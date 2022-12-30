Part II
I know, the World Cup, just like the Christmas season, has come and gone. But as I mentioned last week, in the first of this two-part column, what I’m writing about is more than football. Qatar and Morocco used football to make subliminal geopolitical statements about their position in the world. This week, I take a broader view of two other key talking points that came out of the 2022 World Cup.
Focus before flair
Brazil came into the 2022 World Cup as strong favourites—as they usually are. Right up to the quarter-finals, Brazil delivered goals, and dance moves to go along with them. At the quarter-final stage, however, the 2018 runner-up, Croatia, sent the Brazilians packing. For all of the Brazil team’s fancy tricks, ball flicks and samba celebrations, they could not find a way past the gritty Croatian team. Brazil had the lead twice, but Croatia was able to claw their way back—first at 1-0 down to force extra time, and then at 2-1 down to carry the game to penalties. In the penalty shoot-out, Croatia converted all four attempts to defeat Brazil 4-2 on penalties and any hope the South American football giants had of extending their record of five World Cup trophies.
The manner in which Croatia went about their job provides a taken-for-granted lesson: hard work and focus on the task at hand trump fanciness and flair. While Brazil may have been committed to their dance movies as much as their football, Croatia’s focus was singular: getting the job done. This mindset was apparent from Croatia’s previous round-of-16 match against Japan where, as with Brazil, Croatia also fought from 1-0 to force extra time and then penalties. Unlike Croatia who had to claw their way through two hours of football against the Japanese, Brazil had all but wrapped up their round-of-16 match against South Korea in the first 45 minutes, scoring four goals without conceding.
Sport is as much about the mentality as it is about the body. The contrasting ways both Croatia and Brazil entered their match with each other—Croatia having to maintain focus over two hours while Brazil was able to relax after 45 minutes—could have played a major part in their approach to their quarter-final match-up.
Very often, on the geopolitical stage, we often measure a country’s ability to exceed expectations by its population size. Before Iceland, with its population of 330,000, qualified for the 2018 World Cup, T&T was the smallest country by population to ever qualify for the World Cup, in 2006. Croatia’s population of four million, relative to many other European nations, is considerably small. Therefore, to reach the final of the World Cup as they did in 2018, and then defeat Brazil in 2022, proved to be truly outstanding accomplishments that can perhaps only be appreciated by Europeans, and of course Croatians. Still, what can be universally appreciated is the focus and hard work that Croatia brought to their 2022 World Cup, proving population size does not matter.
The human rights ‘problem’
Long before football teams descended on Qatar, it was no mystery that the Arab country had a swirl of human rights issues looming over their heads. In an interview with Piers Morgan, World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi admitted that between 400 and 500 migrant workers had died as a result of work done on projects related to the tournament. In every country, including ours, with a substantial migrant and refugee population, the living and working conditions are far from ideal. While Qatar reportedly spent a staggering $229 billion preparing for the World Cup, the lives, specifically migrant lives, that were lost during this preparation were the most costly. Although Qatar’s event organisers have been less vocal on migrant issues, in matters related to LGBTQ expression they have not shied away from asserting their position. Qatar’s conservative belief and value system did not bode well for members of the LGBTQ community who simply wanted to wear their rainbow flag at matches. Of course, if the sudden announcement—48 hours before the first match of the World Cup—that alcohol would be banned from its stadium perimeters is anything to go by, then “the gays” never had a chance when faced with Qatar’s known reputation of criminalising same-sex activity. Not only were fans banned from wearing any form of clothing, including masks, that donned rainbow colours, but so too were national teams discouraged from wearing rainbow-coloured captaincy armbands because the colours were deemed “political”.
The German national football team, before their shock opening defeat to Japan, took their group photo with their hands covering their mouths—a gesture to the Qatari federation of how people and groups have been silenced by the conservative Arab country. While some are inclined to tout the cliché “when in Rome, do as the Romans do”, the fact is that FIFA has always tried to use its football platform to speak out against injustice, most notably racism. If we accept the premise that, at the most fundamental level, racism is a form of discrimination, then isn’t homophobia and the wilful suppression of LGBTQ expression also discrimination? It then becomes a question of which form of discrimination is more acceptable than others.
The 2022 World Cup has been lauded by FIFA executives and global sports analysts as the best World Cup ever for the quality of football played. For me, the “success” of this World Cup has also been the result of its ability to spotlight key issues that have gone beyond the football itself.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.