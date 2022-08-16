Media for our own good

Consider this. One of the most pressing issues we recognise here in the Caribbean—as in the rest of the world—is the devastating impact of misinformation and disinformation. This unrelenting virus has infected citizens globally, and sowed discontent, disunity and violence. It threatens trust in quality, independent journalism and, as such, takes its toll on democracy.
This declaration is contained in the brochure listing the programme and other particulars regarding the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s 53rd Annual General Assembly. This event is in its third and final day today at the Magdalena Grand Hotel and Resort in Lowlands, Tobago. It is part of the message of the Public Media Alliance, an international organisation which identifies itself as being guardian angels for the following objective: to stand up and advocate for the core principles of public interest media worldwide—independence, trust, accountability, impartiality, quality journalism, relevance and diversity. It says this is just “to name a few”.
Media relevance, the trust factor, independence and reliability are all on the ticket for this edition of the CBU AGA. Theme of the conference is “Media and Information Literacy”. How and when media is relevant, where and why it is not, or may be seen so to be. What to print or to broadcast. Which sources to trust, which ones to question, when to say no, and how to swallow hard and go ahead. These are a few of the considerations which form the decisions made by media people, as their matter of course. They formed the foundation of the diet for the discussions over these last three days. We have been told by an authority figure whose current position is because of the cumulative votes which went his way over two consecutive general elections, that there is no independent press in Trinidad and Tobago. They are all part of wider ownerships and commercial concerns, whose interests they are duty-bound to promote and to protect. This is at least a journalistic conclusion of his remarks, delivered sometime during the heights of the Covid pandemic in our own midst.
Such a declaration came during a news conference, in which the performance of the local media appeared on trial. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the information climate which was generated as a global challenge in and of itself has been centre-stage during this edition of the CBU AGA.
To what extent persons in the national audience would have been disposed to accept such a proposition, the conventional wisdom says it is up to their individual and collective level of receptivity, based on political allegiance.
On the opposite side, people of a contrary opinion, to use the parliamentary formulation, are known to consign private media to the dictates of the powers that be. This is the general rule. In our own circumstances, however, the traditional media are nearly always assumed to be favouring the one side, whether they are in government or not. This has traditionally been our predicament, and has made for more than frosty relations at times, when difficult, troubling revelations are made. Worse, when executive decisions are made, either to go or not go, with a particular journalistic line.
Generally speaking, it is damned if you do, and damned when you don’t, from one side or the other.
It is in such a context that we must consider the theme of this conference wrapping up today. Media for the public good. This is the sub-title of the work which the International Public Media Alliance conducts. But for us in the Caribbean at least, Public Media means state-owned. And that speaks for itself. It is rarely to never seen as trustworthy, and often seen as beholden to the side that is in. At times as well, there have been clashes between the political directorate and the leadership in such enterprises upon a change in administration. The rolling of heads has been a significant feature in the history or our own democratic post-colonial experience.
What is seen as public service media and information from one side is scoffed at on the other, as “government propaganda”. That is to say, it must not be trusted or accepted. The battles for hearts and minds are never-ending. Ironic as it is, nevertheless, we can take comfort in the following fact.
Among the more significantly advanced, century’s older democracies from which we take our cues, assaults as “fake news” and “bogus reporting” get thrown in the face of those we seek to emulate. Such stridency has become more pointed, in some quarters.
It is in this new maelstrom, driven by what has been determined as the tragedy of the pandemic, that this latest call comes, to review this ambition for “responsible media”.
Media in the public interest should be our ultimate goal, whether in state hands or profit-driven. The challenge of the CBU, going forward, is to redouble those efforts that will help bring this week’s ambitions firmly into our collective grasp across the region.
—Author Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist.