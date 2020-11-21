I wrote recently about the startling decision of the Government to reject the offer of Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd (Patriotic) to acquire the Petrotrin oil refinery, which the Government closed down.

When the titular head of the Ministry of Energy, Senator Franklin Khan, announced the sudden rejection, he gave no reason for it other than to identify three broad business heads in respect of which there were allegedly problems.

The country was left confused because the Government had chosen Patriotic as the preferred bidder, and had wanted the deal completed before the August general election.