Middle age

The ICC (after much debate) has agreed to limit the participation of foreign players in the T20 leagues around the world in a bid to curb the growing influence of the huge money leagues that are mushrooming everywhere in the world.

The Indian Premier League began in 2008, and was the first T20 league, which gave rise to the Big Bash League, the T20 Blast, The Pakistan Super League and the Hundred—and now almost every country has its own T20 competition.