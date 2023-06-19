Misery loves company

FOR someone who comes from a country where they murder people for fun, it takes something different to get your attention.
In Northern Ireland—Belfast, specifically—you could be killed or badly wounded depending on your religion, whether you’re Catholic or Protestant.
While the so-called “Troubles” may be officially over following the Good Friday agreement of 1998, the tension still simmers below the surface and could recur on any given day, often during the “silly season” in July-August when the Protestants stage their annual marches through the streets of the capital city.
The Peace Wall in Belfast, where the Dalai Lama and Bill Clinton have penned their sentiments on the situation, is topped by wire fencing which keeps getting raised, to fend off the Molotov cocktails thrown from the Protestant side into the houses across the divide, where dozens of Catholic homes on Bombay Street were set alight and burnt to the ground in August 1969.
Us on the outside only hear about the Irish Republican Army, whose “weapon of choice was a bomb”, according to Sara, our singing guide on last month’s full-day Wild Rover tour starting from Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland, across the open border into Northern Ireland. Sara handed us over to Kieran and his colleagues for the black cab city tour of Belfast, where an uneasy truce exists, broken just a few months before when a mixed-race Catholic schoolboy went missing and later turned up dead.
You hear about the IRA but not the Protestant paramilitary groups, like the Ulster Defence Association and Ulster Volunteer Force, said Kieran, son of a Protestant British soldier father and an Irish Catholic mother, who in his teens saw his 15-year-old best friend killed by the police.
The Royal Ulster Constabulary’s Protestant informants included “Top Gun”, reputed to have committed many murders, including shooting and killing a Protestant woman who worked in a drug store and after hours would deliver medicine to elderly citizens in Catholic areas of Belfast.
Over the years, you would hear of rubber bullets being used by the Constabulary and British Army to control protesters and when Kieran handed over three samples of the projectiles, and you felt the weight, you knew these were anything but non-lethal weapons.
Having recounted the demise of imprisoned IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands and other martyrs of the cause, Kieran said he uses the tours of Belfast’s troubled areas as a form of therapy, still choking up over the killing of his friend all those years ago. He has moved his family from a predominantly Catholic area to the other side of Belfast so that his children don’t have to grow up witnessing the turmoil, conceding that he won’t live to see the end of the Catholic-Protestant standoff, but hopes his offspring would one day be able to enjoy a peaceful co-existence.
It’s a sad testament on a captivating country, the whole of Ireland, where “we love misery”, exclaimed Sara, who personifies the Irish spirit with her dark sense of humour and musical flair, also reminding us that the ill-fated Titanic was built in Belfast.
Describing the Gaelic games which are synonymous with Ireland, Sara told the tour bus occupants that the national sport of hurling is a “cross between hockey and murder”, her apt appraisal of a really violent pastime followed by her dry laugh.
At the mercy of their English Protestant conquerors, who made life exceedingly difficult for Ireland’s majority Catholic population, she listed the 1916 uprising when the Irish rebels were executed after surrendering, then the 1918 war of independence, the 1920-22 Irish Civil War, and Bloody Sunday of 1972. All the way back to the “Great Hunger”, the Irish potato famine in the 1840s, when the country’s main source of food was afflicted by blight and more than a million died and millions more left for foreign shores, mainly North America. And now 300 million people around the world claim Irish descent.
Kieran having driven us back to the tour bus outside the Titanic Experience at the edge of Belfast, the city where superstar Rihanna filmed the video for her song “We found love…in a hopeless place”, Sara and driver Brian took us further north to Dunluce Castle, where scenes were shot for Game of Thrones, and the Giant’s Causeway, a wonder of nature whose supposed man-made origin is typical of Irish folklore.
On the way there and back, there were all the bright green fields filled with woolly sheep, the ones with the blue paint markings being Catholic and the red ones being Protestant, joked Sara, who added that the HBO blockbuster Game of Thrones series brought attention to Northern Ireland for reasons other than the religious fighting.
Back in Dublin, which was first established by the Vikings, the next day was set aside for a walking tour with guide Stephen Bradley, who also works as a stand-up comedian and whose opening line that Monday morning was that Irish history is “terribly depressing”, going back along the miserable timeline listed by Sara that sunny Sunday in the Emerald Isle, including the penal anti-Catholic laws put in place by the English.
Dublin is also the home of Guinness and as we went through the different brewing stages of Arthur Guinness’s mastermind and all its brilliant promotional campaigns, moving up the five levels of the Guinness Storehouse, it struck me that here in Trinidad and Tobago, we could establish through photos, paintings and actual physical samples the development of the steelpan over the years.
A good site for such a national source of pride would be Desperadoes’ brand-new pan theatre in Port of Spain, which could go some way to letting people know that T&T isn’t just one of the murder capitals of the world.