Whether by design, or just plain lackadaisics, we missed an opportunity as a people to demonstrate what many believe is the deep well of compassion we possess as we moved past our Diamond Jubilee as a country.
The country’s Criminal Bar Association had put up a petition calling on the relevant authorities to release 60 of the best recommended offenders in prison to mark this special occasion. It didn’t happen, unfortunately.
Attorney General Reginald Armour is said to have passed the petition on to his colleague, the Minister of National Security. Subject to correction from that office, the matter died there. Or has it?
“They just moved too late, but it could still be done during the course of the year, as we continue to celebrate our 60th anniversary after Independence,” says senior counsel Israel Khan. He is the current president of the Criminal Bar, and it was he who placed the matter in the public domain following an agreement among the members of this body.
With a greater measure of commitment on the issue, the Minister of National Security may have been expected to discuss the details with the Prime Minister. From there, it is conceivable that there could have been a wider discussion among other members of the Cabinet, and then perhaps seek the input of the country’s Mercy Committee.
In a prison population as large as exists in the country, and given the wide variety of programmes initiated, undertaken and maintained by persons in civil society, there would be no shortage of potential candidates for the receipt of such grace.
Debbie Jacob’s winged angels, the young men from each prison who develop superb skills as debaters and compete among themselves, one facility against the other, would be one of the grounds from which deserving candidates could be drawn.
The missionary work conducted by religious leaders such as Pastor Wilma Hoyte, among many others, has yielded significant change and transformation across all the penal facilities in the country. The confidence building and attitudinal change sessions which retired police inspector Sheila Prince and others have been leading are among other programmes yielding praise-worth recognition by the prison authorities. The late Wayne Chance’s Vision on Mission programme, now in the hands of his surviving wife and her new team of game changers, is just one more of the obvious reserve of pools from which eligible candidates are in abundance.
Minister Hinds ought to be in a position to draw extensively from the files in existence at each of the country’s penitentiaries, from this stock of relevant data.
Weeks before the country got any idea of what was in store leading up to the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the attorneys at the Criminal Bar had come up with what was to be their contribution. That it was allowed to wither on the vine is more than unfortunate.
Here was an ideal opportunity to pay tribute to the hard work and the sacrifice of those who see it as their commitment to work on the better angels in some of us, exactly where and when it matters most. It would also be a powerful means by which to celebrate the capacity for change and transformation, and the determination to make that change by so many who for whatever reason cross the line into criminality and incivility.
Dated July 21, 2022, the letter from Israel B Rajah-Khan, states in part: “It is the intention of the Criminal Bar Association to politely suggest to the Honourable Attorney General that we are of the view that in celebrating our 60th year of independence, that 60 deserving prisoners be released, in batches, during the 60th year of our independence. We suggest, subject to the approval of the government, that on Independence Day six prisoners be released, and during the period of the rest of the year, batches of reformed prisoners will follow. I have taken the heads up in indicating the above-mentioned release of prisoners, because it will be a short period of one month before our 60th anniversary of independence and if the government is minded to accept our suggestion the process can be put in place immediately for the release of six prisoners on Independence Day, August 31st, 2022.
“Much obliged and we thank you in advance for your consideration of the contents of this mail.”
To date, however, there has been no response to this petition. The administration has not only remained flat-footed in its face. It has left the impression of high indifference to the gesture in the first instance.
We may wish to consider also that perhaps the proposed number of persons slated to be beneficiaries of this act of the nation’s grace may be too much. That would say a lot in and of itself about the effectiveness of the programmes and the processes of our national penal system, and this then opens up the window to another kind of discussion altogether.
—Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist
