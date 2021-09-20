The following is an excerpt of a speech delivered by president of the Industrial Court, Deborah Thomas-Felix, at the special sitting for the opening of the Law Term 2021/2022 last Friday.
The excerpt deals specifically with the issue of mandatory vaccination.
IF the issue of mandatory vaccination to populations were a simple one, governments across the globe may have already implemented national mandatory vaccination policies.
Instead, what we are seeing is that most governments are educating their population about the different types of vaccines, the importance of taking vaccination to fight the Covid-19 virus and they are encouraging their citizens to get vaccinated. We do know that in some parts of the United States of America there have been sector/industry-specific mandatory vaccination policies. However, to date, only Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Vatican City and Indonesia have made vaccination compulsory for all adults.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) from its very statement does not recommend making vaccinations mandatory, explaining that it can add to distrust about the process, as one of the WHO’s experts explained to Reuters, “We are much better served to present people with the data, present people with the benefits and let people make up their own mind, within reason.”
In Trinidad and Tobago, there have been many videos and pieces of correspondence circulating in the news and on social media which give the public a glimpse of the attempts by some companies to treat with the issue of vaccination and to put policies in place to address health and safety issues in the workplace. It is not for me to comment and to express an opinion on the debate of whether or not vaccination policy should be mandatory or voluntary in the workplace, except to say what the laws provide if such policies are to be implemented.
For the sake of clarity, I have never expressed the view that vaccinations cannot be a protective measure at work.
In fact, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations, of which I am a member for the past six years, examines country reports on certain international standards that, among other things, cover the issue of immunisation in relation to the safety and health of workers in specific occupations and sectors.
It is also important to note that discussions of vaccination policies in the world of work are always subject to the discrimination laws of each country.
While generally speaking, a vaccination policy may be included as a condition for new employment, there are much heated public debates on whether mandatory vaccination policies can be added in the workplace to existing terms and conditions of employment.
The main issue, as I see it, is whether a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy can be introduced as a new term of employment to existing employees without discussion or consultation. In other words, can such a policy be introduced unilaterally by employers in the workplace? The short answer to that question is NO.
The laws of this country do not directly address the issue of a Covid-19 vaccination as a condition for employment; in fact there is no known existing law worldwide, that I can find, which addressed this issue, before the pandemic.
While there are no express provisions in the Industrial Relations Act (IRA) of Trinidad and Tobago for Covid-19 vaccination policies to be introduced in the workplace as new terms and conditions of employment, our legal framework provides for the introduction of new policies, new terms and conditions of employment and new working arrangements through the collective bargaining process; such policies and arrangements, in my view, include vaccination policies.
It is settled law that an employer ought not to unilaterally make any material change or alteration to a worker’s contract of employment.
The introduction of a Covid-19 vaccination policy or any new policy can amount to a material change in the terms and conditions of employment and ought not to be imposed unilaterally. Moreover, if the particular business enterprise is considering the introduction of a mandatory vaccination policy as a term of employment, there should be collective bargaining between the employer and the workers’ representatives, which, of course, is the union.
In fact, the Industrial Relations Act makes collective bargaining between employers and trade unions mandatory. The term collective bargaining extends not only to wage negotiations but encompasses the resolution of all issues of common interest in the workplace. Moreover, our legal framework and the practice of good industrial relations provide for parties to have consultation and dialogue and to treat in good faith on workplace issues. In the practice of industrial relations, social dialogue is particularly important and useful when one of the partners proposes a material change, alteration and/or removal to existing terms and conditions of employment at work. That is the law.
The practice of industrial relations speaks to a world of work where employers and workers representatives meet, consult and discuss any proposed material changes to terms and conditions of employment and in so doing, arrive at consensus on what is most suitable for the particular business enterprise. In fact, good industrial relations support and embrace ongoing discussions, consultation and dialogue at the workplace whether or not there is the presence of a recognised majority union (RMU) at the establishment.
I wish to remind industrial relations practitioners that where the collective bargaining process breaks down, the grievance process begins and the aggrieved party (the union or the employer) can take the dispute to the Ministry of Labour or they can go directly to the Industrial Court by means of an industrial relations offence.
The policy of the court is to treat industrial relations offences with dispatch. Also, going forward at the bipartite level, parties may wish to consider adding Covid-19-related clauses to new collective agreements.
International labour standards
I will now address international labour standards as they relate to the issue of voluntary or mandatory vaccinations policies and the news release from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on the subject. However, before I do, I would like to first remind stakeholders of the ILO and its global importance and its role and functions to the 187 member states. The ILO is the only tripartite United Nation’s Agency. Since 1919 the ILO has brought together governments, employers’ and workers’ organisations (the tripartite partners) from these 187 member states. These tripartite partners—government, employers and workers organisations—work together to set global labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes. Therefore, the labour standards of the ILO represent the consensus of the tripartite constituents of the 187 states which are members of this United Nations specialised agency. Trinidad and Tobago is a long-standing member of the ILO and has ratified 22 of its conventions including the ILO’s 8 fundamental conventions.
Although the International Labour Standards do not directly address the question of vaccinations as a condition for work, the ILO, in April 2021, has provided guidance on ‘ILO Standards and Covid-19’, the related news release states, among other things, that the legal basis for such measures to be introduced in the workplace would largely depend on the national regulatory framework.
For the ILO membership, the issue of vaccination should be based on a standards-based approach underpinned by tripartism and social dialogue that involves bipartite consultations between employers and workers.
The ILO further states that if a decision on mandatory vaccination is made by an employer, (of course such a decision should only be made after proper consultation) it should be implemented in a non-discriminatory manner, in line with the requirements of Convention No. 111, (the Discrimination Employment and Occupation Convention) and with due regard for specific circumstances that may require exemptions and accommodations.