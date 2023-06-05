ON my first trip to Haiti in 2000, I could move around freely. I’d take one of the colourful minibuses in the capital, Port-au-Prince. If the distance was short, I’d walk. I’d go salsa dancing with Haitian and NGO friends.
The usual precautions for tourists applied. When visiting any city abroad, you shouldn’t go for 11p.m. strolls. Avoid walking late in areas that are unfamiliar, even in cities that are comparatively safe.
A year earlier, in Johannesburg, I got lost while on a walk. I stepped aside on the pavement and pulled out my guidebook with a street map. An elderly lady reproached me.
Never look like you’re lost in Jo’burg, she told me. That’s a target on your back. If you are lost, walk purposefully, without breaking stride. Look like you know where you’re going. Find a shop that is staffed by older people – not young men, she stressed – and discreetly ask them for directions.
One time, around 10 p.m., my black South African brother and I pulled up at a red light. He was giving me a lift back to my hotel, after a night out. In the car in the other lane were two white women. They took one look at us, and shot the red light. Their fear of a potential carjacking was greater than their fear of being violently sideswiped.
In Port-au-Prince, I’d explore the city on foot, seeking out fresh fruits at street stalls. I made two further visits to Haiti soon after, and in that country of mystery and magic I’ll never forget the out-of-body experience of being roused from sleep by the sounds of a RaRa band on Jouvert morning.
I love Haiti. There’s far more to it than its media image. It has a beautiful soul and a musical beating heart. Haitian people I befriended made me feel at home instantly. They have the same spirit of picong – what we Guyanese call tantalise – as their Anglophone Caribbean brothers and sisters. There are more picturesque Caribbean countries, but Haiti has a unique charm.
By 2008, as I prepared to make my fourth visit to the country, on assignment for BBC, things had changed completely. Guns had flooded into the country, and armed gangs were prevalent. Kidnapping had become an industry. Foreigners were prime targets. They could start a ransom demand in the hundreds of thousands of US dollars, but could usually be negotiated down to between US$5,000 and US$20,000.
Payment did not guarantee release. Here is what I reported for BBC News at the time: “Kidnap victims are usually freed after six to ten days, though the gangs do sometimes sell their hostages on to another gang, to demand another ransom”.
Remember when Covid-19 deaths increased to the point where nearly everyone knew someone who had died? So it was with abductions in Haiti. One victim told me she counted 25 friends of hers who had been. The kidnappers became so high on their own success that they started abducting poor Haitians for ransoms of a few dollars.
BBC and other news crews going into Haiti needed to undergo what we call in our trade hostile environments and first aid training (HEFAT) – a grounding in the skills necessary to avoid harm or death in war zones and other dangerous places. Haiti was designated by safety assessors as Category One, the same as Iraq. The threat to safety there wasn’t guns, bombs or other ordnance… it was abductions. Victims, men and women, were routinely raped. Some were murdered.
When we arrived at the airport, we couldn’t simply jump into a taxi to go to our hotel. A security contractor took care of our arrival details, and we had to have prior phone contact and photo ID of each other. Going out for a drink at a neighourhood bar was out of the question. My news organisation forbade any moving around unless it was planned with our armed security.
Insecurity in Haiti had been reduced from those heightened levels in the 15 years since, but armed violence has sharply increased again. Figures from independent analysts ACAPS show that in the first three months of this year, 815 people were killed and 630 kidnappings were reported. In the first four months of 2023, more civilians were killed in Haiti than in Ukraine, a country at war. By the end of February, the number of murders in Haiti had soared past T&T’s 2022 total. Haiti will likely surpass the 2,180 killings last year – a 35 per cent increase from 2021.
There’s a deadly new wrinkle today. Citizens are taking on the gangs. Some have killed gang members and other people they suspected of being gang members. As is usually the case with the blunt instrument that is street justice, they’ve murdered innocent people.
President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July 2021. Haiti has now reached a state where no one holds elective office, centrally or locally. Important institutions – courts, police – haven’t functioned properly in decades. Vigilante groups have taken over street security, and control movement into their areas.
What to do about Haiti will take up a lot of the time of Caricom leaders when they meet in Trinidad in one month’s time. Caricom has appointed a team of three former prime ministers of the Bahamas, Jamaica and St Lucia – called an Eminent Persons Group – to help Haiti to resolve its crisis. It’s a difficult job.
The author was a BBC News reporter and analyst on Haiti.