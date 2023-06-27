Much ado about LGBTQ books

“I often thought, while I read, that the particular science or field I was reading about was the thing to which I should have given my days and nights, adding knowledge to knowledge, making discoveries, making something of myself, using all my faculties.”
—VS Naipaul, A Bend in the River
In Naipaul’s corpus, Salim, the speaker of the quote above, stands out for being an avid reader, hungry for knowledge, yet anxious about his place as an outsider. His isolation hinders him from making any progress in his life. Shades of Salim’s circumstances are apparent in the recent controversy surrounding RIK Services Ltd and two of their most recent LGBTQ storybooks.
It started with a Facebook post of two LGBTQ storybooks, Heartstopper by Alice Oseman and I am a Rainbow! by Mark Kanemura and a caption that called for a boycott of RIK. The bookstore indirectly responded with an objectively clever post, but the humour only enraged the anti-LGBTQ sentiments. A change.org petition was created which called on citizens to “ban and oppose the MoE book You are a Rainbow Too! from schools in Trinidad and Tobago”. At the time of my writing this column, the petition has amassed approximately 35,000 signatures.
The misinformation and disinformation being propagated through the petition required Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to deny the rumours that her ministry planned to include the aforementioned storybooks in the national curriculum. The rumours started on TikTok because that’s where what counts as “news” is now disseminated. Enter various religious heads such as Inter Religious Organisation (IRO) president Pundit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo, who called on the Government to ban the book, saying “it could be very disruptive to our societies and communities”. Then there was Catholic School Board president Sharon Mangroo, who went so far as to question why a private company should bring in such a book. The First Wave Movement further contributed to the controversy. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because it made headlines last year when its leader and head of the Islamic Front in T&T, Umar Abdullah, was one of 12 people detained during an anti-vaccine march, conducted without permission, around the Queen’s Park Savannah. This time Abdullah confronted RIK management in San Fernando to address its sale of LGBTQ books.
Amidst the knee-jerk reactions by Sirjoo, Mangroo and Abdullah, Archbishop Jason Gordon’s comments were a surprising breath of fresh air. Gordon used the weekly show, Shepherd’s Corner, to call for partnership, not division, between the denomination schools and the Government when it comes to education that involves sexual identities. Though Gordon chose not to address the storybooks specifically, he at least gestured towards a thoughtful response that sought solutions, not deeper divisions.
The religious opposition to local LGBTQ rights has always existed. Now it seems to have been influenced by a dangerous precedent of book bans spurred on by the creator of the petition, and subsequently called for by Pundit Sirjoo and Mr Abdullah. The topic of book bans has already spiralled out of control in the US. Last year, The American Library Association reported that six of the 15 most banned books involved characters who identify on the LGBTQ spectrum. The ban on books is part of what the US calls a “culture war”. This “war” is being spearheaded by conservative politicians. In T&T we have our own conservative culture behind the call for a ban on LGBTQ books. While the call for a book ban is a new development, and therefore one to keep a close eye on, what is not new is the availability of books with LGBTQ characters in T&T. In fact, I’d speculate that even before the “Q” was officially put in “LGBTQ”, there have been books written by Trinidadians who either identified as queer or wrote characters who questioned their sexual identities.
Shani Mootoo’s 1993 collection, Out on Main Street, set the trend of the writer’s ongoing examination of queer identity. Other local writers such as Lawrence Scott and Lisa Allen-Agostini have also weaved LGBTQ issues into their novels, Aelred’s Sin (1998) and Home Home (2018), respectively. Even Naipaul’s 1971 novel, In a Free State, contains a gay character, Bobby. So, if our local storytelling involving LGBTQ identities is not new, why the recent uproar?
Is our religious conservative culture becoming indoctrinated by US political conservatism? Abdullah’s anti-vaccine demonstration and now a book ban would seem to suggest so. In that case, are we only beginning to see a snowball effect that has just started? If yes, then we have a much bigger problem on our hands than storybooks involving children who are struggling with being accepted for their sexual orientation.
Then there is the perennial problem of how misinformation and disinformation continue to be spread. In this instance, Facebook and TikTok were the sites for the dissemination of not just hate but fake news. I expect social media to become even more toxic as local anti-LGBTQ sentiments are primed for our version of a “culture war”. Unsurprisingly, these sentiments are boiling over on the cusp of T&T’s Pride Month which is set to begin at the end of June.
Before ignorance and hatred consume one more person, I encourage anti-LGBTQ activists to remember where this column started. Like Salim, we should all read more, especially about what we misunderstand, if only for the benefit of being knowledgeable and informed.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.