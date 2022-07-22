I have coined the phrase “Microwave mindset” in reference to how Trinis perceive the answers to our country’s numerous significant complex challenges.
They don’t want to hear of the value of analysis, planning or strategy. Ask anyone to spend a few hours examining approaches and methodologies of positively impacting our country’s future and you will hear the popular refrain, “I eh have time, boy!”
They expect and demand instant gratification, immediate fulfilment and swift satisfaction. And they expect somebody else to make it happen! It eh their business. They chant and proffer change and transformation without understanding how to achieve either and they truly believe that removal of the incumbent party is the actual answer to all our problems.
We are a superficial, shallow people that can’t even be bothered to scratch the surface to unearth the source of our problems. Yet, we will spend significant time and effort discussing issues of little value and to being “bess complainers”.
A wonderful example of our inherent mental and cultural atrophy is the recent uproar over “Children at risk” as reported in the news about the mistreatment of individuals in a few of the children’s homes in the country. The Sabga Report of 1998 was quickly dug up to confirm what has been public knowledge for 20-plus years and we “went to town” on the issue, for a few days, pointing fingers, making accusations, taking political positions and achieving nothing, once again.
The facts are that there are about 40 children’s homes in the country with about 1,200 children housed. However, the Children’s Authority has informed that between May 2015 and February 2021 it has received 27,000 reports of children-related abuses. Let me state that again—27,000 reports of abuse of children have been received by the Children’s Authority over a six-year period.
What has been the response of the authorities? What has been done to address this unholy mess? What concrete actions have followed these reports? What about those abuses that are not reported? Anyone can venture a guess as to the magnitude of this problem—50,000 children at risk, 100,000 maybe!
What we know for sure is that it is a significant issue that affects huge numbers of our children and unless we make it a national issue it will never be adequately addressed. It will continue to plague us as a society and come back to rear its ugly head in a far more significant manner, next time.
The real issue therefore is, “what is the problem that the country is seeking to understand and solve?” We continue to miss the forest for the trees because of the casual, flippant and glib manner in which we approach important and significant issues, such as abuse of children.
This children-at-risk issue is a microcosm of Trinidad and Tobago. That’s how we roll. 60 years on we getting we ass buss, but is more of the same. We have to dump this microwave mentality of quick fix, plaster-patch and approach the future of our country in a strategic manner.
The only conversation we should be having at this time is “what is the strategic direction of the country?”
For the record, it has none, zero, zilch and yet we have time to dialogue, Rowley and Kamla, Armour and McNicolls, Mickey and Goofy. Enough with this useless chatter. These are nothing but distractions.
What are the solutions?
Let us focus on our nation, our people, our destiny. If we agree on a strategy for moving our country forward, (T&T first) and commit to its implementation, we can get many of our people moving in the right direction.
What is strategy?
Strategy defines the future, accesses current state and determines how to achieve the future.
Strategy is the basis for consensus, commitment and energy from leadership and stakeholders.
Strategy is timeless.
I am of the opinion that the following must happen to spark real transformation in Trinidad and Tobago:
1. We must understand and recognise the value in separating electoral politics from country politics. Yes, they do intertwine and collaborate on many levels but we must appreciate which serves which.
2. Every individual must awake to the reality that it is you and I and nobody else who can be responsible for changing the tides. Draw your line in the sand and stand for your country.
3. Accept that such a magnanimous task is not a one-shot and done effort. Shed the microwave mindset and adopt the slow-burn. 60 years we doing it wrong! What is time?
4. Acknowledge that without strategic direction the nation cannot move forward.
5. Agree to demand action from our civic leaders who are there to represent us. Enough with this leadership inertia.
6. Understand that through strategy we can all move in the right direction. Strategy is the glue that will keep us focused and empowered.
7. Recognise that as we build an energy force, our bargaining power, our value, our strength in numbers is significantly enhanced.
8. Appreciate that such a force can flip the ideal, the norm, that we must take our remit from the 41 elected representatives to a new paradigm where we will provide the 41 elected with their mandate and demand how our country must be run.
The Strategy Institute of Trinidad and Tobago has developed a high-level integrated strategy for national development and transformation (country first), which offers us a very real option to help move our nation forward. Take the time to understand the value of strategy and appreciate how impactful it can be on our nation’s fortunes.
Ask the Strategy Institute to share the data with you (strattrini@gmail.com). We can all analyse, critique, tweak, improve, adopt, agree on what a final draft should incorporate. It is presently the only integrated strategy that has ever been put forward for consideration. To spark change, a movement committed to Trinidad and Tobago and its future under the banner of Country First, Trinidad and Tobago first, a patriot movement, should be established to bring strategic direction to our nation.
Good and credible governance will never be achieved by merely changing the government!
We need to shift and empower the mindset of the citizen.
I, Michael Scott (strategistem321@gmail.com) am committed to sparking transformation in this country through strategy.