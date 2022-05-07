Movies that make me cry

“Sad movies always make me cry.”
We all have soundtracks that mark our lives, some inexplicably. As a pre-teen, I heard a haunting song that I have never forgotten and which appears to be appropriate in today’s Trinidad and Tobago. It told of the sadness of betrayal when the beau of a young woman said to her that he had to work, yet he went to the movie theatre with her best friend. She wept when she witnessed him kissing her rival. These lyrics aptly represent our condition as citizens; our leaders pretend to be at work, but are they? Or are their interests inimical to ours?
On April 26, it was reported that Justice Rahim found there was a “lurking suspicion of agreement” to rob us, the citizens, of almost $873 million! The evidence showed that the CEO of a State enterprise, Seebalack Singh, and Namalco were engaged in “unlawful means conspiracy” to inflate the contracts. Neither Singh nor Namalco’s CEO, Naeem Ali, testified in court. Yet some media houses failed to highlight that the sum sought would have come from the taxpayers’ pocket! How can we beat corruption when the media performs this way?
Justice Aboud’s earlier ruling in the related case, “Someone has to explain at the appropriate time in a way that is sensible how it is that these unusual patterns, oddities and inconsistencies can exist other than by collusion by contractors,” presaged the Rahim judgment.
The nation was waiting for this shoe to drop. How could the Government communication strategist hold the Jones report for five months and release it on the heels of the long-awaited, politically fraught civil case judgment? The Jones report coverage obliterated the Rahim judgment. The people’s victory was overcome by the ensuing grief of the Justice Jones report.
“When he kissed her lips, I almost died.”
The Children’s Authority debacle is another example of half-baked work done on behalf of the vulnerable. The Authority was doomed from the start. In our country, child sexual abuse, the violation of children’s rights and the personal integrity of girls and boys, is deeply entrenched; it is a taboo subject and one of the most hidden crimes in our society (Walcott, 2012).
In the first nine months of operation, the Authority was overwhelmed by 4,158 reports. From the start, there was no heart for the battle. Mrs Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, chair of the Child Protection Programme, was fooled into thinking the community residences were being built. A year before the law passed, the then-government promised that the first one was being constructed in Piparo. She was disappointed that the law was passed without these residences being built.
In April 2014, a 14-year-old child, Brandon Hargreaves, died from a fall off the roof at St Michael’s Home, and there were reports of serious sexual malpractices by female staff members. In the aftermath, Minister Clifton de Couteau reported that Cabinet gave a one-off subvention to standardise all the homes, but noted that money was a problem in securing competent staff. At that time, de Couteau also supported the establishment of a “Children’s Ombudsman” for youngsters in care. What happened after that?
Mr Anand Ramlogan went to court as an advocate for children and their parents. Justice Frank Seepersad raised the question of this involvement, given his past role in piloting the bill and the lack of the necessary infrastructure.
In an initial judgment overturned by the Appeal Court, a $2 million award was given to a teenager. The Appeal Court pointed to “institutional inertia” and set aside the vindicatory damages. Unless Mrs Webster-Roy was asleep, she could not have missed Mr Al-Rawi’s parliamentary tirade about Mr Ramlogan’s actions in the 2015 budget debate.
Furthermore, the Joint Select Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity (2016/2017) dealt thoroughly with the root causes of this dire situation. Fact: each caseworker in the Child and Family Services Unit has at least 280 cases. UNICEF, in its contribution, identified that “policies often do not accommodate realistic funding to implement the intended activities... leaving activities unaccomplished...”
Our children are “sitting where they could not see them”.
Regarding the national blackout where Minister Marvin Gonzales could not identify a human problem, I reference Benjamin Franklin’s reported quote, “For want of a nail... For want of a battle, the kingdom was lost,/ And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.” Who was responsible for the untrimmed tree? No satellite phones?
“In the middle of the colour
cartoon, I started to cry.”
Mr Duke announced his entry into Trinidad’s electoral politics amid the anguish. Targeting our depressed area of Laventille, he launched the effort at the Hyatt hotel. Irony does not live here. Will we soon have a telenovela, “Desperate Housewives of Laventille”? Stay tuned. Louis Lee Sing’s latrine lament may resurface in a Trump-like campaign of grievances.
Politicians promise you heaven before elections and give you hell after.
“Sad movies always make me cry!”