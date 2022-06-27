Last week, my column explored anti-LGBTQ legislation such as the “Parental Rights in Education” Bill sweeping across the conservative-led US states. I argued that this legislation allows us in Trinidad and Tobago to examine our own anti-LGBTQ climate and determine what we can do to encourage safe spaces for vulnerable LGBTQ children.
In a similar vein, the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade last Friday should be reason for us in T&T to reignite the contentious debate of abortion and, by extension, a woman’s right to choose.
At the risk of “mansplaining” I’ll focus not on impacts of abortion on women’s bodies but on the societal changes that we as nation need to consider for the promotion and protection of women’s rights, especially poor and young women who cannot access expensive healthcare.
On Friday, a majority-conservative Supreme Court in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation, overturned Roe v Wade, a 49-year-old landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the US. The court’s ruling gave individual states the power to set their own abortion laws. While the ruling does not make abortion illegal everywhere in the US, it is expected that 25 states will likely ban abortion.
Following last Friday’s ruling, a statement by one of the judges, Samuel Alito, declared that “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”
Curiously, T&T’s Constitution also does not make reference to abortion as a right. Instead, our abortion law, a verbatim replica of Section 58 from the UK 1861 Offences against the Person Act, prohibits abortion—in the broadest of manners. The law states that anyone “who unlawfully takes, gives, supplies or sources a poison or, alternatively, uses an instrument to “procure the miscarriage of a woman, is liable to imprisonment”.
The key word here is “unlawfully” because of the 1938 UK case of Rex v Bourne, Dr Bourne, who terminated the pregnancy of a 15-year-old girl after she had been gang-raped, was acquitted. Despite the precedent set by the case law of Rex v Bourne, it remains unlawful for medical practitioners in T&T to perform an abortion for social or economic reasons and in cases of rape or incest.
The societal impact of our constitutional ban on abortions disproportionally affects poor and young women who cannot travel outside T&T to a country, usually the US, that has legalised abortions.
In the absence of safe pregnancy termination services, the most vulnerable women in our society are forced to seek abortions from unqualified persons in unhygienic environments.
Apart from these “backstreet abortion procedures”, many opt for self-performed medical terminations. Misoprostol (Cytotec) is the drug most commonly used and available in T&T for the termination of pregnancies. However, without proper access to professional advice and medical care, incomplete abortions and cases of uterine perforation usually occur.
ASPIRE (Advocates for Safe Parenthood: Improving Reproductive Equity), a local NGO, estimated that in 1999, the cost of treating complications from unsafe and incomplete abortions exceeded TT$1 million per month.
Without lawful access to abortion treatments, it would seem T&T spends a great deal more resources treating the complications of abortions than providing proper services.
Closer to home, Barbados and Guyana provide standout examples to support the argument that abortion law reform reduces governmental expenditure through increased access to services.
Barbados, which legalised abortion in 1983, recorded a 53 per cent decrease in complications from abortions and a 70 per cent decrease in septic abortions (abortions complicated by uterine infection) by 1992.
In Guyana, Ahmed (2003) explained that when abortion was made legal in 1995, admissions for septic and incomplete abortions declined by 41 per cent. There is a case to be made for the lawful access to safe abortions as a strategy for reducing high rates of maternal mortality and mobility as well as reduction in national expenditure.
There is also the case to be made that the longer we remain silent on abortion law reform in T&T, the longer we will continue to haemorrhage money on treating the effects of abortion rather than providing safe abortion procedures that will not jeopardise women’s health.
The US Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v Wade is a reminder of how our own Constitution prevents a woman’s right to choose as well as the power of judicial systems in either safeguarding that right or taking it away.