Mr Gonzales and the WASA debacle

Public relations and corporate communications often get a bad rap in business and management circles. The terms are used interchangeably by leadership types to refer to actions and processes meant to paper over cracks and smooth over negative realities in the conduct of their operations.
Issues surrounding the resignation on July 8 of the executive director at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) qualify as a case in point. This matter revives the question which became the defining query during the Watergate hearings which ended the Nixon presidency in 1972. What did the president know and when did he know it?
The still relatively freshly minted WASA executive director had agreed to be interviewed by me about his presumed role in the suspension and “exoneration” of an employee. It followed action he had initiated, based on information supposedly provided him by someone who he said “would not tell a lie”. Quite early in the proceedings, Mr Sealy concluded that he had been seriously exposed in the matter of the suspension and subsequent “exoneration” of the employee. At the start of what was to be the interview, he asked to be excused since he needed to inform the Minister as to the predicament in which he found himself. After about ten minutes he came back into his office. Crestfallen, he said the Minister had advised against his going further with the interview. Later that evening, he left me a voice message saying the matter had “gone legal already”. He said the Minister was concerned about the imminence of the article’s publication. This was July 6.
None of that found its way either in the Minister’s media statement or in his interactions with reporters two days later. Four days later, the Minister was still being reported as having said “I don’t know what this matter is all about”.
In a vain rush to head off the ill wind blowing in his direction on this matter, the Public Utilities Minister caused a statement to be put out in his name, to the effect that the issue had all to do with the pace of the transformation at WASA. The statement fell to the ground with the sound of the single sheet of paper upon which it was written. Pity the “corporate communications” professional whose misfortune it was to put it together. Based on what I was privy to, it was just not the story of what happened and why. The minister must have known the real story was coming, and he desperately sought a way to run for cover, for himself. On this score alone, Dr Sealy has been cut adrift, his reputation badly damaged in the process.
In the hallowed name of transparency and accountability, the Minister should feel obliged to spell out the deliverables which Dr Sealy was charged to deliver in the four months since he took the job at WASA—what did he manage to get done, and what was left on the docket, so significant enough that he would have the rug pulled from under him like that.
The statement said the Minister “noted” that the pace of the transformation was not good enough. The manner in which it is written gives the impression that such “noting” might have been directed to Dr Sealy. Minister Gonzales should fess up to the question as to whether or not this was the case, or was this something he “noted” merely in the construction of the statement?
Such is the danger with “public relations” and with corporate communications. Without an inside view on what happened, and “how it would look”, the public would have bought this bill of damaged goods, this empty attempt at an appeal to efficiency and performance.
Here is evidence of how the minister left his rhetorical flank wide open on the matter. He told another reporter, as reported on July 9, Dr Sealy “actually handed in his resignation on Wednesday (July 7)” but he, the Minister, “could not deal with it then” because of prior commitments.
He then arranged to meet with Dr Sealy the following day, July 8, “and expressed his concerns about the slow pace of WASA’s transformation process and accepted his resignation”. So the resignation came a full day before any talk about the Minister’s “dissatisfaction”. This sequencing stands in sharp contrast to the impression created in the Minister’s press release.
What was the time frame by when this critical transformation should have been in place? What is the date by which the new WASA, or whatever that entity would be called, will be launched—the population might as well be told now. How many more workers are to go, what is the projected ratio of managers to non-managerial staff, and would such managers still be allowed to continue being members of the bargaining unit, are some other questions, like ripened fruit for the picking.
Time seems to be of the essence, is what Mr Gonzales has transmitted to us. He must now own the responsibility to level with an expectant population.
—Andy Johnson
is a veteran journalist.