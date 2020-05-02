Two Saturdays ago the Prime Minister announced that the current COVID-19 lockdown/lockout measures would be extended until May 15, the situation to be reviewed on May 10 when more “scientific information” will become available through ramped up testing. Given T&T’s burgeoning psycho-social and economic breakdown that worsens with each passing day—Rome is burning, it is prudent, and fair, to probe the factors that may have driven the decision-makers to ask citizens fast approaching the breaking point “to hold strain”.