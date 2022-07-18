During this hurricane season, a perfect storm is brewing though one unrelated to natural disasters. I’m referring to the current Covid-19 pandemic and monkeypox disease.
As I write, the WHO will be reconvening a second emergency meeting to decide whether monkeypox should be classified as a global health emergency. Last Tuesday the UN health agency confirmed at least 9,200 cases in 63 countries with the majority of cases concentrated in Europe and the United States. Closer to home, Jamaica, Barbados, The Bahamas, and Venezuela have confirmed their first cases of the disease.
Given the trending spread of monkeypox throughout the Caribbean already, it is not entirely far fetched to presume that T&T has not been affected. With that possibility in mind, our public health response needs to be proactive, both in dealing with the disease as well as misinformation about the disease.
The examples of misinformation to which I specifically refer involve the misconception that monkeypox is both a homosexual disease as well as it was started and is spread by gay men. As we observed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the spread of misinformation around vaccines in particular had grave consequences for people’s lives. History seems to be repeating itself with misinformation about monkeypox, but that does not mean we need to repeat our mistakes.
Though my writing could be interpreted as advancing a ‘homosexual agenda’, I am as concerned about what is at stake when misinformation about monkeypox become popularised. I’ll leave the public health side of things concerning monkeypox infections to the experts. Instead, I want to focus on the shaming and scapegoating of the LGBTQ community, specifically gay men, who have become the ‘face’ of monkeypox.
We’ve been here before. I’m not just referring to the monkeypox virus which has coincided with Covid-19. I’m also referring to the HIV/AIDS virus which to this day is ridiculously attributed to sexual relations between a man and a monkey. History will show that members of the LGBTQ community have been persecuted since the sixteenth century with the passing of buggery laws which set in motion sodomy laws throughout the world and which to this day still exist in the Caribbean.
In Nazi Germany, homosexual men were imprisoned and deported to concentration camps. And in the early years of HIV/AIDS research, scientists labelled the mystery illness as a gay-related immune deficiency, gay cancer, or a gay-acquired immune dysfunction.
This very brief history of discrimination against LGBTQ persons I have offered is meant to emphasize different moments in time when homosexuality has been used to cast blame, justify stigma, and conceal homophobia. This is once against apparent with monkeypox.
While monkeypox cases are being disproportionately reported in gay and bisexual men, there is no evidence to suggest that it is more prevalent among the LGBTQ community. This is because monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. It is spread through bodily contact which occurs through sex. Bodily contact can also occur when sitting next to someone on a maxi, ‘wining up’ on someone in a fete, or bumping into someone on Charlotte Street. At this stage in the monkeypox saga, we should be focused on accuracy, not conspiracy.
Let’s not forget the misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines at the height of the pandemic; from Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles to microchips being embedded in needles, to the vaccines causing autism. In the absence of knowledge, we run the risk of becoming swayed by every possible example of misinformation.
One of the first lessons we need to quickly learn from the Covid-19 pandemic is that misinformation hurts everyone, even those who promote it.
The second lesson is we need to educate the population by debunking myths on the one hand and disseminating accurate information on the other. The third lesson is we need to act quickly. This involves a robust testing and vaccination strategy. We don’t yet know if monkeypox will have a similar effect on the cost of lives experienced with Covid-19. What we do know is that misinformation is costly in the long run. It’s time we focus on the truth.