Michael Anthony’s sense of the past

Remarks delivered at the Tribute to Michael Anthony event, organised by the Friends of Mr Biswas and held at The National Library on July 5, 2023.
When I had a column with the Express, I called Michael Anthony a “national treasure” more than once, for his lifelong work in documenting this country’s history and culture in works of fiction and non-fiction. Anthony has been a remarkably prolific writer.
The list in Anthony’s last book (2020) contains 35 items, fiction and non-fiction, published between 1963 and 2020. He may well be the most prolific author of the English-speaking Caribbean, and the most widely read, too, since some of his novels have been on CXC literature syllabi for decades.
By my count (it’s hard to be sure since several of Anthony’s books have been reissued at various times), he’s published at least 19 non-fiction books, nearly all about the history of T&T and the region. They vary widely, but many are sort of reference books, go-to texts providing useful and interesting historical information in easy-to-read formats.
Examples here are his Historical Dictionary of T&T, his Historic Landmarks of PoS, his First in Trinidad and his Towns and Villages of T&T. (Whenever students or other people came to me asking for advice about researching the history of their town, village or district, I always told them to go to Towns and Villages and then proceed from there.)
Then there are long books which provide dense information on particular topics, such as Anaparima (the history of San Fernando from the 1590s to 1900), The Carnivals of T&T from Inception to Year 2000 and A History of T&T in the 20th Century (two volumes, covering 1900 to 1939 in great detail). And this is only a sampling of his body of non-fiction publications.
It’s important to say that Anthony’s work in documenting and conveying knowledge of T&T’s history is not limited to his non-fiction books. Not at all, for many of his novels educate the reader about the nation’s past in a fictional format.
In his Mayaro Gold, Roydon Salick analyses four of his books which he categorises as “historical fiction”, meaning works set in the past, which combine historical characters and events with fictional ones. These novels show how Anthony entwines his patient, lifelong research on this country’s history with his fiction. I will follow Salick by looking at these four novels plus a fifth, Anthony’s last publication.
Four of these five novels deal with the history of T&T between 1895 and 1945. The outlier is Bright Road to El Dorado which was first published as a book for children in 1983. It’s a lightly fictionalised historical narrative about Walter Raleigh’s quest in the 1590s for the mythical Golden Man (El Dorado) somewhere in the Guianas.
The key character, and the main driver of the plot, is Ayun, an Arawakan “prince”, apparently a teenager, who is determined to keep his beloved Kairi free from the newly arrived “sea peoples”, whether the Spanish or the English. So he sends Raleigh and the Spanish governor, Antonio de Berrio, on a fool’s quest into the jungle, hoping they will never return. In fact, they both survive the expedition, and of course, we know though Ayun does not, that the sea peoples will soon colonise and exploit Kairi. It’s a lively, somewhat romantic retelling of an episode in Trinidad’s early history.
Next to appear was In the Heat of the Day (1996), about the Water Riots in Port of Spain in 1903 and the destruction by fire of the first Red House. As Salick writes, the historical facts are transformed “into a novel that is slow-moving but sufficiently impressive”. He thinks that Eva Carvalho, a woman who is shot to death during the riots, “is Anthony’s best-realized and most memorable heroine”.
She is a historical character, her death documented in the enquiry into the riots set up by the colonial government. But all her back story is Anthony’s invention, and he makes her an early activist for self-government for T&T. It’s a tragic novel but at the same time, it looks forward hopefully to better days for the colony after the loss of lives and destruction in March 1903.
Butler, Till the Final Bell came out in 2004. It gives a fictionalised account of the weeks leading up to TUB Butler’s sensational arrest on June 19, 1937, and the immediate aftermath of that event. Historical characters predominate, along with some invented ones like Marie Vidale, a seer woman and Baptist healer who advises and helps Butler.
Anthony has said that he wrote this novel to celebrate Butler’s heroism in 1937, which helped to set in motion a broader struggle for self-government and workers’ rights. It is interesting to compare this novel with Ralph de Boissière’s Crown Jewels, set in the same period, a much longer book which is a harder read in some ways than Anthony’s.
The Lamplighter (2013) narrates intertwined events in Port of Spain in 1895: a big cricket match between an All Trinidad Eleven and a visiting English side, and the installation of electric street lights in the city by Edgar Tripp, an American who had settled in Trinidad as a businessman and landowner.
These historical events and characters are combined with a love story between Marie, who had the job of lighting the old pitch oil lamps (hence the title) and a young man who manages Tripp’s estate in Macqueripe.
Salick calls The Lamplighter “Anthony’s last historical novel”. In fact, The Sound of Marching Feet appeared in 2020—I spoke at its launch a few weeks before lockdown began here at the National Library. Set in Trinidad during World War II, it definitely qualifies as “historical fiction”.
In fact, if you read it along with Anthony’s much earlier non-fiction book, Port of Spain in a World at War, the blend of fiction and historical facts typical of Anthony’s work is very clear. This last novel is really a painless and readable way of portraying how the war affected the island, with a fictional story about the Antoine family, told by a schoolboy narrator, added on.
Salick is right: Anthony’s works “are unique in their marriage of history and fiction”, and “no other writer has attempted to such an extent to teach us about key moments in Trinidad’s evolution as a nation”. In many of his novels, Salick writes, “we see how the historian works in tandem with the imaginative writer”.
I fully agree with his concluding sentence: “without any doubt, [Anthony] has left an indelible mark on and earned a special niche in the literature of Trinidad and the West Indies”. Nuff respect to our beloved national treasure.
—Author Bridget Brereton is professor emerita of history at The UWI, St Augustine.