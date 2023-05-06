Mass exodus of Trinis?

As long ago as 2007, readers of this column were introduced to the phrase “breakdown of ordered legal control in the face of anarchy or banditry” as I began my predictions about where we were headed.

As I explained, the phrase belongs to Prof HLA Hart, who was a famous professor of jurisprudence and a legal philosopher. It is part of an exposition that a situation akin to a revolution or coup d’état occurs when bandits have gained sufficient control of areas of a country because they have been permitted ade­quate room to operate with impunity and to become sovereign in some areas—and that is the direction in which we have been heading.