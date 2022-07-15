My association with Humphrey

When I recently attended the launch of the book on the life and times of John Humphrey, my thoughts of my long political and parliamentary association with him came to mind but could not be fully expressed at the time. I write at some length because this narrative forms part of the history and evolution of one of our major political parties.
Before the general election campaign of 1981, I read about John in the newspapers and was always intrigued by the fact that a member of the local white community from what may be considered a privileged group in the society was deeply involved in the sugar workers’ struggles of the 1970s.
My association with John began in the general election campaign of 1981, after which we both entered the House of Representatives for the first time—he as the Member for St Augustine and I as the Member for Oropouche. In the House we sat next to each other and engaged in casual conversation on many subjects other than politics. A friendly relationship developed, but it was secondary to that between John and Basdeo Panday, for whom he expressed fierce and unflinching loyalty throughout the years.
In 1981, only eight of us were elected under the banner of the United Labour Front against the 26 elected under the PNM. We constituted the Opposition in Parliament under the leadership of Basdeo Panday. Despite our limited numbers we were a formidable team, of which John was an integral part. We held our own in Parliament and, in many instances, out-debated the PNM members who included veterans such as George Chambers, Kamaluddin Mohammed, Errol Mahabir, Overand Padmore, John Donaldson, Hugh Francis and even Patrick Manning who had already served two terms.
When John spoke in the House, it was always with passion, conviction, earnestness and empathy. He struck me as someone with boundless, restive energy which he devoted to any cause which he championed, and his words and actions reflected a tenacity of faith, purpose and activism. As an architect, he loved designing things and could be seen continuously doodling on the paper on his desk.
His philosophy in politics envisaged a society of mutual co-operation among the various stakeholders, of meaningful inclusiveness and the widest participation of people in the effort of production and the equitable distribution of rewards. This was not a new philosophy, but many thought his ideas were idealistic and impractical in a society nurtured on conflictual, competitive and antagonistic relationships.
His views on monetary and currency reform were even more out of the ordinary, even esoteric to conventional thinking, and were casually dismissed. It probably became an irreconcilable issue later in 1987 with then-prime minister ANR Robinson.
Despite all his seriousness and passionate advocacy for his beliefs, John got along well with members opposite for whom he showed no personal animosity. He also exhibited a sense of humour. When taunted by the PNM benches that he was once consigned to the St Ann’s Hospital after being assessed (wrongly) as mentally unstable, he responded that, on his release, he received a Certificate of Sanity and asked how many members on the PNM side had one.
It was in the early 1980s that his revolutionary sou-sou lands concept of engaging the landless in accessing private housing lots with rudimentary infrastructure on a self-help basis and at a low cost took root. I joined him in this endeavour and, together with Govindra Roopnarine, then-MP for Siparia, we pursued one of the more successful projects in the programme at the La Costena Estate on Penal Rock Road on 348 acres of land purchased from Texaco Trinidad Ltd.
In March 1986, we distributed 300 plots in the first phase to applicants who had made pre-payments, and we did so through a system of drawing lots to identify plot location on the development.
When the NAR won the election of 1986, John was assigned a heavy portfolio of Works and Transport, Public Utilities and Housing, which fully consumed his energies. His initiative, unmatched to date, of mobilising private and public resources to launch a massive island-wide clean-up campaign in January 1987 elicited my admiration and is one of the things for which he would be remembered.
When difficulties arose in the NAR government later in 1987 and John was dismissed from it late in December 1987, I was the first of the former ULF members to go to his home the following day (Sunday) to express my sympathy because I felt his dismissal was precipitate, unwarranted and unjust. I asked John what his plans were, and he said his constituency executive was meeting the following day (Monday) at the Freeman Road Community Centre in St Augustine. I told him I would come to offer my support.
When I arrived at Freeman Road that Monday evening, over 2,000 people had gathered around the centre and on the shoulder of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. Instead of a constituency executive meeting, a public meeting was convened, at which I spoke and expressed my solidarity with John. It was the beginning of the process that culminated in the dismissal from the government of the key former ULF members in February 1988, the fracture of the NAR and the alienation of a substantial segment of its support.
The next event of note was the assembling of the mass rally at the Aranjuez Savannah on October 16, 1988, when we sought a mandate from the crowd of 10,000 to form a new political party. Among the MPs who addressed the rally were Basdeo Panday, John Humphrey, Kelvin Ramnath and myself who had the honour of moving the motion for the formation of a new political party.
A couple years later, on Friday July 27, 1990, we experienced the violent storming of the Parliament by the Muslimeen while it was in session. We were ordered at gunpoint to lie down on our abdomens on the floor of the Chamber. John was visibly shaken and deeply traumatised by the intrusion. He turned to me and said, “Trevor, I am prepared to meet my maker.” I mustered the courage to say, “John, we will get over this darkest hour.”
Disagreements and difficulties surfaced in the newly formed UNC after the party’s internal elections late in 1990 when John stood for the post of deputy political leader and lost to newcomer and politically unknown Dr Allan McKenzie in what was regarded as a manipulated exercise. The disaffection spilled into open conflict in 1991 and placed the party in turmoil. John stood with political leader Basdeo Panday and myself in attempting to bring some stability to the fledgling organisation by addressing supporters in meetings throughout the country. In order to prevent further public expressions of conflict and acrimony, it was decided that the current executive of the party should be changed and a new one put in its place. For this purpose, a Special National Assembly of the party was convened on Independence Day, August 31, 1991, at the Rienzi Complex.
Before the date of the assembly, both Mr Panday and I sat down at his home in Bryan’s Gate and decided on those who should be recommended to fill the various positions on the executive, and who were to be approved by the assembly via acclamation. Panday and I felt the executive should represent the diversity in the party and, thus, among others, the following recommendations were agreed upon: John Humphrey—deputy political leader; Wade Mark—chairman; Rene Bermudez—treasurer; Jose Lopez—education officer; Carol Merritt—women’s affairs officer; Hulsie Bhaggan—public relations officer and Roodal Moonilal—youth affairs officer. The party then dispensed with the source of its internal distractions and settled into a serious mobilisation mode. The rest is history.
For the general election of 1991, there was a concerted effort on the part of some in the UNC to have John removed as the party’s candidate for St Augustine, on the ground that he was a non-performer in terms of constituency representation. Given John’s contribution to the building of the party, his steadfast support for it in times of crisis, his loyalty to its objectives and his empathy with his constituents, I felt, as general secretary at the time, that the move should be resisted because it appeared to be founded on a substantial degree of malice, jealousy and ill will. I advised John to organise as many delegations as he could to meet the political leader and express their support for his continued candidacy. This he did and retained the nomination.
As colleagues in the UNC government 1995-2001, we continued to enjoy friendly and cordial relations. However, when I together with Ramesh Maharaj and Ralph Maraj were dismissed from the government and publicly expressed our disapproval of some of the actions and inaction of then-Prime Minister Basdeo Panday in 2001, John vociferously expressed his dismay and disappointment with our stance and his strong disapproval of it. Nevertheless, a level of cordiality and mutual respect was maintained between us over the years and has persisted to this day.
—Author Trevor Sudama is a former government minister