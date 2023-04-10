More guns, less crime?

Our untenable, uncontrollable crime situation was once again showcased over the Easter weekend. Following the murder of Bing Zhu Zhang, the owner of Golden City grocery, during an attempted robbery last Friday night, Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) president Rajiv Diptee placed himself in a proverbial firing line when he called for more firearm licences to be issued to business owners. At the height of the pandemic, Diptee was arguably as familiar a face as our Chief Medical Officer due to supermarkets operating as an essential service. In serving as the voice of the SATT, Diptee had to be measured and reassuring in his statements to the public. His most recent comments, however, have sparked a very controversial and ill-considered issue concerning firearm usage and licensing.
In the aftermath of the armed robbery and eventual murder of Bing, Diptee recommended that business owners who qualify under the provisions of the Firearm Act be granted their licence.
This recommendation was based on his view that since criminals have easy access to illegal firearms, then businessmen should be able to properly defend themselves. Diptee then cited a stalled application process involving supermarket owners who have applied, but have not been approved.
It is understandable that Diptee would want to make bold claims. As an appointed member of an organisation, one has to appear relevant or risk being replaced. However, being relevant must not come at the expense of reckless recommendations that effectively lobby for more guns in the hands of citizens.
I’ll forgo the easily applicable references to the US context and the endless examples of why more gun ownership doesn’t de facto help curtail, but actually increases, the likelihood of gun violence.
Just earlier this week, on Monday, a shooting that left four dead and eight sent to the hospital occurred at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. Police claim that the gunman was a former employee of the bank.
Notwithstanding the case of the US when it comes to gun ownership, which is complicated by a right to bear arms that is engrained in their Constitution, the perpetual quagmire they find themselves in because of the thorny issue of gun licensing offers us something to avoid rather than emulate.
One such thing to avoid is the belief that increased firearm licences will somehow decrease robberies. This belief, which was implied by Diptee’s recommendation, is rooted in the ‘more guns, less crime’ hypothesis: An argument made by John R Lott Jr in his 1998 book that non-felons who were not mentally ill and were willing to pay a permit fee to lawfully carry guns would serve to reduce crime because criminals would be more frequently thwarted by the armed resistance of potential victims. This hypothesis was eventually disproved — six years later — once data collected during that time had revealed a slight increase in crime.
The current state of our gun violence and overall crime problem does not give us the luxury of testing a version of ‘more guns’ which would invariably occur if more firearm licences were to be approved. Problems already exist with our present version of the Firearms (Amendment) Act. In February of this year, Independent Senator Paul Richards questioned why a political appointee, the Minister of National Security, should have a direct say in whose firearm licence is extended and whose is not when that authority already lies in the control of the Police Commissioner. I’ve already made reference to the deep-seated problem of gun ownership in the US which is rooted in politics. Our own version of gun ownership laws should be careful to resist any kind of political interference.
Before we jump to a ‘more guns, less crime’ hypothesis, attention must be paid to the wide-ranging issues associated with granting more firearm licences. Issues such as proper training to use firearms, proper storage procedures, comprehensive documentation, and safety protocols to reduce firearm injuries have to be built into every additional firearm licence being granted and extended.
Given that Diptee has now effectively become a spokesperson on two public health issues: the Covid-19 pandemic and crime (since Dr Rowley classified crime as a public health issue in July 2022), perhaps understanding gun ownership from a public health perspective might provide some solutions. What this means is that those in agreement with Diptee’s call for more guns in the hands of business owners should realise that more guns will not immediately, if at all, curtail violence targeted at supermarkets. As the head of the SATT, Diptee can take the lead in enacting a specific public health approach to violence on supermarkets. The CDC gives guidelines on the public health approach that I have adapted for Diptee’s benefit. Such an approach will require the SATT to:
1) Collect and analyse data related to the “who,” “what,” “when,” “where,” and “how” such as criminal activity, injuries, and deaths. This data can be used to identify trends.
2) Identify risk (what increases the likelihood of a person or supermarket becoming a victim) and protective (what decreases such risk) factors.
3) Conduct assessments, community surveys, focus groups to determine and design prevention strategies, and
4) Assure widespread adoption by as many supermarkets.
On April 17, T&T will begin its hosting of a two-day regional symposium on violence and crime. Occasions such as these should prove useful for enlightening stakeholders such as the SATT on the viability of increased firearm licensing. It may not be as simple as ‘more guns, less crime’.