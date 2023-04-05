In an article on March 7, 2023, entitled “Lectures, health screening in Tobago for International Women’s Day”, Onika Mars discussed how the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, together with the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), will be hosting a series of events in celebration of International Women’s Day. This was the first major publicised event for the new board of the TRHA, which was appointed less than three months ago.
On Friday, January 6, 2023, the incumbent board of directors of the TRHA received their instruments of appointment. Empty seats have finally been filled after one year of being vacant.
Let me extend an enthusiastic welcome to all members who now sit on the board of the TRHA. Thank you for your willingness to serve the people of Tobago.
Among the new cadre is the former People’s Partnership minister of justice, attorney Christlyn Moore, who was appointed chairman. Dhanique Jerry is the new deputy chairman. Other members include Alana Alleyne, Dr Bridgette Edmund-Benoit, Yvette Parks-Caruth, Nkosi Dick, McKay-Prince Martin, Karen Moore-Nicholson, Sangeeta Siew and Simon Wiltshire, who is an ex-officio member.
Secretary for Health and Social Protection Dr Faith B.Yisrael described the team as a “competent group of people”. In an article in Newsday on February 7, Dr B.Yisrael explained that she wanted to ensure the TRHA board is one that will not make questionable decisions; but rather one that is a group of competent people who really understand where we are now and, more importantly, where we need to go in providing health services on the island.
Whilst I can appreciate the need, desire and attention given to finding competent people, that extensive one-year period without appropriate leadership is difficult to accept, especially since Tobago, like the rest of the world, was for the entirety of that year navigating through a Covid-19 pandemic environment in the health sector. I can only hope notes were taken of the lag in time and the contributing factors, so that measures can be put in place for succession, continuity and a smoother, shorter transition when the current members’ time is up.
In the absence of a sitting board, a new CEO was employed. That CEO is now reporting for the first time to his rightful employers—the board of the TRHA. This would make for interesting dynamics. Who would be doing the performance appraisal of said CEO? This is certainly a first for the TRHA.
A new day has come and there is new blood with fresh perspectives leading the administration. It is my hope that this new board is a symbol which represents a shift to a better, more efficient and effective health sector in Tobago.
I must admit I was pleased to hear Dr B.Yisrael during her Tobago House of Assembly budget presentation on June 28, 2022, talk about actually doing an overview of the TRHA. She further spoke about this review birthing an annual services agreement. I ask these questions: has this, in fact, been done? And if so, what’s in the agreement?
Does it include a comprehensive policy direction for healthcare in Tobago? Does it include a plan for measuring and then improving the health status of Tobagonians? Does it provide for early screening for cancer or measures to decrease the number of people requiring dialysis?
Does it decrease the wait time for appointments/elective surgeries post-Covid-19? Does it include a plan for better control of diabetes, or the improvement of primary healthcare, including paediatric care? Or offer guidance as to how the TRHA will clear the backlog of children with developmental problems who require care? I could ask many more questions.
The stated vision of the TRHA is to promote and deliver client-focused, cost-effective, equitable, holistic and quality healthcare in a humane and suitable manner, by staff committed to excellence and professionalism. The only way to achieve this vision is with purpose-driven leaders steering the wheel and leading with intentionality.
We witnessed the opening of the Roxborough health facility in January 2021, completed at a cost of $98.3 million. Whilst I must commend and have absolutely no issues with the cataract relief initiative being carried out at the facility, the Roxborough Hospital was built to facilitate so much more, including special clinical services, accident and emergency, imaging and allied health support.
Are all these services currently active? If not, when will they be active? What is the relationship between the Scarborough General Hospital and this new Roxborough health facility? Do they act as a complement to each other to ensure efficiency, or do they operate in isolation? Is there sufficient funding for staffing the Roxborough facility to at least provide 24-hour accident and emergency services? The Roxborough Hospital closes at 4 p.m. daily, so therefore access to healthcare after that time becomes more challenging for the people living in this remote area.
Tobago’s health sector is in dire need of a thrust that will propel its customer service delivery to a level the people of Tobago deserve to have. This includes both tangible and intangible service.
I have the utmost confidence that Tobago has the capacity to be a beacon in this area. So, board members, I say as a citizen of and on behalf of the rest of Tobago, that we hope and expect that you’ll meet these big challenges.
—Author Maria Dillon-Remy is an Independent senator.