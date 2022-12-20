More than football

Part I
This is my third column on the 2022 FIFA World Cup. I’ve never been this invested in a sporting event. Sure, I’ve always watched football matches at every World Cup since 2002 on a faded colour TV with the word “Panasonic” barely visible. But this World Cup just seemed different.
In the build-up to the event, the FIFA organisation was again thrown into the spotlight as the Netflix docuseries, FIFA: Uncovered, reignited the controversy involving our very own Mr Jack Warner, former FIFA vice-president, among other executive-committee members who were allegedly involved in cycles of corruption scandals.
Who knows exactly what role Warner played in the questionable success of Qatar’s bid to host the World Cup. In the coming years, we may need a sequel to the docuseries to know if there was anything surreptitious in the decision by FIFA to take the World Cup to the Middle East for the very first time. In the meantime, what we do know is that this World Cup delivered—on so many levels.
Say what you want, but perhaps Mr Warner knew what he was doing all along, allegedly with masterminding the 2010 World Cup in South Africa—the first time an African country hosted the World Cup; and this time with the first Arab host. I’ll be as tongue-in-cheek as I ever have been and say “give Jack he jacket”. Forget Messi—Jack Warner may be the real GOAT. This is because the 2022 World Cup had a different feel to it.
The controversy, the drama, the entertainment, the socio-political commentary: put these together with the passion of national football pride and you get, quite possibly, the best World Cup of my generation thus far.
Because the talking points are many, this column has two parts. This part will look at how football has been used by Arab and African countries to announce their position on the world stage, and what lessons can be learned from it as a result.
The rise of Qatar
Coming into the World Cup, there was little expectation for the Qatar team to make a deep run in the tournament. The words “Qatar” “football” and “success” just seemed as incompatible as rice and cheese. Expectation, meet Reality.
No surprise the national team was not only the first host nation to lose the opening game of the World Cup, the first time this happened in the tournament’s 92-year history, but they went on to lose each of their two remaining group stage matches—also a first. Unlike with four-time World Cup winner Germany, who also did not advance past the group stage, there was no shock when Qatar went—or, stayed, rather—home. It was never about football for Qatar. It was about the prestige of being able to host a World Cup.
Traditionally, the West—Europe and America, especially—have been established as the world leaders with the “ideals” of democracy, capitalist values, and Christianity. Enter Qatar with its constitutional monarchy, free market economy, and Islamic belief system. Qatar’s performance at the World Cup was always going to be about its ability to put on a show—off the field, not on it.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino lauded the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as “the best ever”. A major reason for saying this was that for the very time in the history of the World Cup, all continents were represented in the knockout stage of the competition. According to Infantino, this showed that football is truly global.
The diversity of teams also extended to the match officials, as for the first time there was a female referee who took charge of a men’s World Cup match. Sport event management has been used by Qatar to make its presence known to the world. For other non-Western countries, this marks a geo-political shift in what criteria is used to define a global superpower.
A ‘Rocky’ story—Moroccan-style
Like Qatar, who announced their presence as an Arab country on the geo-political stage through football, so too did the North African country of Morocco use football as a game-changer for African identity.
Usually, at every World Cup there is a Cinderella story involving a team that defied all odds by progressing to the latter stages of the tournament. This World Cup saw Morocco advance to the semi-finals, the first African country to ever do so. The Atlas Lions, as they are also known, defeated Belgium, Spain and Portugal before losing to France, the defending champions of 2018.
The victories over Spain and, to a lesser degree, Portugal might have been particularly gratifying for Moroccans, given the history of imperial rule by the Iberian kingdoms over the African country. For Moroccan players such as Achraf Hakimi, who had the option of representing both Spain and Morocco, and who chose the latter, the pride of defeating the European powerhouse was all the more satisfying. The coach of the Moroccan team described Morocco as the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup because of their hard work, determination and commitment.
The Moroccan team may not have had the star-studded names, or the Samba moves of Brazil, who crashed out in the quarter-finals, but they had the grit—a life lesson for putting in the hard work to reap the just rewards. Their hard work was helped by the fans who were not just Moroccan, but both African and Arab.
The Atlas Lions showed how much community support means to a country’s success. Morocco’s achievement, like Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup, has shown Africa and the Arab region just how much can be accomplished when national pride is used to generate success.
• Stay tuned for Part II
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.