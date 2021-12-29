No, not Michael Anthony, who is definitely Mayaro’s favourite living son.
Edric Connor (1913-1968), the singer and actor, was born and grew up in Mayaro; a park there is named for him.
Earlier this month I was privileged to speak about Connor’s life at an online event jointly sponsored by the Jegna Institute, Rio Claro Heritage and Preservation, and Nalis. I co-edited (with Gordon Rohlehr) his autobiography, Horizons, which was published many decades after his death in 2006.
Mayaro was central to Connor’s being, the place where his strong, self-confident and creative personality was forged. He came from a family of proud black small landowners and artisans, and he also had a connection to Tobago, where his mother was originally from and where he spent time as a child.
Connor the singer and actor was made in a family and a village where music, dance and storytelling were an integral part of daily life. His sisters and aunts were fine singers, his father played the guitar. Folk tales were still a living tradition in Mayaro around 1920; dances like the bele and bongo were routinely performed. The young boy absorbed all this along with the sea breezes from the Atlantic.
A black country boy from a remote village had little chance of getting into one of Trinidad’s few high schools in the 1920s. But the headmaster of the Mayaro Government School, “Daddy” Worme, saw his promise and sent him to take an exam for a “trade bursary” at the Royal Victoria Institute. Connor came second out of over 300 boys. The boy from Mayaro was on his way.
Aged 16 he came to the city to study engineering and mechanics at the RVI. Living in Port of Spain meant a transformation of his life and his ideas. During his years there (1929-1943) Connor worked in several jobs, including being a policeman, a reporter with the Trinidad Guardian and a foreman in a construction business. But the main thing he did was to become a fine singer, known widely in the city for his wonderful baritone. He also travelled all over the island collecting and researching folk songs, music and dances.
In 1943, Connor delivered two famous lectures about Trinidad’s folk music and dance. He sang many songs himself, but he also brought on stage with him performers who danced the bele, bongo and limbo, and the “Shango Dance”, and sang various folk songs. In the second lecture, he brought an early steelband, and a tamboo-bamboo band, on stage.
These lecture/demonstrations, delivered before city audiences, including top officials and many middle-class people, created a real sensation, and helped to galvanise the cultural nationalism that was a big part of the decolonisation movement of the 1940s and 1950s.
From 1944 to his early death in 1968, Connor lived in London. Here he became famous as a singer of Caribbean songs; he made probably 2,500 broadcasts for the BBC. He also helped to organise many events in Britain featuring Caribbean performers, making the region’s culture (including steelband music) well known there. He and his Trinidadian wife, Pearl, ran an agency to support and manage artistes of colour in Britain, which was very influential.
Connor also worked as an actor, on the British stage, and with roles in Hollywood movies such as Moby Dick and Fire Down Below. He never had a leading part—Hollywood wasn’t yet ready to give such roles to black actors. But Connor was especially proud of being the first black actor to appear (in 1958) at the famous Shakespeare Memorial Theatre in Stratford with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
The boy from Mayaro had travelled far and had become, by the time of his death, a genuine icon of Caribbean music and culture.
