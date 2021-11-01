I have the greatest respect and admiration for Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. She has articulated eloquently, forcefully yet gracefully, sensible views on the development issues affecting the region from climate change to trade with Africa to the creative industries.
Her interviews with global media have made me and other West Indians extremely proud to have her represent what is best about us—intellectual depth, knowledge of our histories, and social consciousness.
I am personally proud that she was the senior attorney who sponsored my admission to the Barbados bar and embrace her as a friend.
But PM Mottley’s views on our commercial banks, expressed in apparently off-the-cuff and quip-laden remarks recently at a BCCI luncheon, uncharacteristically, miss the mark.
She claimed that banks are “watching” people’s money and not putting that money to work via lending.
She cites the low loan-to-deposit ratios of local/regional banks compared to banks in “developed countries”.
She argued that banks are abandoning their “purpose” of financial intermediation and engaging in “security”.
Banks are of course financial intermediaries, but also engage in what monetary economists call maturity transformation in an industry that has become heavily regulated by central banks.
Intermediaries sit between the owners of funds and borrowers or other users of funds.
In the case of banks, they mobilise deposits, which are funds placed with the bank as intermediary and whose capital value is guaranteed, that is, the depositor gets back 100 per cent of what he has deposited, unlike say with unit trusts or equity investments where he can experience loss of capital.
Moreover, the depositor in a bank in entitled to get his money back on demand, virtually at any time.
Banks however, make loans from those deposits which are longer term; they even do mortgage lending for terms of 15 or 20 years. This is maturity transformation.
To do this, banks must retain a certain amount of liquidity, some held at the central bank which earn no or little interest or held in the form of short-dated Treasury Bills.
In our jurisdictions the reserve requirements imposed by the central banks are quite high so that those deposits are not available to the banks for on-lending.
The loan-to-deposit ratio must be assessed in that context.
In addition, to accomplish maturity transformation, banks must have access to “core deposits”, that is, deposits that are not likely to be withdrawn quickly at short notice.
If deposits are volatile, then banks must have access to alternative funds e.g. interbank loans or capital market funds in the event that deposits move.
So banks are indeed about “security” of deposits, as they are by law required to be.
Banks cannot play fast and loose with depositors’ funds because when they do and it doesn’t work out, banks fail, with potentially disastrous consequences for the financial system, and ultimately for taxpayers.
What this has meant is that commercial banks have become “cash-flow” lenders, that is, they lend mostly to businesses that have more or less assured cash flows.
They avoid start-up businesses and unfortunately, they also avoid small and medium-sized businesses whose cash flows are weak or highly variable.
Even with this approach, regional banks experience fairly high non-performing loans which have to be provided for and often written-off.
As a central banker for 15 years, and having had a cockpit view of bank failures in Trinidad and Tobago in the 1980s, my views on the ability of commercial banks to cater to start-ups and SMEs and to promote economic development has evolved.
Banks cannot serve two masters!
If security of deposits is mandated by law, as it is, then they have to structure their operations to achieve that consistently, and central banks now regulate banks so thoroughly that banks’ boards of directors and CEOs cannot blink without informing the central bank.
Some people point out that banks appear to make lots of profits.
First, it is better that they make profits than losses.
Loss-making banks erode depositor confidence and deposits flee that bank.
Second, the rate of return on capital employed made by regional commercial banks is not excessive.
In fact, we are witnessing the withdrawal of foreign-owned commercial banks because, in our tiny markets, the costs of compliance with burdensome regulations (know-your-customer, anti-money laundering, EU blacklisting, etc) as well as the cost of digital transformation and responding to disruptive FinTech, make doing business in the region not worth the while.
It certainly doesn’t help when regional governments get economic policy wrong, and then have to restructure their domestic debt, including taking the unprecedented step of restructuring Treasury Bills which banks rely on for short-term liquidity management.
We do have a problem of how to finance new ventures and how to finance high-risk or volatile businesses, such as those in tourism and hospitality, or new so-called “green enterprises”.
But looking to the commercial banks to try to do what they are not designed to do would be a mistake.
We’ve been down that road before with disastrous consequences. CLICO was not a bank, but it mobilised high-interest funds and invested these in risky long-term projects, some of which failed.
So what can be done? First, we can incentivise banks and insurance companies to use their own capital (not depositors’ funds) to engage in longer-term and riskier investment projects.
Second, governments can provide some risk capital to fund innovation using sovereign wealth funds where these exist, but implemented not by government bureaucracies, but jointly with private sector leaders, who can be persuaded to pool some of their own funds with those provided by governments.
Third, in order to get sufficient scale, the CDB should be used to develop a regional window to fund green and other innovative projects perhaps using the very commercial banks as the conduits. Commercial banks are often convenient whipping boys, but let’s not cut off our nose to spite our face!
The author is a director of Republic
Financial Holdings Ltd. The views expressed here are entirely his own