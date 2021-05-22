Modi’s Massive Mess

Narendra Damodardas Modi has been the most powerful and well-liked Indian prime minister for some time.
As early as February, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was lionising its leading member, declaring that “under Modi’s able, sensible, committed and visionary leadership, India is a proud and victorious nation in the fight against Covid”.
That premature declaration led to re-opening the economy too early—a major Modi mistake. He also failed to prepare the nation adequately for the second wave, leaving oxygen supplies insufficient and not placing orders quickly enough for vaccines from local manufacturers.
Worse, ignoring scientists’ warnings in early March against deadly mutations of the virus, and encouraged by the Hindu nationalist BJP, Modi allowed the religious festival Kumbh Mela to take place, encouraging millions to gather on the banks of the Ganges over several weeks for a dip in the revered river. Utterly irresponsible!
In Madhya Pradesh alone, 99 per cent of Kumbh returnees tested positive. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and other states also reported cases linked to the festival. Additionally, driven to win elections in West Bengal, the BJP conducted a month-long campaign with a maskless Modi addressing massive rallies at some 15 campaign stops, his second in command Amit Shah doing twice that number. “Elated” by the large crowds, Modi seemed unconcerned about Covid spreading wildly and deaths soaring exponentially.
Now he is “a diminished figure”, says the Financial Times as India reels from an apocalyptic spread, new daily infections around two million a day, say independent experts who dismiss massive official under-counting. Indeed it is almost impossible to get the true plight of India’s rural areas where two-thirds of the population live.
The Economist estimates about 20,000 Indians are dying every day, “the biggest disaster to befall India since its independence from British colonial rule in 1947”, say observers. “Arrogance, hyper-nationalism and bureaucratic incompetence have combined to create a crisis of epic proportions,” declared the UK Sunday Times.
Indians are furious, particularly the urban middle class, his most loyal base. Their pride in the nation as an emerging global power has been shattered as “stark, unsettling imagery of mass funerals sweep global news”; and plane-loads of emergency medical relief come in from around the world.
Modi’s “muscular nationalism” had promised to make India a superpower, a boast regularly made to friends by diaspora Indians now embarrassed by images of their country in the international media.
The Indian press is also no longer deferential. The cover of India Today showed a queue of corpses awaiting cremation and pronounced “The Failed State”. Modi’s image of the self-sacrificing leader unconcerned with power or money, working relentlessly in the people’s interest, is badly damaged. In Modi’s home state, the leading newspaper, Gujarat Samachar compared him to Nero, obsessed with a new parliament building and palatial new prime ministerial residence where construction continues, “while Indians swing between life and Covid death”. Modi is “like any another politician to people now”, says one analyst.
Will the PM survive? He has been most resilient thus far, after big mistakes. India’s economy has not yet recovered from his 2016 “disastrous demonetisation” which derailed millions of Indians reliant on cash; and also from his shutting down the country overnight last year to arrest the spread of Covid, costing millions of jobs and many lives. But Ravi Agrawal, editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy, says “Indians have always believed that although Modi makes mistakes, he still fights for them, he believes in them,” which explains why, though it has dropped significantly, his popularity is “still at elevated levels”. However, now Indians are questioning his intent. “There is a very visible crack in the edifice,” says Agrawal.
Modi came to the prime ministership with a glowing reputation after a 13-year stint as Gujurat’s Chief Minister. But his promises for India remain unfulfilled whether it be to increase economic growth and create jobs; modernise administration for leaps in efficiency—“minimum government, maximum governance”, as he called it; or boost India’s stature at the international level.
Now the once very visible and vocal Modi is hardly seen and heard. For the past seven years he has been omnipresent in Indian media and information. Now when he should be rallying the nation, “the now long-bearded figure continues to deliver finger-wagging homilies and boasts of his government’s achievements in his rare appearances”, says The Economist. “When we needed a warrior we see a Himalayan sage,” observes Indian television interviewer Karan Thapar. Indeed, since becoming prime minister, Modi has never held a news conference. “He doesn’t want to be questioned,” says his biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay. But everyone has questions, including party loyalists who want to know how their hero prime minister could have allowed this humongous disaster that has pushed India back tragically.
Gujarati housewife-turned-poet Parul Khakkar, popular among the PM’s supporters, has written a poem telling Modi that instead of the promised “Ram rajya” or heavenly kingdom, he has turned the sacred Ganges into “a corpse-carrying hearse”. The poet says, “His people now see a naked king.”
Modi stands revealed. He has made a massive mess.