More love this season

Every Christmas, it is commonplace for us to be reminded by Christians of the true meaning of the season. We are reminded of the message of love and peace and goodwill; and as some of us become accustomed to the message, we may not dwell on the deep significance of the message.
This year, we suspect that the message of Christmas will have special significance, and may touch many of us in personal ways. Current events will mean that peace on earth, goodwill to men will have greater meaning.
Right through this year, after the loss of jobs and the devastation worked on many families as a result of Covid-19, we have seen strong examples of the sense of fellowship of the Christmas spirit. Long may it continue!
Generally speaking, Barbados has much to be thankful for. Our leaders and the medical experts, other public-spirited citizens and visitors have joined in various ways to ensure protection of our physical health, and to minimise the devastating impact on families seriously deprived by widespread economic harm caused by the virus.
Those among us who have made their homes here and understand the social good that can flow from philanthropic endeavours have had the generosity of heart to help families disadvantaged by Covid-19.
Apart from the usual public social safety net, the government itself has pioneered the Help A Family programme to encourage Barbadians who can afford it, to financially adopt a family and thereby mitigate the social hardship which follows pandemics of this kind.
We have seen companies and individuals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and service groups donate electronic devices so that some schoolchildren who were without such devices could continue to receive their education during the early days of Covid-19 when the schools were on lockdown. These events occurred long before the Christmas season.
The thought of the Christmas season was then far from the minds of those who were lending a helping hand. Their expressions of generosity were motivated more by assisting one’s fellow man rather than spreading Christmas cheer.
As a people, we were just looking out for each other and sharing our good fortune with those less fortunate. There were expressions of generosity and there were also expressions of love for each other. We applaud those who responded.
Tomorrow, as we celebrate the birth of the Christ child, we would do well to reflect on the view that it was an act of love that allowed for the gift of the baby in the manger to provide for the redemption of man.
Christian doctrine teaches us that God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son. A major part of the Christmas message is love. We must try to love our neighbours as we love ourselves and continue to look out for each other. Day in and day out.
Covid-19 afforded us an opportunity for stocktaking on many levels. We have been reminded that no man is an island.
The virus caused us to pause.
May we urge all during this season to continue expressing in tangible ways that sense of brotherly love. As we lift up each other, we should draw inspiration from the secular exhortation that “He’s not heavy, he is my brother”.
—Barbados Nation