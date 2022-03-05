Muscularity Returns

Last Sunday I reminded readers that eight years ago, in 2014 after he invaded Crimea, I termed Russian president Vladimir Putin “the most dangerous man in the world”. Last Tuesday, as he continued his “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine, senior Financial Times columnist Martin Wolf said the dictator “may be the most dangerous man who has ever lived”. In 2014 I described Putin as a “thug with nuclear power who can take us to the brink”. Wolf says Russia is now “ruled by a gangster”.
This is the global view of this man whose thuggery is now starkly exposed. Stalled in his invasion by Ukrainian resistance, Putin employed brutal military tactics in his blitzkrieg last week, bombarding Ukraine’s frontline cities and critical infrastructure, laying waste to densely populated urban areas. On Thursday he captured the first major city, Kherson, on the Black Sea. Olga Markina could scarcely believe what was happening to her hometown, Kharkiv—a city in the heart of Europe, in the 21st century. “We thought we lived in paradise, but they’ve turned it into hell.” An almost constant cannonade “fired haphazardly at people queueing for water and food”.
Joseph Borrell, EU chief diplomat, said “the Russians are bombing and shelling everything—hospitals, houses, schools”. They recklessly attacked a nuclear power plant last Friday. Thousands of civilians have been killed, and over one million have already fled the country, fuelling a humanitarian crisis. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused Putin of war crimes.
Standing alone, led by their inspiring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainians have been an example of courage and dignity. Sixteen thousand Ukrainians from the diaspora across Europe, the US, Canada and elsewhere have answered Zelenskyy’s appeal for volunteers and are returning home to join the fight.
And the western world is responding with increasing muscle to this threat to democratic values. The US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the European Commission have placed sanctions on Russia’s central bank, preventing the government’s access to its $630 billion stockpile of foreign reserves. They also removed its banks from the Swift global payments arrangement, ensuring they are “disconnected from the international financial system”. Experts say this is full-scale financial warfare of unprecedented nature and scope which could decimate Russia’s economy. Indeed the rouble is already now worth less than one US cent; shares of some state-dominated Russian companies have lost more than 90 per cent value; and businesses are pulling out. Russia is being shut out of the global economy.
In response, Putin put Russia’s nuclear capabilities on high alert. But the world is not cowed. The normally hesitant EU is now focusing on deterrence. It earmarked 450 million euros to arm Ukraine, including with fighter jets, the first time it is financing purchase and delivery of weapons to a country under attack. Even neutral Sweden and Switzerland are joining the effort. Countries recognise this is war against Europe.
But nothing more epitomises an awakened Europe than Germany. For five decades, Berlin believed “Russia could be made a responsible security partner in Europe, and that dialogue and engagement, particularly through trade, were more effective than deterrence”. Also, doing penance after World War II, Germany had avoided geopolitical confrontation since reunification, nurturing a careful relationship with Moscow, particularly under Angela Merkel’s 16-year leadership, developing a dependence on Russian gas in the process.
Everything is now turned on its head. Persuaded by 100,000 demonstrators pouring out from Brandenburg Gate to condemn the Russian invasion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has discarded Germany’s pacifist foreign policy doctrine. Supported by his people’s muscle, he made a previously “unthinkable leap in defence spending”, investing US$110 billion this year, twice last year’s defence budget, in a special fund to modernise its military. Germany will now boost annual defence spending above two per cent of GDP required by NATO members. Scholz also dispatched 1,000 shoulder-launched antitank rockets and 500 surface-to-air Stinger missiles to Ukraine. He will modernise the fighter jets needed for its nuclear sharing with the US; and acquire drones, long a contentious issue in Germany, and build next-generation fighter jets and tanks. “We are in a new era,” the Chancellor told the Bundestag. “The defence of peace and democracy in Europe must be bolstered.” Germans support the massive increase in defence spending.
Very significantly, Scholz will strengthen the German presence on NATO’s Eastern Flank, where the alliance is most vulnerable to Russian subversion and incursion. Indeed, NATO is now revitalised with renewed purpose. It has already deployed “thousands” of additional troops, fighter planes and weapons on its Eastern Flank, where it will work more closely with Finland and Sweden, NATO partners whose populations now want full membership.
The alliance will offer additional support for non-NATO countries vulnerable to Russian aggression, such as Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia-Herzegovina. It all underscores the environment for forceful action and effective deterrence against authoritarianism in Europe. Last week, in his first State of the Union address, Biden said “democracies are rising to the moment. When the history of this era is written, Putin will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger”.
May the West never be complacent again. May its muscularity endure.