp rises in cases owed to BA.4 and BA.5.
According to GISAID, a non-profit organisation that provides data on influenza viruses, the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases is rising worldwide. The percentages of sequences for BA.4 and BA.5 have reached 35 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively by the end of April 2022 in South Africa.
According to ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control), BA.5 accounted for approximately 37 per cent of the positive cases in Portugal as of May 8, 2022.
Despite each new variant of Covid-19 bringing increased transmissibility, it is not to say that vaccination is no longer effective. It remains one of the most important forms of protection against Covid-19. So too are masks.
As controversial as mask wearing has been, particularly in the US, it remains an effective means of reducing Covid-19 transmission. With BA.5 on the rise, New York City public health officials are urging the population to return to indoor mask-wearing. Last month, certain parts of California were placed under new mask mandates for indoor events.
With travel to the US expected during this July-August vacation period, now more than ever our country is at the most exposed to the more transmissible and infectious BA.5. For this reason, Dr Rowley’s announcement that voluntary mask wearing will soon take effect should be rethought. We need a detailed explanation of whether voluntary mask wearing will apply indoors as well as in health facilities.
Each new wave of Covid-19 demands agile response and difficult decisions to be made. In this regard, a proactive and agile response to global trends in emerging Covid-19 variants will reconsider voluntary mask-wearing to anticipate the disruptions that will likely occur.
If the current BA.5 isn’t enough reason to rethink voluntary mask-wearing, then perhaps the other emerging sub-variant BA.2.12.1 is – a variant that can evade antibodies triggered by previous infection with Omicron and vaccination.
We’ve never been spared previous Covid-19 variants, even when restrictions were at its tightest. We’d be naïve to think that BA.5 won’t become present here when restrictions are now at its most relaxed. With an impending voluntary mask mandate on the horizon, we’ll need to be more responsible with masks than we have even been.
Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh last year urged the population to become comfortable with living with the virus. For now, it appears that living with the virus means living with masks, at least when indoors.