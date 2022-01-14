Mia’s political overreach

THE CALLING OF the early poll by the Prime Minister of Barbados, along with her July 2020 Cabinet reshuffle, and her orchestrated by-election in St George in November 2020, betray her tendency to take big actions for small reasons.
These actions were bewilderingly unnecessary, especially since their main outcome has been to unsettle the country and the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in a context of little to no threat to the BLP or Mia Mottley’s leadership from within or without.
There is little doubt that the period between 2013 and 2018 was a very unsettled political one.
Barbados faced severe economic challenges, with an evenly split Parliament, with internal political fissures in both major political parties, and with protest marches and strikes dotting the landscape.
Resolving challenges
Given this background, the result of the 2018 election represented a mandate for governmental leadership and party stability.
It was mathematically impossible to receive a more absolute mandate.
It was anticipated that the government would use the moment to settle the country and to focus on resolving the challenges of the global political economy, while solidifying the internal and external unanimity achieved in May 2018.
However, in the years since the 2018 election, all the moments of political instability, barring the floor-crossing of Bishop Joseph Atherley, have been the result of the Prime Minister’s actions of overreaching.
It was difficult to see the point of the Cabinet reshuffle. There were no acts of corruption, no ministers requiring disciplining, and by and large no shocking performance failures by ministers.
The only outcome of the reshuffle was to create rifts between Mottley and previously loyal political associates, and perhaps to foster feelings of insecurity in the Cabinet.
The same can be said for the St George North by-election. Was replacing Gline Clarke of such urgent necessity that it could not wait for the general election? Has St George North faced such a political crisis to justify three elections in as many years?
Similarly, it was clear from the Prime Minister’s claims of division, and an unsettled political atmosphere, that her stated reasons for calling the early election rang hollow. It was like someone shouting in a canyon and complaining about the echo.
Solidify resistance
The only possible new outcome of an early election is the hastening of the recovery of the Democratic Labour Party. Currently with zero seats, only improvement is likely. With a Leader of the Opposition, a subvention and an energised mass base, far from quelling the pockets of discontent, the election will extend and solidify the existing pools of resistance. Further, Mottley’s early election has the appearance of a leader sacrificing her weaker candidates, unnecessarily.
With the challenges of Covid-19, climate change and economic uncertainty likely to persist indefinitely, the political environment in Barbados is likely to be far more unsettled after January 19.
—Barbados Nation
• Author Tennyson Joseph is a political scientist at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, specialising in regional affairs.