Guest editorial

Antonio Guterres still has four years in his second term as secretary-general of the United Nations. It ends in December 2026. It seems a long time, then, to begin thinking about Guterres’ successor. It is not for the Caribbean, if the region has an interest in fielding a candidate. Which it should.

Indeed, the Caribbean has an extremely viable candidate. As the response to her intervention at the ongoing world climate summit has reconfirmed, Mia Mottley has not only emerged as the primary leader in the Caribbean, but also as a voice on issues of global concern. It is only for Mia Mottley, the Barbadian prime minister, to be advised—or persuaded—that she should go for it. Coincidentally, Mr Guterres’ stint ends around the same time Ms Mottley concludes her second term as prime minister, if she doesn’t call an early election.

In the meantime, the Caribbean Community (Caricom) should begin to signal to the international community that it intends to nomi­nate someone from its region as the next secretary-general, as well as make a bid for support from the countries of the south, especially Africa.

Cari­com’s aim should be that by 2026, there is strong consensus around the region’s candidacy, in the person, preferably, of Ms Mottley.

Of course, circumstances can change. But the region can build contingencies in its ­planning.

Our suggestion of Ms Mottley is neither sentimentality nor populist vanity. There are few people on the world stage who articulate the concerns of the international community with such clarity, or with Ms Mottley’s charisma. She fully grasps the existential threats to the majority of mankind because of the failure of those in control of the levers to manipulate them in ways that are fair and equitable.

While she is strong and direct and some to whom she speaks may be discomfited, Ms Mottley is not offensive. And her penchant for invoking the wisdom and urgency of popular artistes—Bob Marley is a favourite—during her mostly unscripted speeches, often leaves the sense that she could as well be in conversation with, and telling truths to, constituents in the communities of Jackson Tenantry or Whitehall in her St Michael North East constituency, as addressing powerful leaders in some ornate hall, about weighty matters.

A typical example was at the Summit of the Americas in June, when she set the tone for her remarks with the first two verses from Marley’s 1979 song, “So Much Trouble in the World”: “The way thing are goin’/ Anything can happen!”

That capacity to evoke revolution and popular memes notwithstanding, Ms Mottley is not just some emotive populist.

As is obvious from her speeches, she masters the minutiae of domestic, regional and global policy questions, including the need for transformative action on climate change, trade, economic flows and development, and the global, rules-based architecture. In some respects, Ms Mottley embodies the intellect, charisma and transformative vision of Jamaica’s Michael Manley of the 1970s, but without the ideological polarisation that is attached to Mr Manley.

On the face of it, therefore, it is unlikely that she would, a priori, be an unacceptable candidate for any of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, who, de facto, have veto power in the choice of a secretary-general. For while the final decision is that of the General Assembly—by secret ballot if a vote is required—the choice is after a recommendation by the Security Council.

Ms Mottley also brings to the table other potential advantages, beyond the important fact that she would be the first woman in the job. First, her capacity for advocacy on behalf of poor countries is unquestioned. Her inclination to speak truth to the powerful is undeniable and unchallenged, as is her willingness to negotiate with disparate groups. She would also bring something else that none of the previous nine secretaries-­general, all older male technocratic politicians and policy wonks, have been particularly good at—the ­ability to interact with, and be believable to, ordinary people at a very granular level. The UN needs that kind of champion.

It is clear that, at this stage, Ms Mottley would be wary of openly expressing an interest in the UN post. Any such public contemplation would be a distraction from her current role as prime minister of Barbados. Nonetheless, a conversation has been opened, and can be sustained without Ms Mottley’s participation. ­Moreover, ­Caricom has an opportunity to stake a claim for the post. The region could credibly argue it is its time.

While Ms Mottley would, clearly, be our first choice, there are other talented people who would also be excellent at it. Caricom should, therefore, begin to prepare for 2026—without the embarrassing fiasco earlier this year over who should be the secretary-general of the Commonwealth.

—Guest Editorial reprinted from the Jamaica Gleaner.

Putting muscle behind price gouging

The Prime Minister’s warning against price gouging in the wake of ongoing flooding is timely, but unlikely to dissuade anyone from profiteering off the misery of flood-hit farmers and low-income consumers.

The proclivity to exploit consumer need is so commonplace and widespread that what may be considered extortionate pricing elsewhere is generally seen in T&T as normal business practice consonant with the laws of supply and demand. The line between demand-driven price increases and price gouging can be blurry—but in a situation of need resulting from a disaster, hiking the price of necessities such as food and medicine to the point where people cannot afford the basics should be a red flag of the unfairness associated with price gouging.

