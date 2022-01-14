Mia’s political overreach

Tennyson Joseph

Tennyson Joseph

 Mark Fraser

THE CALLING OF the early poll by the Prime Minister of Barbados, along with her July 2020 Cabinet reshuffle, and her orchestrated by-election in St George in November 2020, betray her tendency to take big actions for small reasons.

These actions were bewilderingly unnecessary, especially since their main outcome has been to unsettle the country and the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in a context of little to no threat to the BLP or Mia Mottley’s leadership from within or without.

There is little doubt that the period between 2013 and 2018 was a very unsettled political one.

Barbados faced severe economic challenges, with an evenly split Parliament, with internal political fissures in both major political parties, and with protest marches and strikes dotting the landscape.

Resolving challenges

Given this background, the result of the 2018 election represented a mandate for governmental leadership and party stability.

It was mathematically impossible to receive a more absolute mandate.

It was anticipated that the government would use the moment to settle the country and to focus on resolving the challenges of the global political economy, while solidifying the internal and external unanimity achieved in May 2018.

However, in the years since the 2018 election, all the moments of political instability, barring the floor-crossing of Bishop Joseph Atherley, have been the result of the Prime Minister’s actions of overreaching.

It was difficult to see the point of the Cabinet reshuffle. There were no acts of corruption, no ministers requiring disciplining, and by and large no shocking performance failures by ministers.

The only outcome of the reshuffle was to create rifts between Mottley and previously loyal political associates, and perhaps to foster feelings of insecurity in the Cabinet.

The same can be said for the St George North by-election. Was replacing Gline Clarke of such urgent necessity that it could not wait for the general election? Has St George North faced such a political crisis to justify three elections in as many years?

Similarly, it was clear from the Prime Minister’s claims of division, and an unsettled political atmosphere, that her stated reasons for calling the early election rang hollow. It was like someone shouting in a canyon and complaining about the echo.

Solidify resistance

The only possible new outcome of an early election is the hastening of the recovery of the Democratic Labour Party. Currently with zero seats, only improvement is likely. With a Leader of the Opposition, a subvention and an energised mass base, far from quelling the pockets of discontent, the election will extend and solidify the existing pools of resistance. Further, Mottley’s early election has the appearance of a leader sacrificing her weaker candidates, unnecessarily.

With the challenges of Covid-19, climate change and economic uncertainty likely to persist indefinitely, the political environment in Barbados is likely to be far more unsettled after January 19.

—Barbados Nation

• Author Tennyson Joseph is a political scientist at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, specialising in regional affairs.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Squib games

Squib games

FOR a couple of decades now, citizens (who have rights) have complained about the abusive use of fireworks and other noise-making devices. These have become especially prevalent around festive seasons, and it is not a far stretch to say that we canter from one to the other all year round. This bombardment is not simply a nuisance. It is far more insidious and destructive, as we have repeatedly seen: remember when Sally-Ann Cuffie’s hands were badly damaged and she lost her thumb trying to remove a scratch bomb which fell into the car near her grandchildren in 2016?

Time to give Procurement Regulator green light

Time to give Procurement Regulator green light

Between being watered down and delayed, the country’s much touted effort to rein in corruption through procurement legislation has been reduced to a damp squib.

It is going on seven years since the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act was passed in Parliament.

Allowing open-air cremations for Covid victims a welcome decision

The Government’s decision to reopen cremation sites to cremate Covid-19 victims is a welcome decision.

The Hindu and other communities that prefer open-air pyres as the preferred means of disposal of our deceased can now breathe a collective sigh of relief.

On behalf of those affected, I take this opportunity to thank the Government for listening to the voice of the people.

Even with oil, the poor will be with us

IT was not so long ago that any conversation surrounding the oil industry was one that was cloaked in hope. For the majority, however, this hope would quickly transform into fear and apathy as evidence of the resource curse began to take centre stage.

Mia’s political overreach

Mia’s political overreach

THE CALLING OF the early poll by the Prime Minister of Barbados, along with her July 2020 Cabinet reshuffle, and her orchestrated by-election in St George in November 2020, betray her tendency to take big actions for small reasons.

Overhaul T&T’s health system

Since December 16 last year, I posted the following on Facebook: “Under this harden administration, without apology, the Health Administration has crashed. We the people have to intervene...”

At this time Trinidad and Tobago is going through the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic while we are faced with the consequences of the worst state of unhealthiness we have had for a long time.