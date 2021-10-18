Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s vigorous and disdainful savaging of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her parliamentary motion to remove President Paula-Mae Weekes from office will have cheered his supporters, even as it raised new questions.
I’m not going to dwell on his eye-catching and much re-quoted one-liner about “imps, chimps and pimps”. I’ll simply invite you to take part in a thought experiment in which Persad-Bissessar had used a simian reference to describe Rowley’s team.
No diving into the legal weeds either. We’ve had and will continue to have plenty of legal analysis from others who are better placed, including a Sunday Express fellow scribe at whom the PM threw more shade than a tropical forest.
I’m going to examine the President’s and Prime Minister’s statements through the lens of a professional communicator. What wasn’t said was as noteworthy as what was.
Both asserted a form of executive privilege, in which the public doesn’t need to be made privy to private and sensitive conversations of public officials. That is a sound principle. Confidentiality is a much-needed cloak for the conduct of sensitive business of the state.
Under Freedom of Information laws, journalists and other citizens have FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) legal mechanisms for requesting information. In some countries, the courts decide what gets released and what doesn’t. In theory, there’s a balance between the confidentiality needs of state actors and the disclosure needs of the media.
In principle, there’s nothing wrong with the country’s two most senior public officers asserting executive privilege over details of their conversations. But the public interest dictates that they provide more information than they’ve done on matters relating to the police commissioner.
First, because the Prime Minister took the significant step of writing to the PolSC to state that he’d lost confidence in the CoP; and secondly because the PolSC took the unprecedented step of withdrawing the Merit List of candidates, the same day that it submitted it to the President.
In this instance, Her Excellency developed a case of passive voice. The OM list, she said, “was delivered on August 11, 2021 to the OTP and withdrawn almost immediately thereafter that day”.
That is vague. It’s too important and serious a matter for such vagueness. The who, when, why and how are all missing. Fuller disclosures are essential to public trust in the process, and in the important institutions and offices of the state.
Dr Rowley wasn’t precise enough either. He should tell the country why he lost confidence in the CoP. Implicit in his formally writing to the PolSC to express this was that the CoP had done a misdeed. PM’s not saying why could, rightly or wrongly, fairly or unfairly, carry an implication that the misdeed was a grave one.
Arsene Wenger, the legendary former manager of Arsenal Football Club in England, once described an offence by one of his players as “dark yellow” – a bad foul, certainly a caution, but just short of a sending off. There’s no suggestion that Griffith committed a dark yellow or a red card offence. But the absence of detail invites speculation. That’s not fair to him.
Putting the timeline at “one year ago” caused many to go back in time to what happened this time last year, and the speculative consensus settled on police declining to arrest uptown limers who’d apparently breached Covid-19 public health regulations. But one year ago could be an approximation, rather than a 52-weeks-ago actuality. Something Thelma did a year ago could have been done in August or October 2020.
The letter is important and consequential enough for the public to be told the date of it. This and the lack of detail about the loss of confidence add up to an unsatisfactory way of conveying essential information to the public. The media should demand better.
The resigned members of the old PolSC have a public duty to tell us how the letter was received, and how they processed and deliberated on it. Did it contain details of PM’s loss of confidence?
None of this is to say that the President acted in a way that warrants her removal from office. Again, without getting into the legal weeds, developments seem to absolve her of wrongdoing. This is an argument for openness – more openness than the President or the PM have shown so far.
In the interest of that, OP and OPM should have a visitor’s log similar to that of the White House. It should be a part of the public record. As far as the PolSC is concerned, a key question is whether minutes were taken of any discussions of the PM’s letter. I expect that journalists would want to see those records. Confidential discussions are not generally minuted. However, the public interest here is clear.
In my brief and limited interactions with Commissioner Griffith, he showed a polite, likeable and accommodating side. But he has come across elsewhere as abrasive, thin-skinned, and has rubbed many the wrong way. Despite this, there’s an absence of natural justice in how his succession/re-appointment was handled. He deserved to have this resolved before his contract ended.
He’s either reappointed, or he isn’t. Even he can feel the anxieties that come with job insecurity. A swift “no” is better than a protracted “maybe”. Understanding how we got to this messy and still-unresolved situation is important. More openness would help.
—The author is a media consultant. He can be contacted at