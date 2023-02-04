In all human endeavour, not every batsman is a Brian Lara or Sachin Tendulkar. But were it not for the gifted, the less talented would not know their own possibilities. The many strive for the heights set by the few, and some achieve a measure of remarkable success themselves. The entire society benefits.
Today, an ominous threat hangs over that very excellence which our education system, notwithstanding flaws, always achieves, particularly through our “prestige schools” which remain the principal incubator of the professional class in national development.
We now learn the Ministry of Education—apparently wanting to be renamed the Ministry of Mediocrity—had suppressed awareness of the excellent performance of former Gandhi Memorial Vedic School pupil Anushka Singh, who topped the country in the 2022 SEA examinations. And we only know because Anushka’s mother, Nadia Singh, was courageous enough to prise out the information with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in September last year.
The tyrannous ministry was eventually forced to reveal the excellence of the pupil, months after the results were known. What brutality is this? To a 12-year-old girl! As the mother says, “These children work really hard and when you have this kind of accomplishment and it is not recognised, it dampens the child’s spirit.” Absolutely! The Minister of Education, Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, should be utterly ashamed.
Belated congratulations, Anushka! You have made all citizens proud; inspired hundreds of thousands of young pupils to strive for the excellence you demonstrated is possible; and stirred lackadaisical parents to pay more attention to the development of their own children. You have, therefore, helped the entire nation by your success, knowledge of which would have been denied the public, had it not been for your tenacious mother.
Mrs Singh says the ministry should consider resuming announcement of top performers. “It gives the children an incentive.” And why has the ministry stopped providing this incentive? There was a mix-up in the 2020 results over the awarding of the President’s Medal (Gold). After the matter was settled, the Education Minister then declared her ministry would no longer publicise the list of top performers since it “had resulted in unhealthy competitiveness and pressure placed on pupils”.
What rubbish! Your ministry of mediocrity makes an error and instead of ensuring the mistake is not repeated, you deny an entire nation the inspiration that comes from the academic brilliance of its youngsters? “Unhealthy competitiveness”? Instead of encouraging the striving for excellence, you wish to condemn children to the mediocrity now prevalent in the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago?
It seems suppression of the results has long been the plan. In the last two years there has been no elaborate commendation of outstanding pupils at O- and A-Levels, when previously our young exemplars were celebrated on front pages with ministers posing with beaming pupils.
Indeed, suppression signs surfaced when five pupils from Trinidad and Tobago emerged among the most outstanding candidates in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) July/August 2020 sitting. The awardees were all from the “prestige” schools: Abdur-Rahman Mohammed, of Naparima College; Xavier Joseph, of Presentation College, Chaguanas; Rhianna Ragoonanan, of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College; Anjali Maharaj, of Naparima Girls’ High School; and Kimberly Seerattan, also of Lakshmi Girls’.
But, as I observed then, “the children seem spurned by officialdom, their achievement underplayed, pushed into the background. Why? Does it offend somebody? Are we on the path to destruction of excellence in this country?” The ministry then said their commendations were not fully carried in the media. Nobody was fooled. People see national dumbing-down afoot.
Indeed, the universalisation of mediocrity in education is under way in Trinidad and Tobago. The “prestige” schools, always outstanding academically, are now threatened by plans to change the present system of meritocracy by removing the SEA examination through which the best-performing pupils gain entrance to the “prestige” schools of their choice.
At present, those who do not earn their choice are placed in government secondary schools, many of which have become incubators of criminal activity with rampant pupil hooliganism—gang wars, street fights, stabbings, rape, stoning and slapping of teachers, even murder, amidst sexual promiscuity, child prostitution and pornography. Of the 111 government secondary schools, 26 are on the watch list and 91 have safety officers attached.
For seven years I told this Government to develop a special programme for these under-performing schools. Now that the “coming anarchy” predicted by Prof Selwyn Ryan is upon us, the ministry has announced a “revised operational plan” for some of the schools. Years after the horses have bolted!
All along, the ministry’s inescapable responsibility has been the transformation of all government secondary schools to ensure they deliver quality education, like the “prestige” schools. But instead of having the courage and conviction to do the job, their plan to remove the SEA and determine secondary school entrance through zoning rather than merit will ultimately destroy the “prestige schools”, making them all like government secondary schools. This will be the greatest disaster ever to befall Trinidad and Tobago. And it is coming from the ministry of mediocrity.
—Ralph Maraj