However, subjective terms such as “unfairness” are no more useful than an epithet, which is why we need muscular legislation that balances the interests of both producers and consumers during disasters. Price gouging during a disaster should be made a crime, but this will only work if farmers and other producers are supported. Criminalising price gouging during disasters would be anathema to the market unless accompanied by clear and speedy financial mitigation measures such as disaster insurance, grants, debt relief, special subsidies and no-interest credit, among others.

Robust disaster legislation would protect consumers from being at the mercy of vendors and businesses. Instead of relying on sellers to exercise their conscience and act in a fair and reasonable manner, legislation would give the Prime Minister’s words real power and allow the State to respond to disaster situations in a structured manner that reduces the scope for poor decision-making influenced by bias, discrimination and partisan political interests. It would also set the rules for the State’s ­response ­regardless of which political party is in office.

In this situation, there would be clear criteria for declaring a disaster, whether at the community, regional, island or national level. A declaration by the Prime Minister would trigger a suite of measures including quick access to funding, release of designated State resources and responses, and the activation of price-gouging laws, among others.

The key question is whether any government would be willing to be so hemmed in by the law that it loses the total discretionary powers it ­currently enjoys to determine when, why, how and to whom State ­resources are distributed.

Patronage, including disaster patronage, is a source of massive political power that is not easily relinquished by governments without pressure from organised public opinion. However, people contending with a disaster and fallout from it should not be held hostage to political vagaries and governments that blow hot and cold depending on their current political agenda.

It has been three months since agricultural areas of Trinidad began experiencing floods on a regular basis as the rainy season picked up speed. With farmers’ crops drowning under flood waters, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein has been all but invisible—a fact probably explained by his social media posts which reveal just how distracted he is by the PNM’s upcoming internal elections in which he is running for the position of treasurer.

Soca on the back Burna?

While we debate if Tobago Carnival with its $17.5 million expense bill was worth it, I want to instead focus on something else that I found curious during the event. It involves the current state and future direction of our soca ­genre.

Leading up to Tobago Carnival, the music scene promised to deliver with the Scarborough Riddim which seemed to perfectly capture the “feel” of Tobago, particularly with two of the most popular songs on the riddim, Shurwayne Winchester’s “To Be Gonian”, and “We Reach” by Zan and Adana Roberts. However, when Burna Boy was announced as headlining the TOMAC event, soca and the Scarborough Riddim took a back seat to Afrobeats.

Leaving us behind

W hen we compare Trinidad and Tobago with some countries which also gained Independence in the ’60s, we get a profound insight into the tragic mismanagement of this country.

Mauritius, population of 1.3 million, attained sovereignty from Britain in 1968. With “no exploitable resources” like diamonds or oil, its prospects were so dismal, Nobel economist James Meade doubted its viability. But outstanding leadership moved that nation from a sugar-based monoculture to a diversified upper middle-income economy involving tourism, finance, textiles, agro-processing and advanced technology, achieving over five per cent annual economic growth for almost 30 years.

...And we will remember them

He would turn up at one of the three army camps we had in those days—Teteron, Ogden or Union Hall. His kit, such as they could be so considered—sometimes a tunic worn past its expiry date, other times a plain shirt, both items looking as though they were specially laundered for that important day; trousers neat with seams; footwear that he’d somehow acquired that resembled drill boots, likelier “washikongs”; and most importantly, his facial hair and features groomed to perfection.

No place to hide

Things have been warming up (or deteriorating) lately in the political arena among those who see others as pothounds; those who consider themselves as thoroughbreds; and those who accuse challengers of the established order as possessing sinister motives.

Stuart Young, Minister of Energy, demeaned PNM members who offered themselves for leadership positions in the party’s forthcoming elections. He claimed that since 2015, some of them have done nothing but criti­cise the party leaders “like little pothounds barking at our ankles as though they are the opposition and now they want to put themselves forward and call themselves firstly PNM members and then secondly want to be PNM leaders”.

History repeating itself

The Honourable Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, in his own inimitable way, has made several pronouncements in several fora in which he unarguably seeks to draw a connection between the alarming upsurge in violent crimes committed by the criminal element using increasing high-capacity automatic firearms, and firearms in the hands of persons who have been issued permits to own and/or use firearms by the Office of the Commissioner of Police.