SO, I love stand-up comedy and stand-up comedians. Whenever I had gone to New York City, USA, I had always planned to attend some comedy shows, from the dinky hole-in-the-wall ones to the large ones with Trevor Noah or Dave Chapelle touring. My newfound favourites aside from the ones just mentioned are Jon Stewart, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.
Recently I have been listening to Michelle Buteau and Cristela Alonzo. Lately also Deon Cole, although he is quite rude. The thing that comedians do well, though, is that they look at everyday things and find patterns and throw them back in our faces, and we have to go, “Oh yeah, that is so true.”
On Deon Cole’s stand-up comedy show on Netflix, Cole Hearted, he mentions the signs that should make people realise when they are getting older. Of course, the obvious signs are the children around you suddenly going from five years to 15 years, and you are like, “What happened?” It means you have also gained ten more years although you may not be seeing it.
Oftentimes, as we age, because the process may seem slow, we ignore ageing until we see the obvious signs. Things start to show when you get past 40 years old. Although we denote middle age as 50 to 60 years, 40 is the real middle age since the average life span is 80 years and numerically 40 is halfway there. So, although culturally we don’t denote it, the body does talk to us and once we pass 40 years, the signs start.
Suddenly we become lactose or fructose intolerant. Our gut ages and we develop new intolerances. After drinking milk and eating creamy foods all our lives, suddenly our bowel becomes bloated with these foods, and we have to modify our diet and we are like, “What happened, man?” Age happened and we did not recognise it.
The vision part is probably one of the more annoying. After having 20/20 vision, suddenly you have to wear reading glasses to see anything. You have to squint to read the directions on the food packages. You have to furrow your brow to read articles in the Monday Daily Express newspaper.
And probably one of the more telling is where you have to shine the phone light on the menu at the restaurant to read it and decide what you want. Or what is done now is that you take a picture of the menu on your phone, supposedly so that you do not all peer over the menu at the same time. But discreetly you then enlarge it on your phone so you could at least decide what to eat.
When you go out with family or friends and a person above 40 years says, “Order for me, nah!” or “I am not fussed. I could eat anything, whatever the rest of the group are having,” they are not being chilled and easygoing—they just cannot read the menu.
When night driving also for people above 40 years, the glare of the lights from the oncoming cars blinds them slightly, so what you would suddenly find is that they slow down slightly with every oncoming car as they try to see properly and gauge the space between cars.
Then the hearing. You would suddenly find you are unable to decipher conversations amid loud background noises. You were the same person in years past who would be chatting with friends in loud parties and hearing every word. Now you just hear a jumble of words. To hear better you start turning your head and putting one of your ears closer to the person. Or you give up and leave the party or gathering to go outside to hear better.
Speaking of parties, your resilience with liming and drinking and alcohol almost totally goes. After parties now there is no bouncing back the next day. You now have to plan an extra day or two to recover. You crawl around for the day, drinking fluids and sleeping, unable to catch yourself. Previously, you would be able to go to work the next morning, slightly bleary-eyed but functional.
Deon Cole also speaks about grey hairs popping up suddenly, especially in intimate places where they do not just pop up but stand alone and, of course, stand out. He speaks about the ointment drawer. When you are over 40 years, you suddenly get tweaks of knee pain and back pain and there is always an ointment drawer for the Biofreeze, rubbing lotion, anti-inflammatory or soothing gels that you suddenly need.
One of the areas of disbelief is the sudden need for K-Y Jelly or other intimacy lubricants or having the Viagra or Cialis pills available. Previously it was all spontaneous—at any time, anywhere. Now there are accoutrements needed to plan the spontaneity.
Newspaper columnists are like stand-up comedians. Definitely not as funny, but they try to reflect and look at everyday things through different lenses and throw them back to us. Seeing it though, reflecting it though, does not mean acceptance. That march of time, though, is unforgiving and inevitable. Maybe the trick to staying young is peering over the reading glasses, ointment in hand, in a party, wining and laughing at the irony and comedy of it all.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.