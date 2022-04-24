Meaning of Emancipation

‘Tis the season of Emancipation.
‘Tis important to understand what that means. Or rather, ‘tis important to make some meaning from that.
Because a meaning is not exactly the same as a definition.
Asking how something is defined is not the same as asking what something means. To define something is to make it clear, visible and as objectively verifiable as possible. So when you define something or decide on a definition, there is a sense of concreteness and permanence in that definition.
To ask what something means is not necessarily the same as asking for its definition. While a definition reaches for more concreteness and objectivity, there is always a sense of abstraction and subjectivity when talking about meaning. If I say to you “I am seeing red”, the definitions of the words in that sentence do not necessarily tell you what I mean. I could mean that I see the colour red in front of me. Or, I could mean that I am angry.
To know how something is defined is simply a matter of checking the authority on the subject. For words, that is the dictionary. To understand what something means requires context and interpretation. The meaning of words includes their definition which is less contextual plus the context of their usage, situational and historical.
A word with a single definition can have different meanings in different contexts. For example, if I say “The food is hot” I may mean that it is hot with pepper or hot with heat.
However, in the case of the word “hot” the various meanings have made their way into the dictionary so that “hot” has been authoritatively defined in more than one way. It has been used so often in the varying ways that both ways have been cemented.
Consider the difference with a word like “bad”. If I say that Michael Jackson is “bad”, I could be referring to his musical genius or I could be referring to disturbing allegations made against him. You will not find a definition in the dictionary which speaks to “bad” in the first sense. But most of you would know what I mean, because you have context.
Consider the case of “malicious”. It is defined as “intended to do harm”. It comes from the word “malice” which is defined as “the intention to do harm”.
However, if a Bajan says that someone is “malicious”, this does not necessarily mean that the person intends to do harm. All the Bajans reading this know that in Barbados, a “malicious” person does not necessarily intend to do harm. They may just like knowing what is not their business for personal enjoyment. That is the meaning of “malicious” in the context of Barbados.
The alternative meanings of “bad” and “malicious” both come out of diasporic African cultures. What we should note is that these cultures do not have or have not taken the authority to make their new meanings into authoritative dictionary definitions. This leads nicely into a discussion on the meaning of Emancipation.
Emancipation is defined as “setting a person or people free”.
But when we put the word in historical and situational context, new meanings emerge. The word “emancipation” comes from the Latin root “emancipare” which referred to the context of putting a son out of paternal authority, or giving up one’s authority over another. “Emancipare” is related to the word “mancipare” which is related to the idea of the transfer of property, a sale or changing of hands. This etymological look at emancipation brings new perspective or meaning to the word in the context of enslaved Africans.
This broader vision of the word “emancipation” is informative. Did European and American enslavers mean to imply that the relationship between themselves and the Africans they enslaved was akin to a parental relationship between father and son?
Was the act of leaving the plantation similar to leaving the loving home of one’s youth? Was Emancipation really a transfer of property? Were enslaved Africans transferred from the hand of the plantation to the hand of colonial state?
In the context of transatlantic slavery, was Emancipation simply a change in the terms and conditions of bondage? Do we have or have we taken the authority to change those terms and conditions? Do we have the will to define words, the world and reality for ourselves? Or do we simply wait for and accept what others put in their books?
What does Emancipation really mean? For us?
